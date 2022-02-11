Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript Pivot Table Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ag-grid-react
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
140K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
3
Performant
handsontable
JavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.2K
Weekly Downloads
80.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4
Performant
2
Bleeding Edge
1
Great Documentation
bt
bootstrap-table
An extended table to integration with some of the most widely used CSS frameworks. (Supports Bootstrap, Semantic UI, Bulma, Material Design, Foundation, Vue.js)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
75.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
net
ngx-easy-table
The Easiest Angular Table. IVY compatible. 9.0kb gzipped! 60fps! Tree-shakeable. 54 features and growing!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
279
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ngr
@pebula/ngrid
A angular grid for the enterprise
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
344
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
react-pivottable
React-based drag'n'drop pivot table with Plotly.js charts
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
815
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@syncfusion/ej2-pivotview
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue
vuetable
data table simplify! -- vuetable is a Vue.js component that will automatically request (JSON) data from the server and display them nicely in html table with swappable/extensible pagination component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
as
aurelia-slickgrid
Aurelia-Slickgrid is a wrapper of the lightning fast & customizable SlickGrid datagrid, it also includes multiple Styling Themes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
112
Weekly Downloads
182
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-pivotview
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package