paypal-rest-sdk

node.js SDK for PayPal RESTful APIs

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
38.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
pns

paypal-node-sdk

node.js SDK for PayPal RESTful APIs

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
568
Last Commit
9mos ago
pna

paypal-nvp-api

Easy solution to deal with Paypal NVP without effort

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago

paypal-adaptive

Node.js sdk for Paypal Adaptive Payments API

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
862
Last Commit
6yrs ago
pa

paypal-api

💰Node.js package to interact with PayPal REST API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
10mos ago
prs

paypal-recurring-se

Helps make recurring payments with PayPal easier to manage for Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
128
Last Commit
2yrs ago

node-radial

Node wrapper for Radial Payments & Fraud APIs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
112
Last Commit
4yrs ago
pra

paypal-rest-api

Typescript module for integrating with paypal rest API's

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
4yrs ago
pw

paypal-wrapper

Paypal REST API Wrapper

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
pe

paypal-ec

An API wrapper for PayPal's Express Checkout.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nj

nvp-json

A Javscript library for parsing PayPal's NVP API payloads.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
1yr ago
pca

paypal-classic-api

PayPal Classic API bindings for Node.js

GPL-3.0+
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
7yrs ago

cloudrail-si

Unified API Library for: Cloud Storage, Social Log-In, Social Interaction, Payment, Email, SMS, POIs, Video & Messaging. Included services are Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, Box, Egnyte, PayPal, Stripe, Google Places, Foursquare, Yelp, YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Line, Viber, Facebook, GitHub, Google+, LinkedIn, Slack, Twitter, Windows Live, Yahoo, Mailjet, Sendgrid, Twilio, Nexmo, Twizo.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago

molliejs

Mollie API Client for Node.js with Async/Await support

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago

mollie-es6

Mollie API Client for Node.js in ES6

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
pr

paypal-recurring

node.js package that makes recurring payments with PayPal easier to manage

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
7yrs ago
pp

paypal-pay

pay-to-email node module using paypal api

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8yrs ago

@toolkitx/paypal

a wrapper for PayPal REST API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
pay

@digitaledgeit/paypal

A client for the PayPal classic NVP API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
pay

@mojoio/paypal

mojoio PayPal API abstraction

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
ps

paypal-simple

A really simple PayPal API module. Too simple for most projects.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
pal

palidate

A library to test your PayPal Integration

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago

tiny-paypal

The missing PayPal tool for Node

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
pna

paypal-node-api

Unofficial API to make working with paypal bearable

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago