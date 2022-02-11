openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Payment API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

stripe

Node.js library for the Stripe API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
907K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
21
Top Feedback
15Great Documentation
15Easy to Use
8Performant

razorpay

Razorpay node.js bindings

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
14.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant

expo-payments-stripe

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant

tipsi-stripe

React Native Stripe binding for iOS/Android platforms

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
10.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnp

react-native-payments

Accept Payments with Apple Pay and Android Pay using the Payment Request API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback

react-native-iap

react-native native module for In App Purchase.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
21.3K
Last Commit
4d ago
swi

swissqrbill

Swiss QR Bill generation in Node.js and browsers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
297
Last Commit
1mo ago

midtrans-client

Official Midtrans Payment API Client for Node JS | https://midtrans.com

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago

react-native-paypal

React Native library that implements PayPal Checkout flow using purely native code

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
874
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

gmopg

💳 Simple Nodejs wrapper for GMO Payment Gateway API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
576
Last Commit
9mos ago

paypal-rest-sdk

node.js SDK for PayPal RESTful APIs

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
38.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nb

node-barion

Manage e-payment transactions through the Barion Smart Gateway.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
4d ago
ec

express-cart

A fully functioning Node.js shopping cart with Stripe, PayPal, Authorize.net, PayWay, Blockonomics, Adyen, Zip and Instore payments.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
3mos ago
vp

vue-paystack

Paystack Vue Plugin for Vue 2.X

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
109
Weekly Downloads
362
Last Commit
3mos ago

@cybersource/flex-sdk-web

Simple examples of how to use the Flex API and microform

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
pa

paystack-api

Paystack API wrapper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
417
Last Commit
9mos ago
cpi

cordova-plugin-inappbrowser-popup-bridge

A fork of cordova-plugin-inappbrowser which adds Braintree's PopupBridge functionality to support PayPal payments

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
sa

stripe-angular

Angular to Stripe module containing useful providers, components, and directives

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago

stripe-client

Use the Stripe HTTP API in Expo without the DOM, node, or native deps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
161
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vpc

vue-paypal-checkout

A simple Vue.js wrapper component for paypal-checkout

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vc

vue-cardswipe

A Vue plugin for capturing data from magnetic card readers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
94
Last Commit
6mos ago

react-native-billing

React Native bridge to InApp Billing on Android.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
333
Last Commit
2yrs ago

ebanx

Provides access to EBANX API

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
225
Last Commit
6yrs ago
rr

react-ravepayment

ReactJS library for implementing RavePay payment gateway

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
154
Last Commit
2yrs ago
am

angular-monnify

Angular wrapper for integrating monnify transactions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
2mos ago

paymill-node

Node.JS wrapper for the Paymill v2 API

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
80
Last Commit
8yrs ago
np

nativescript-purchase

💰 A NativeScript plugin for making in-app purchases!

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
77
Last Commit
1yr ago
vk

vue-korapay

This helps you accept payment using Korapay’s Collection Modal in your Vue app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@ng-web-apis/payment-request

A declarative Payment Request API for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
1yr ago

vsf-payment-paypal

Paypal payment module for Vue Storefront

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8mos ago
rpr

react-payment-request-api

High order component to drive Payment Request widget

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
3yrs ago
pfv

paypalplus-for-vue

A simple PayPal Plus component (unbranded checkout for Brazil and Mexico) for Vue

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
10mos ago
rng

react-native-gpay

A framework for building react native google pay payment method

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ar

angular-rave

💵 An angular2+ module for integrating payments using the rave gateway

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1yr ago
ca

checkout-api

A library for the Finnish Checkout online bank payment system integration

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
3yrs ago

node-yandex-kassa

Node.js utilities to integrate Yandex.Kassa with your app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
6yrs ago

stripe-express

Use the Stripe HTTP API in Expo without the DOM, node, or native deps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
161
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
1yr ago
is

ipay88-sdk

React Native for integrating with iPay88 payment gateway's mobile SDK

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago

mollie-es6

Mollie API Client for Node.js in ES6

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@singleware/payzen

Rest client for the PayZen API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago

itsa-mollie-payment-promise

Promise-wrapper arround mollie-api-node for internet payments

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago
pp

paypal-pay

pay-to-email node module using paypal api

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8yrs ago

42-cent

Node.js multi-gateway payment processing module

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago

chilepay

Chilepay SDK module for Payments integration

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago

woo-promise

A promisified wrapper for WooCommerce-API, with some nice helpers along the way.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
np

node-payments

A simple interface to multiple payment services based on express

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
np

nativescript-paypal

PayPal plugin for NativeScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago