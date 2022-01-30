openbase logo
8 Best JavaScript PPTX Builder Libraries

carbone

Fast, Simple and Powerful report generator. Injects JSON and produces PDF, DOCX, XLSX, ODT, PPTX, ODS, ...!

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
pptxgenjs

Create PowerPoint presentations with a powerful, concise JavaScript API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
36.8K
Last Commit
15d ago

docxtemplater

Generate docx pptx and xlsx (Microsoft Word, Powerpoint, Excel documents) from templates, from Node.js, the Browser and the command line / Demo: https://www.docxtemplater.com/demo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
35.6K
Last Commit
4d ago
pptxgenjs-angular

Create PowerPoint presentations with a powerful, concise JavaScript API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
151
Last Commit
15d ago
officegen

Standalone Office Open XML files (Microsoft Office 2007 and later) generator for Word (docx), PowerPoint (pptx) and Excell (xlsx) in javascript. The output is a stream.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-pptx

[![npm](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/react-pptx?label=%22react-pptx%22%20%40%20npm)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-pptx)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
375
Last Commit

pptxtemplater

The pptx templater modifies powerpoint template with provided data before docxtemplater generates the final version of the document.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit
6mos ago
node-pptx-generator

A npm package to generate pptx along with the features of text add, image add, read existing template.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit