10 Best JavaScript Payment API Libraries
stripe
Node.js library for the Stripe API.
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
907K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
21
Top Feedback
15
Great Documentation
15
Easy to Use
8
Performant
razorpay
Razorpay node.js bindings
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
14.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
expo-payments-stripe
An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Performant
tipsi-stripe
React Native Stripe binding for iOS/Android platforms
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
10.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnp
react-native-payments
Accept Payments with Apple Pay and Android Pay using the Payment Request API.
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
react-native-iap
react-native native module for In App Purchase.
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
21.3K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
swi
swissqrbill
Swiss QR Bill generation in Node.js and browsers
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
297
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
midtrans-client
Official Midtrans Payment API Client for Node JS | https://midtrans.com
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-paypal
React Native library that implements PayPal Checkout flow using purely native code
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
874
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
gmopg
💳 Simple Nodejs wrapper for GMO Payment Gateway API.
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
576
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
paypal-rest-sdk
node.js SDK for PayPal RESTful APIs
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
38.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nb
node-barion
Manage e-payment transactions through the Barion Smart Gateway.
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ec
express-cart
A fully functioning Node.js shopping cart with Stripe, PayPal, Authorize.net, PayWay, Blockonomics, Adyen, Zip and Instore payments.
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vp
vue-paystack
Paystack Vue Plugin for Vue 2.X
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
109
Weekly Downloads
362
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@cybersource/flex-sdk-web
Simple examples of how to use the Flex API and microform
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pa
paystack-api
Paystack API wrapper
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
417
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpi
cordova-plugin-inappbrowser-popup-bridge
A fork of cordova-plugin-inappbrowser which adds Braintree's PopupBridge functionality to support PayPal payments
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
sa
stripe-angular
Angular to Stripe module containing useful providers, components, and directives
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
stripe-client
Use the Stripe HTTP API in Expo without the DOM, node, or native deps
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
161
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vpc
vue-paypal-checkout
A simple Vue.js wrapper component for paypal-checkout
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vc
vue-cardswipe
A Vue plugin for capturing data from magnetic card readers.
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
94
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-native-billing
React Native bridge to InApp Billing on Android.
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
333
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ebanx
Provides access to EBANX API
ISC
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
225
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rr
react-ravepayment
ReactJS library for implementing RavePay payment gateway
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
154
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
am
angular-monnify
Angular wrapper for integrating monnify transactions
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
paymill-node
Node.JS wrapper for the Paymill v2 API
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
80
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
np
nativescript-purchase
💰 A NativeScript plugin for making in-app purchases!
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
77
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vk
vue-korapay
This helps you accept payment using Korapay’s Collection Modal in your Vue app
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ng-web-apis/payment-request
A declarative Payment Request API for Angular
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vsf-payment-paypal
Paypal payment module for Vue Storefront
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpr
react-payment-request-api
High order component to drive Payment Request widget
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pfv
paypalplus-for-vue
A simple PayPal Plus component (unbranded checkout for Brazil and Mexico) for Vue
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rng
react-native-gpay
A framework for building react native google pay payment method
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ar
angular-rave
💵 An angular2+ module for integrating payments using the rave gateway
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ca
checkout-api
A library for the Finnish Checkout online bank payment system integration
ISC
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
node-yandex-kassa
Node.js utilities to integrate Yandex.Kassa with your app
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
stripe-express
Use the Stripe HTTP API in Expo without the DOM, node, or native deps
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
161
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
is
ipay88-sdk
React Native for integrating with iPay88 payment gateway's mobile SDK
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mollie-es6
Mollie API Client for Node.js in ES6
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@singleware/payzen
Rest client for the PayZen API.
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
itsa-mollie-payment-promise
Promise-wrapper arround mollie-api-node for internet payments
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pp
paypal-pay
pay-to-email node module using paypal api
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
42-cent
Node.js multi-gateway payment processing module
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
chilepay
Chilepay SDK module for Payments integration
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
woo-promise
A promisified wrapper for WooCommerce-API, with some nice helpers along the way.
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
np
node-payments
A simple interface to multiple payment services based on express
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
np
nativescript-paypal
PayPal plugin for NativeScript
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
