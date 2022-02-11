openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Profiling Libraries

@vue/devtools

⚙️ Browser devtools extension for debugging Vue.js applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
21.9K
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
76
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers
pm2

pm2

Node.js Production Process Manager with a built-in Load Balancer.

AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
36.4K
Weekly Downloads
977K
Last Commit
25d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
236
Top Feedback
34Easy to Use
31Performant
27Great Documentation

react-addons-perf

A declarative, efficient, and flexible JavaScript library for building user interfaces.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
182K
Weekly Downloads
15.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@opentelemetry/node

OpenTelemetry JavaScript Client

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
123K
Last Commit
3d ago

@opentelemetry/instrumentation-express

OpenTelemetry instrumentation for JavaScript modules

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
221
Weekly Downloads
131K
Last Commit
2d ago

@opentelemetry/sdk-node

OpenTelemetry JavaScript Client

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
72.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
vd

vue-devtools

An electron devtools extension for debugging Vue.js applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

probe.gl

A performance instrumentation logging library for Uber frameworks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
125K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@opentelemetry/plugin-react-load

OpenTelemetry instrumentation for JavaScript modules

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
221
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
2d ago
rp

redux-profiler

A Redux store enhancer which uses User Timing API to profile redux actions and time spent on notifying store listeners

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
394
Last Commit
8d ago
0x

0x

🔥 single-command flamegraph profiling 🔥

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
21.2K
Last Commit
16d ago
etl

elapsed-time-logger

Similiar to console.time() but returns readable elapsed time e.g Label: 1 hour 20 minutes 10.3 seconds

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
754
Last Commit
6mos ago
rap

react-automation-profiler

Automated React profiling and data visualization using React's Profiler API, Puppeteer, and D3.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
160
Last Commit
12d ago
rns

react-native-startup-time

measure startup time of your react-native app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
10.9K
Last Commit
10mos ago

react-native-performance-monitor

React Native Performance Monitor - Realtime graphing of React Native render performance

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
247
Weekly Downloads
970
Last Commit
8mos ago
rpd

react-perf-devtool

A devtool for inspecting the performance of React Components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit

react-ab-test

A/B testing React components and debug tools. Isomorphic with a simple, universal interface. Well documented and lightweight. Tested in popular browsers and Node.js. Includes helpers for Mixpanel and Segment.com.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
730
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
mic

microprofiler

Low-level profiling for node.js: squeeze those microseconds

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
592
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rfg

react-flame-graph

React component for visualizing profiling data

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
334
Weekly Downloads
560
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rs

rn-snoopy

Snoopy is a profiling tool for React Native, that lets you snoop on the React Native Bridge.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
536
Last Commit
rns

react-native-slowlog

A tiny in-process profiler for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
525
Last Commit
rp

react-performance

Helpers to debug and record component render performance 🚀

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
267
Weekly Downloads
249
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rpt

react-profiler-table

React component for printing tables with Profiler API

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
npp

next-plugin-profiler

Enable the React Profiler during a production build in your Next.js project

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
231
Last Commit
2yrs ago
loo

look

Performance profiler based on nodetime

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
455
Weekly Downloads
184
Last Commit
8yrs ago
nm

ng-miniprofiler

This package contains an Http interceptor for using MiniProfiler with Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
108
Last Commit

@glimpse/glimpse

Project Glimpse: Node Edition - Spend less time debugging and more time developing.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
257
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
5yrs ago

react-native-js-profiler

This projects tries to measure the performance impact on JS thread by different app modules. It attempts to do so by measuring execution time in of a given function and also measuring callbacks of asynchronous operations starting inside.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
10mos ago
pro

profile

A script that makes profiling node.js apps easier.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit

electrode-react-ssr-caching

Optimize React SSR with profiling and component caching

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
311
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
5yrs ago
pro

profiler

Access the V8 profiler from node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
279
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
8yrs ago
ns

node-staphylus

Another node profiling tool

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
5yrs ago
sim

simpletrace

Simple but powerful profiling mechanism to find bottlenecks in your code (Node.js).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
3yrs ago

node-stap

Tools for analyzing Node.js programs with SystemTap. This project is deprecated and not maintained.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
293
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
wda

webkit-devtools-agent

NodeJS agent for WebKit devtools front-end

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
epm

@byu-oit/express-profiler-middleware

An express middleware function for profiling client requests

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
vp

vue-profiler

A utility for Vue to help with profiling components

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rwp

@visormatt/react-web-profiler

BarGuide.io | React profiler using the web performance API's

UNLICENSED
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit

genet

Node.js profiling tool

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
dev

devil

GUI-based debugger, profiler and runtime interface for node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
326
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
en

express-newrelic

New Relic Node.js agent code base. Developers are welcome to create pull requests here, please see our contributing guidelines. For New Relic technical support, please go to http://support.newrelic.com.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
spe

speedsnitch

Simple lightweight nodejs profiling tool

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
pro

profilejs

V8 profiling for Express framework

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
11yrs ago
nod

nodprof

profiling for node.js using v8 natives

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
dtm

@christian-bromann/devtools-timeline-model

Unsupported

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10mos ago