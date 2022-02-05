openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Progress Bar Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

@chakra-ui/progress

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
228K
Last Commit
9d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rn

@tanem/react-nprogress

⌛ A React primitive for building slim progress bars.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
241
Weekly Downloads
19.2K
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rfp

react-fileupload-progress

React component of Input file and progress bar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
np

ngx-progressbar

Angular progress bar ☄

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
890
Weekly Downloads
12K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
pj

pace-js

Automatically add a progress bar to your site.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.4K
Weekly Downloads
29.3K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
3.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

react-block-ui

Easy way to block the user from interacting with your UI.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
274
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
jcp

jquery-circle-progress

jQuery Plugin to draw animated circular progress bars

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
9.1K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
pj

progressbar.js

Responsive and slick progress bars

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
41K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant
rp

react-progressbar

Basic progress bar in React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
np

@kken94/ngx-progress

The most powerful and customizable progress bar for Angular ✨

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rsp

react-step-progress-bar

A library to create stunning progress bars and steps in React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rsp

react-sweet-progress

A way to quickly add a progress bar to react app 🌈

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
247
Weekly Downloads
8.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nlx

ngx-loading-x

Multiple Loaders / spinners in angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
203
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
xap

x-axios-progress-bar

Slim progress bar (NProgress) for Web applications that use Axios library for HTTP requests

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@react-aria/progress

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
39.7K
Last Commit
3d ago

@radix-ui/react-progress

An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
8K
Last Commit
12d ago

@react-spectrum/progress

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3d ago

@react-spectrum/meter

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
pro

@react-md/progress

React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
14d ago

@clayui/progress-bar

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
193
Last Commit
3d ago

rc-progress

React Progress Bar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
618
Weekly Downloads
736K
Last Commit
1mo ago
np

nextjs-progressbar

A simple Next.js progressbar component using NProgress.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
316
Weekly Downloads
36.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
rpb

@ramonak/react-progress-bar

Simple React progress bar component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
7d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-progressbar

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
6d ago
rrl

react-redux-loading-bar

Loading Bar (aka Progress Bar) for Redux and React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
912
Weekly Downloads
26.9K
Last Commit
3d ago

@availity/progress

React components using Availity UIKit and Bootstrap 4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
3d ago

@progress/kendo-react-progressbars

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
14.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
nul

ngx-ui-loader

Multiple Loaders / spinners and Progress bar for Angular 5, 6, 7 and 8+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
399
Weekly Downloads
62.3K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

@react-native-community/progress-bar-android

ProgressBar Component for react-native Android

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
40.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-progressbar

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
cor

@ngx-loading-bar/core

Automatic page loading / progress bar for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
695
Weekly Downloads
36.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-progressbar

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
994
Last Commit
6d ago

react-foundation

Foundation as React components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
593
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
asr

angular-svg-round-progressbar

Angular module that uses SVG to create a circular progressbar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
744
Weekly Downloads
14.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-progressbar

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
416
Last Commit
6d ago
vep

vue-ellipse-progress

A Vue.js component to create beautiful animated circular progress bars

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant
vcp

vue3-circle-progress

Highly customizable & lightweight circular progressbar component for Vue 3, built with SVG and extensively customizable

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
814
Last Commit
3mos ago
rnc

react-native-circular-progress

React Native component for creating animated, circular progress with ReactART

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
28.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
gpp

gatsby-plugin-page-progress

A progress bar for Gatsby pages 💜

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
700
Last Commit
6mos ago
rni

react-native-image-progress

Progress indicator for networked images in React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
alb

angular-loading-bar

A fully automatic loading / progress bar for your angular apps.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
33.7K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vp

vue-progressbar

A lightweight progress bar for vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
28.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
kap

@progress/kendo-angular-progressbar

Kendo UI Angular component starter template

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
25.1K
Last Commit
rtp

react-topbar-progress-indicator

`topbar` progress indicator as a React component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
24K
Last Commit
1yr ago
nsl

ng2-slim-loading-bar-observables

Angular 2 component shows slim loading bar at the top of the page.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
346
Last Commit
12d ago

@conectate/ct-loading-bar

LitElement Web Components

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
7d ago
nan

nanobar

Very lightweight progress bars. No jQuery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
10.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

vue-radial-progress

Radial progress bar component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
425
Weekly Downloads
10.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
apb

axios-progress-bar

Slim progress bar (NProgress) for Web applications that use Axios library for HTTP requests

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
213
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
agp

angular-gradient-progressbar

Code for the npm angular-gradient-progressbar library:- https://www.npmjs.com/package/angular-gradient-progressbar

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
5mos ago