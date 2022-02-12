Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript Popup Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
sweetalert2
A beautiful, responsive, highly customizable and accessible (WAI-ARIA) replacement for JavaScript's popup boxes. Zero dependencies.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.2K
Weekly Downloads
378K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
39
Top Feedback
9
Great Documentation
7
Highly Customizable
6
Easy to Use
react-native-modal
An enhanced, animated, customizable Modal for React Native.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.7K
Weekly Downloads
243K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
nap
@costlydeveloper/ngx-awesome-popup
🚀 Open-source - The world's easiest, most powerful Angular dialog modal framework. Confirmation box, Alert box, Toast notification, Cookie banner, Any dynamic dialog content.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
609
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
mp
magnific-popup
Light and responsive lightbox script with focus on performance.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.2K
Weekly Downloads
44.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Performant
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
rrm
react-responsive-modal
Simple responsive react modal
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
502
Weekly Downloads
47.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnm
react-native-modalbox
A <Modal/> component for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
jm
jquery-modal
The simplest possible modal for jQuery
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
8.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rnw
react-new-window
🔲 Pop new windows in React, using `window.open`.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
340
Weekly Downloads
13K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@reach/popover
The Accessible Foundation for React Apps and Design Systems
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
182K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vsb
vue-swipeable-bottom-sheet
![NPM](https://nodei.co/npm/vue-swipeable-bottom-sheet.png) [![license](https://img.shields.io/github/license/mashape/apistatus.svg?style=flat-square)](https://github.com/atsutopia/vue-swipeable-bottom-sheet)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
130
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vs
vue-sweetalert2
A convenient wrapper for sweetalert2.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
532
Weekly Downloads
35K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Abandoned
ssk
social-share-kit
Library of decent and good looking CSS/JavaScript social sharing icons, buttons and popups
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
392
Weekly Downloads
203
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@clayui/modal
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
938
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@clayui/alert
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
590
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-popups
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
78K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sweetalert2-react-content
Official SweetAlert2 enhancer adding support for React elements as content
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
428
Weekly Downloads
27.6K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rf
react-floater
Advanced tooltips for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
138K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
material-ui-popup-state
boilerplate for common Material-UI Menu, Popover and Popper use cases
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
263
Weekly Downloads
90.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-popup
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
98.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-vue-popup
Issue tracker - KendoVue http://www.telerik.com/kendo-vue-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-popups
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-popups
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rp
reactjs-popup
React Popup Component - Modals,Tooltips and Menus — All in one
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
80.9K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
jbo
jbox
jBox is a jQuery plugin that makes it easy to create customizable tooltips, modal windows, image galleries and more.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsp
react-sliding-pane
Pane that slides out of the window side
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ncstate/sat-popover
Popover component for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
208
Weekly Downloads
14.2K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rna
react-native-awesome-alerts
Awesome alerts for React Native, works with iOS and Android.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
445
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-popups
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
not
notiflix
Notiflix is a JavaScript library for client-side non-blocking notifications, popup boxes, loading indicators, and more that makes your web projects much better.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
organism-react-popup
Atomic design in React (Organism)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
117
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-native-popup-menu
Popup menu component for React Native
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
23K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
@sq-ui/ng-modal
Flexible and easily customizable UI-kit for Angular 11+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
104
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
po
panic-overlay
Displays JS errors in browsers. Shows sources. Use with any framework. 💥✨
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
334
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@faceless-ui/modal
America's next top modal
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
268
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rst
react-simple-toasts
Simple toast popup for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
234
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
kap
@progress/kendo-angular-popup
Kendo UI Angular Popup component
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
49.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
zd
zebra_dialog
A small, compact, and highly configurable jQuery plugin for creating beautiful modal dialog boxes
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
153
Weekly Downloads
233
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bc
bootstrap-confirmation2
Bootstrap plugin for on-place confirm boxes using Popover
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmp
rn-modal-picker
This is a cross-platform picker with search bar for react native support both platform IOs and android
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
274
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
at
angular-toastr
Angular port of CodeSeven/toastr.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
20.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rne
react-native-enhanced-popup-menu
Pure TypeScript material menu component for React Native
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
301
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-popup-manager
Manage react popups, Modals, Lightboxes, Notifications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
204
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue2-simplert
⚠️ Vue 2 Simple Alert Component (SweetAlert Inspired)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
218
Weekly Downloads
793
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pop
@atlaskit/popup
A portalled popup primitive that is tied to a trigger element.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@snowcoders/react-popover
A wrapper around @snowcoders/react-popper to give a quick start to 90% of the popover scenarios
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fea
featherlight
Featherlight is a very lightweight jQuery lightbox plugin. It's simple yet flexible and easy to use. Featherlight has minimal css and uses no inline styles, everything is name-spaced, it's completely customizable via config object and offers image, ajax and iframe support out of the box. Featherlights small footprint weights about 4kB – in total.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcp
react-custom-popup
react-custom-popup is a plain React package for dealing with popups/dialogs.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
bs
bootstrap-sweetalert
🍰 A beautiful "replacement" for JavaScript's alert ⛺
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rp
react-popout
React popout is a React component wrapping window.open allowing you to host content in a browser popup window.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
183
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ams
angular-modal-service
Modal service for AngularJS - supports creating popups and modals via a service.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
634
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package