10 Best JavaScript Progress Bar Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@chakra-ui/progress
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
228K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rn
@tanem/react-nprogress
⌛ A React primitive for building slim progress bars.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
241
Weekly Downloads
19.2K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rfp
react-fileupload-progress
React component of Input file and progress bar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
np
ngx-progressbar
Angular progress bar ☄
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
890
Weekly Downloads
12K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
pj
pace-js
Automatically add a progress bar to your site.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.4K
Weekly Downloads
29.3K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
react-block-ui
Easy way to block the user from interacting with your UI.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
274
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
jcp
jquery-circle-progress
jQuery Plugin to draw animated circular progress bars
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
9.1K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
pj
progressbar.js
Responsive and slick progress bars
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
41K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rp
react-progressbar
Basic progress bar in React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
np
@kken94/ngx-progress
The most powerful and customizable progress bar for Angular ✨
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rsp
react-step-progress-bar
A library to create stunning progress bars and steps in React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
rsp
react-sweet-progress
A way to quickly add a progress bar to react app 🌈
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
247
Weekly Downloads
8.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nlx
ngx-loading-x
Multiple Loaders / spinners in angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
203
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
xap
x-axios-progress-bar
Slim progress bar (NProgress) for Web applications that use Axios library for HTTP requests
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@react-aria/progress
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
39.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@radix-ui/react-progress
An open-source UI component library for building high-quality, accessible design systems and web apps. Maintained by @modulz.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
8K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@react-spectrum/progress
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@react-spectrum/meter
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
pro
@react-md/progress
React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@clayui/progress-bar
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
193
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rc-progress
React Progress Bar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
618
Weekly Downloads
736K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
np
nextjs-progressbar
A simple Next.js progressbar component using NProgress.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
316
Weekly Downloads
36.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpb
@ramonak/react-progress-bar
Simple React progress bar component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-progressbar
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rrl
react-redux-loading-bar
Loading Bar (aka Progress Bar) for Redux and React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
912
Weekly Downloads
26.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@availity/progress
React components using Availity UIKit and Bootstrap 4
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-progressbars
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
14.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nul
ngx-ui-loader
Multiple Loaders / spinners and Progress bar for Angular 5, 6, 7 and 8+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
399
Weekly Downloads
62.3K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
@react-native-community/progress-bar-android
ProgressBar Component for react-native Android
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
40.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-progressbar
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cor
@ngx-loading-bar/core
Automatic page loading / progress bar for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
695
Weekly Downloads
36.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-progressbar
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
994
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-foundation
Foundation as React components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
593
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
asr
angular-svg-round-progressbar
Angular module that uses SVG to create a circular progressbar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
744
Weekly Downloads
14.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-progressbar
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
416
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vep
vue-ellipse-progress
A Vue.js component to create beautiful animated circular progress bars
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Performant
vcp
vue3-circle-progress
Highly customizable & lightweight circular progressbar component for Vue 3, built with SVG and extensively customizable
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
814
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-circular-progress
React Native component for creating animated, circular progress with ReactART
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
28.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpp
gatsby-plugin-page-progress
A progress bar for Gatsby pages 💜
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
700
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rni
react-native-image-progress
Progress indicator for networked images in React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
alb
angular-loading-bar
A fully automatic loading / progress bar for your angular apps.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
33.7K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vp
vue-progressbar
A lightweight progress bar for vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
28.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kap
@progress/kendo-angular-progressbar
Kendo UI Angular component starter template
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
25.1K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rtp
react-topbar-progress-indicator
`topbar` progress indicator as a React component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
24K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsl
ng2-slim-loading-bar-observables
Angular 2 component shows slim loading bar at the top of the page.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
346
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@conectate/ct-loading-bar
LitElement Web Components
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nan
nanobar
Very lightweight progress bars. No jQuery
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
10.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-radial-progress
Radial progress bar component for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
425
Weekly Downloads
10.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
apb
axios-progress-bar
Slim progress bar (NProgress) for Web applications that use Axios library for HTTP requests
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
213
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
agp
angular-gradient-progressbar
Code for the npm angular-gradient-progressbar library:- https://www.npmjs.com/package/angular-gradient-progressbar
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
