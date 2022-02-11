Categories
10 Best JavaScript Profiling Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@vue/devtools
⚙️ Browser devtools extension for debugging Vue.js applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
21.9K
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
76
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Responsive Maintainers
pm2
pm2
Node.js Production Process Manager with a built-in Load Balancer.
Save
AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
36.4K
Weekly Downloads
977K
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
236
Top Feedback
34
Easy to Use
31
Performant
27
Great Documentation
react-addons-perf
A declarative, efficient, and flexible JavaScript library for building user interfaces.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
182K
Weekly Downloads
15.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@opentelemetry/node
OpenTelemetry JavaScript Client
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
123K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@opentelemetry/instrumentation-express
OpenTelemetry instrumentation for JavaScript modules
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
221
Weekly Downloads
131K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@opentelemetry/sdk-node
OpenTelemetry JavaScript Client
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
72.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vd
vue-devtools
An electron devtools extension for debugging Vue.js applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
probe.gl
A performance instrumentation logging library for Uber frameworks
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
125K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@opentelemetry/plugin-react-load
OpenTelemetry instrumentation for JavaScript modules
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
221
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rp
redux-profiler
A Redux store enhancer which uses User Timing API to profile redux actions and time spent on notifying store listeners
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
394
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
0x
0x
🔥 single-command flamegraph profiling 🔥
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
21.2K
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
etl
elapsed-time-logger
Similiar to console.time() but returns readable elapsed time e.g Label: 1 hour 20 minutes 10.3 seconds
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
754
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rap
react-automation-profiler
Automated React profiling and data visualization using React's Profiler API, Puppeteer, and D3.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
160
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-startup-time
measure startup time of your react-native app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
10.9K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-performance-monitor
React Native Performance Monitor - Realtime graphing of React Native render performance
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
247
Weekly Downloads
970
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpd
react-perf-devtool
A devtool for inspecting the performance of React Components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-ab-test
A/B testing React components and debug tools. Isomorphic with a simple, universal interface. Well documented and lightweight. Tested in popular browsers and Node.js. Includes helpers for Mixpanel and Segment.com.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
730
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mic
microprofiler
Low-level profiling for node.js: squeeze those microseconds
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
592
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfg
react-flame-graph
React component for visualizing profiling data
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
334
Weekly Downloads
560
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rs
rn-snoopy
Snoopy is a profiling tool for React Native, that lets you snoop on the React Native Bridge.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
536
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-slowlog
A tiny in-process profiler for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
525
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rp
react-performance
Helpers to debug and record component render performance 🚀
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
267
Weekly Downloads
249
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rpt
react-profiler-table
React component for printing tables with Profiler API
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
npp
next-plugin-profiler
Enable the React Profiler during a production build in your Next.js project
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
231
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
loo
look
Performance profiler based on nodetime
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
455
Weekly Downloads
184
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nm
ng-miniprofiler
This package contains an Http interceptor for using MiniProfiler with Angular.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
108
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@glimpse/glimpse
Project Glimpse: Node Edition - Spend less time debugging and more time developing.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
257
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-js-profiler
This projects tries to measure the performance impact on JS thread by different app modules. It attempts to do so by measuring execution time in of a given function and also measuring callbacks of asynchronous operations starting inside.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pro
profile
A script that makes profiling node.js apps easier.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
electrode-react-ssr-caching
Optimize React SSR with profiling and component caching
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
311
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pro
profiler
Access the V8 profiler from node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
279
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
node-staphylus
Another node profiling tool
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sim
simpletrace
Simple but powerful profiling mechanism to find bottlenecks in your code (Node.js).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
node-stap
Tools for analyzing Node.js programs with SystemTap. This project is deprecated and not maintained.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
293
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wda
webkit-devtools-agent
NodeJS agent for WebKit devtools front-end
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
epm
@byu-oit/express-profiler-middleware
An express middleware function for profiling client requests
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vp
vue-profiler
A utility for Vue to help with profiling components
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rwp
@visormatt/react-web-profiler
BarGuide.io | React profiler using the web performance API's
Save
UNLICENSED
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
genet
Node.js profiling tool
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dev
devil
GUI-based debugger, profiler and runtime interface for node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
326
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
en
express-newrelic
New Relic Node.js agent code base. Developers are welcome to create pull requests here, please see our contributing guidelines. For New Relic technical support, please go to http://support.newrelic.com.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
spe
speedsnitch
Simple lightweight nodejs profiling tool
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pro
profilejs
V8 profiling for Express framework
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
11yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nod
nodprof
profiling for node.js using v8 natives
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dtm
@christian-bromann/devtools-timeline-model
Unsupported
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Another Package