Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript PDF Viewer Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ren
@react-pdf/renderer
📄 Create PDF files using React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
156K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
8
Great Documentation
2
Performant
1
Easy to Use
nep
ngx-extended-pdf-viewer
A full-blown PDF viewer for Angular 9, 10, 11, 12, and beyond
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
267
Weekly Downloads
34.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
12
Great Documentation
5
Highly Customizable
4
Responsive Maintainers
rp
react-pdf
Display PDFs in your React app as easily as if they were images.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
367K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3
Performant
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
epubjs
Enhanced eBooks in the browser.
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@secib/pdf
PDF Reader in JavaScript
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
37.6K
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
rnp
react-native-pdf
A <Pdf /> component for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
50.8K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnf
react-native-file-viewer
Native file viewer for React Native. Preview any type of file supported by the mobile device.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
327
Weekly Downloads
21.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
vp
vue-pdf
vue.js pdf viewer
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
28.2K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
rnv
react-native-view-pdf
📚 PDF viewer for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
235
Weekly Downloads
10.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnp
react-native-pdf-view
React Native PDF View
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
397
Weekly Downloads
564
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package