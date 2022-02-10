Categories
10 Best JavaScript PostgresSQL Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
knex
A query builder for PostgreSQL, MySQL, CockroachDB, SQL Server, SQLite3 and Oracle, designed to be flexible, portable, and fun to use.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.4K
Weekly Downloads
957K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
26
Top Feedback
19
Great Documentation
14
Easy to Use
13
Performant
pg
pg
PostgreSQL client for node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.7M
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
31
Top Feedback
13
Great Documentation
13
Easy to Use
8
Performant
@supabase/supabase-js
An isomorphic Javascript client for Supabase.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
828
Weekly Downloads
33.4K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Bleeding Edge
1
Responsive Maintainers
postgraphile
Execute one command (or mount one Node.js middleware) and get an instant high-performance GraphQL API for your PostgreSQL database!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
20.1K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3
Highly Customizable
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
pos
postgres
Postgres.js - The Fastest full featured PostgreSQL client for Node.js
Save
WTFPL
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
27.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
1
Responsive Maintainers
@cubejs-backend/postgres-driver
📊 Cube — Open-Source Analytics API for Building Data Apps
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.3K
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pqs
pg-query-stream
PostgreSQL client for node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.2K
Weekly Downloads
133K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cps
connect-pg-simple
A simple, minimal PostgreSQL session store for Connect/Express
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
23.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tp
ts-postgres
Non-blocking PostgreSQL client for Node.js written in TypeScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
np
node-postgres
PostgreSQL client for node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
zipkin-instrumentation-postgres
Zipkin instrumentation for Node.js and browsers
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
516
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
7.29KB
Not Tree-Shakeable
ea
express-admin
MySQL, MariaDB, SQLite, PostgreSQL admin for NodeJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pc
postgrest-client
Advanced client for the PostgREST API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pos
postgrexpress
This package generates an Rest API for PostgreSQL.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
