10 Best JavaScript Popup Libraries

sweetalert2

A beautiful, responsive, highly customizable and accessible (WAI-ARIA) replacement for JavaScript's popup boxes. Zero dependencies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.2K
Weekly Downloads
378K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
39
Top Feedback
9Great Documentation
7Highly Customizable
6Easy to Use

react-native-modal

An enhanced, animated, customizable Modal for React Native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.7K
Weekly Downloads
243K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
@costlydeveloper/ngx-awesome-popup

🚀 Open-source - The world's easiest, most powerful Angular dialog modal framework. Confirmation box, Alert box, Toast notification, Cookie banner, Any dynamic dialog content.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
609
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
magnific-popup

Light and responsive lightbox script with focus on performance.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.2K
Weekly Downloads
44.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Performant
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
react-responsive-modal

Simple responsive react modal

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
502
Weekly Downloads
47.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-native-modalbox

A <Modal/> component for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
jquery-modal

The simplest possible modal for jQuery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
8.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
react-new-window

🔲 Pop new windows in React, using `window.open`.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
340
Weekly Downloads
13K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
@reach/popover

The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
182K
Last Commit
2mos ago
vue-swipeable-bottom-sheet

![NPM](https://nodei.co/npm/vue-swipeable-bottom-sheet.png) [![license](https://img.shields.io/github/license/mashape/apistatus.svg?style=flat-square)](https://github.com/atsutopia/vue-swipeable-bottom-sheet)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
130
Last Commit
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vue-sweetalert2

A convenient wrapper for sweetalert2.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
532
Weekly Downloads
35K
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Abandoned
social-share-kit

Library of decent and good looking CSS/JavaScript social sharing icons, buttons and popups

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
392
Weekly Downloads
203
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
@clayui/modal

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
938
Last Commit
3d ago

@clayui/alert

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
590
Last Commit
3d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-popups

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
78K
Last Commit
6d ago

sweetalert2-react-content

Official SweetAlert2 enhancer adding support for React elements as content

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
428
Weekly Downloads
27.6K
Last Commit
7d ago
react-floater

Advanced tooltips for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
138K
Last Commit
2mos ago

material-ui-popup-state

boilerplate for common Material-UI Menu, Popover and Popper use cases

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
263
Weekly Downloads
90.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago

@progress/kendo-react-popup

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
98.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@progress/kendo-vue-popup

Issue tracker - KendoVue http://www.telerik.com/kendo-vue-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-popups

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-popups

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
reactjs-popup

React Popup Component - Modals,Tooltips and Menus —  All in one

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
80.9K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
1Easy to Use
1Performant
jbox

jBox is a jQuery plugin that makes it easy to create customizable tooltips, modal windows, image galleries and more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
2d ago
react-sliding-pane

Pane that slides out of the window side

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
4mos ago

@ncstate/sat-popover

Popover component for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
208
Weekly Downloads
14.2K
Last Commit
7mos ago
react-native-awesome-alerts

Awesome alerts for React Native, works with iOS and Android.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
445
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-popups

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
notiflix

Notiflix is a JavaScript library for client-side non-blocking notifications, popup boxes, loading indicators, and more that makes your web projects much better.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
16d ago

organism-react-popup

Atomic design in React (Organism)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
117
Last Commit
3d ago

react-native-popup-menu

Popup menu component for React Native

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
23K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

@sq-ui/ng-modal

Flexible and easily customizable UI-kit for Angular 11+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
104
Last Commit
5mos ago
panic-overlay

Displays JS errors in browsers. Shows sources. Use with any framework. 💥✨

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
334
Last Commit
1yr ago

@faceless-ui/modal

America's next top modal

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
268
Last Commit
4mos ago
react-simple-toasts

Simple toast popup for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
234
Last Commit
3d ago
@progress/kendo-angular-popup

Kendo UI Angular Popup component

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
49.2K
Last Commit
zebra_dialog

A small, compact, and highly configurable jQuery plugin for creating beautiful modal dialog boxes

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
153
Weekly Downloads
233
Last Commit
4d ago
bootstrap-confirmation2

Bootstrap plugin for on-place confirm boxes using Popover

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
rn-modal-picker

This is a cross-platform picker with search bar for react native support both platform IOs and android

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
274
Last Commit
7mos ago
angular-toastr

Angular port of CodeSeven/toastr.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
20.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-native-enhanced-popup-menu

Pure TypeScript material menu component for React Native

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
301
Last Commit
3mos ago

react-popup-manager

Manage react popups, Modals, Lightboxes, Notifications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
204
Last Commit
7d ago
vue2-simplert

⚠️ Vue 2 Simple Alert Component (SweetAlert Inspired)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
218
Weekly Downloads
793
Last Commit
10mos ago
@atlaskit/popup

A portalled popup primitive that is tied to a trigger element.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit

@snowcoders/react-popover

A wrapper around @snowcoders/react-popper to give a quick start to 90% of the popover scenarios

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5mos ago
featherlight

Featherlight is a very lightweight jQuery lightbox plugin. It's simple yet flexible and easy to use. Featherlight has minimal css and uses no inline styles, everything is name-spaced, it's completely customizable via config object and offers image, ajax and iframe support out of the box. Featherlights small footprint weights about 4kB – in total.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-custom-popup

react-custom-popup is a plain React package for dealing with popups/dialogs.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
2mos ago
bootstrap-sweetalert

🍰 A beautiful "replacement" for JavaScript's alert ⛺

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
react-popout

React popout is a React component wrapping window.open allowing you to host content in a browser popup window.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
183
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
9mos ago
angular-modal-service

Modal service for AngularJS - supports creating popups and modals via a service.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
634
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago