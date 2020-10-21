openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Phone Verification API Libraries

nexmo

Nexmo REST API client for Node.js. API support for SMS, Voice, Text-to-Speech, Numbers, Verify (2FA) and more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
49.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
authy-client

A complete Authy client with support for TOTP, OneTouch, Phone Verification and Phone Intelligence APIs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

telesignsdk

The TeleSign Node.js SDK lets you easily integrate with our REST API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
verifyr

Verify node.js data in a easy to use chain syntax, supports arrays, objects and strings

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit
5yrs ago
node-twilio-verify

node module for twilio phone number verification

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
1yr ago

telesign

NodeJS SDK for the TeleSign APIs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
5yrs ago
simple-nexmo

A nodejs wrapper for nexmo API

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
6yrs ago
sms-number-verifier

Allows you to spoof SMS number verification.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
125
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
2yrs ago
getsmscode

API client for getsmscode.com

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
2yrs ago
serify

Lightweight SMS code validation library for Twilio Verify – Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
10mos ago
twilio-phone-verification

Phone verification using twilio's verify API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
nexmoapi

Node.js API for nexmo SMS service.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
8yrs ago

cloudrail-si

Unified API Library for: Cloud Storage, Social Log-In, Social Interaction, Payment, Email, SMS, POIs, Video & Messaging. Included services are Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, Box, Egnyte, PayPal, Stripe, Google Places, Foursquare, Yelp, YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Line, Viber, Facebook, GitHub, Google+, LinkedIn, Slack, Twitter, Windows Live, Yahoo, Mailjet, Sendgrid, Twilio, Nexmo, Twizo.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago
🔑 Helper class to verify one's identity via personal channels(SMS, Phone, E-Mail and more!)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago

getprove

Prove API wrapper for Node.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9yrs ago
ringcaptcha-es6

A Node.js module for communicating with the RingCaptcha API. This code however is customized to use ES6 and Promises

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@shagital/adonisjs-phone-validator

Phone number validator for Adonisjs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
nodebb-plugin-twilio

Mobile verification for NodeBB using Twilio

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago