openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript PDF Viewer Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

ren

@react-pdf/renderer

📄 Create PDF files using React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
156K
Last Commit
19d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use
nep

ngx-extended-pdf-viewer

A full-blown PDF viewer for Angular 9, 10, 11, 12, and beyond

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
267
Weekly Downloads
34.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
12Great Documentation
5Highly Customizable
4Responsive Maintainers
rp

react-pdf

Display PDFs in your React app as easily as if they were images.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
367K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
3.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Performant
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use

epubjs

Enhanced eBooks in the browser.

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@secib/pdf

PDF Reader in JavaScript

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
37.6K
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
rnp

react-native-pdf

A <Pdf /> component for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
50.8K
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnf

react-native-file-viewer

Native file viewer for React Native. Preview any type of file supported by the mobile device.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
327
Weekly Downloads
21.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vp

vue-pdf

vue.js pdf viewer

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
28.2K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
rnv

react-native-view-pdf

📚 PDF viewer for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
235
Weekly Downloads
10.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnp

react-native-pdf-view

React Native PDF View

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
397
Weekly Downloads
564
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback