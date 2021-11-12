openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript PDF Generator Libraries

pdf-lib

Create and modify PDF documents in any JavaScript environment

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
188K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
pdf

pdfmake

Client/server side PDF printing in pure JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.9K
Weekly Downloads
585K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
18
Top Feedback
9Easy to Use
8Great Documentation
4Performant

pdfkit

A JavaScript PDF generation library for Node and the browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.8K
Weekly Downloads
545K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
8
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
1Performant
1Responsive Maintainers

jspdf

Client-side JavaScript PDF generation for everyone.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.7K
Weekly Downloads
619K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
37
Top Feedback
3Poor Documentation
2Hard to Use
2Buggy

pdfjs-dist

Generic build of PDF.js library.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
642
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Poor Documentation
1Performant
hp

html-pdf

📄 Html to pdf converter in nodejs. It spawns a phantomjs process and passes the pdf as buffer or as filename.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
130K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rnh

react-native-html-to-pdf

Convert html strings to PDF documents using React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
357
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Performant
pp

pdf-parse

Pure javascript cross-platform module to extract text from PDFs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
95.5K
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
lab

labelmake

Declarative style JavaScript PDF generator library. Works on Node and the browser 🖨︎

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
341
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
1Slow
car

carbone

Fast, Simple and Powerful report generator. Injects JSON and produces PDF, DOCX, XLSX, ODT, PPTX, ODS, ...!

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
pt

pdf-text

extract text from a pdf as an array of text blocks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
8yrs ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Bleeding Edge
ja

jspdf-autotable

jsPDF plugin for generating PDF tables with javascript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
227K
Last Commit
3mos ago
stp

svg-to-pdfkit

Insert SVG into a PDF document created with PDFKit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
307
Weekly Downloads
335K
Last Commit
2d ago
pdf

pdfcrowd

A Node.js wrapper for the Pdfcrowd API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
958
Last Commit
6d ago
pff

pdf-fill-form

Fill PDF forms and return either filled PDF or PDF created from rendered page images.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
202
Weekly Downloads
795
Last Commit
1yr ago
pm

pdf-merge

Merge multiple PDF Files into a single PDF document

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
10.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

pdf-viewer-lib

Generic build of PDF.js library.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
642
Weekly Downloads
272
Last Commit
1mo ago
mp

markdown-pdf

📄 Markdown to PDF converter

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ep

electron-pdf

📄 A command line tool to generate PDF from URL, HTML or Markdown files.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
342
Last Commit
3mos ago
pht

phantom-html-to-pdf

Highly scalable html to pdf conversion using phantom workers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
152
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
pns

@adobe/pdfservices-node-sdk

The Adobe PDF Services Node.js SDK provides APIs for creating, combining, exporting and manipulating PDFs.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
fp

fill-pdf

A node module to fill out pdf forms (utf8 compatible).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

pdftohtmljs

PDF to HTML (pdf2htmlEX) shell wrapper pdftohtmljs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
318
Last Commit
1yr ago
rpg

rn-pdf-generator

react-native-pdf-generator, porting the cordova-pdf-generator to react native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nod

nodeice

💰 Another PDF invoice generator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
82
Last Commit
2yrs ago
sst

swagger-spec-to-pdf

Dump swagger json spec into pdf document.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
3yrs ago

gatsby-plugin-pdf

Gatsby plugin that is able generate PDFs out of your gatsby web pages

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
1yr ago