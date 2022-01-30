carbone
Fast, Simple and Powerful report generator. Injects JSON and produces PDF, DOCX, XLSX, ODT, PPTX, ODS, ...!
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
pptxgenjs
Create PowerPoint presentations with a powerful, concise JavaScript API.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
docxtemplater
Generate docx pptx and xlsx (Microsoft Word, Powerpoint, Excel documents) from templates, from Node.js, the Browser and the command line / Demo: https://www.docxtemplater.com/demo
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
pptxgenjs-angular
Create PowerPoint presentations with a powerful, concise JavaScript API.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
officegen
Standalone Office Open XML files (Microsoft Office 2007 and later) generator for Word (docx), PowerPoint (pptx) and Excell (xlsx) in javascript. The output is a stream.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
react-pptx
[![npm](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/react-pptx?label=%22react-pptx%22%20%40%20npm)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-pptx)
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
pptxtemplater
The pptx templater modifies powerpoint template with provided data before docxtemplater generates the final version of the document.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
node-pptx-generator
A npm package to generate pptx along with the features of text add, image add, read existing template.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped