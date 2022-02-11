openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Pivot Table Libraries

ag-grid-react

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
140K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant

handsontable

JavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.2K
Weekly Downloads
80.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4Performant
2Bleeding Edge
1Great Documentation
bt

bootstrap-table

An extended table to integration with some of the most widely used CSS frameworks. (Supports Bootstrap, Semantic UI, Bulma, Material Design, Foundation, Vue.js)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
75.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
net

ngx-easy-table

The Easiest Angular Table. IVY compatible. 9.0kb gzipped! 60fps! Tree-shakeable. 54 features and growing!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
279
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ngr

@pebula/ngrid

A angular grid for the enterprise

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
344
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

react-pivottable

React-based drag'n'drop pivot table with Plotly.js charts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
815
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

@syncfusion/ej2-pivotview

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
vue

vuetable

data table simplify! -- vuetable is a Vue.js component that will automatically request (JSON) data from the server and display them nicely in html table with swappable/extensible pagination component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
as

aurelia-slickgrid

Aurelia-Slickgrid is a wrapper of the lightning fast & customizable SlickGrid datagrid, it also includes multiple Styling Themes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
112
Weekly Downloads
182
Last Commit
13d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-pivotview

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
6d ago