10 Best JavaScript Parallax Libraries

react-native-sticky-parallax-header

A simple React Native library, enabling to create a fully custom header for your iOS and Android apps.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

locomotive-scroll

🛤 Detection of elements in viewport & smooth scrolling with parallax.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.5K
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
11d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
10
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
1Performant
lj

lax.js

Simple & lightweight (<4kb gzipped) vanilla JavaScript library to create smooth & beautiful animations when you scroll.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.4K
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
scr

scrollmagic

The javascript library for magical scroll interactions.

(MIT OR GPL-3.0+)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
30.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rp

react-parallax

A React Component for parallax effect

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
677
Weekly Downloads
14.7K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
pj

parallax-js

Parallax Engine that reacts to the orientation of a smart device

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.6K
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
29
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant

rellax

Lightweight, vanilla javascript parallax library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.4K
Weekly Downloads
18.2K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
tj

tilt.js

A tiny 60+fps parallax tilt hover effect for jQuery.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
21d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rp

rfx-parallax

Collection of packages useful for website development in angular 2+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rsp

react-scroll-parallax

🔮 React hooks and components to create parallax scroll effects for banners, images or any other DOM elements.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
21.6K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
rpt

react-parallax-tilt

👀 Easily apply tilt hover effect on React components - lightweight/zero dependencies (3kB)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
428
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
2d ago
rnp

react-native-parallax-scroll-view

A ScrollView-like component with parallax and sticky header support.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@react-spring/parallax

✌️ A spring physics based React animation library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
22.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
15d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
jar

jarallax

Parallax scrolling for modern browsers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
17.3K
Last Commit
4d ago

rc-scroll-anim

Animate Scroll React Component

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
294
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Buggy
atr

atropos

Stunning touch-friendly 3D parallax hover effects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
620
Last Commit
1mo ago
rp

react-plx

React parallax component, powerful and lightweight

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
531
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
9hrs ago
vk

vue-kinesis

Easily create complex interactive animations with Vue.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
up

universal-parallax

Easy parallax plugin using pure javascript. Also works on mobile platforms. Cross browser support.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ihp

ionic-header-parallax

This directive enables parallax effect on `ion-header` elements to display a cover photo while on top of the page and transition it to the normal navbar when content is scrolled down.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
223
Last Commit
2mos ago
rph

react-parallax-hover

Parallax Hover React Component

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
242
Last Commit
14d ago
spj

simple-parallax-js

Simple and tiny JavaScript library that adds parallax animations on any images

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
9mos ago
rt

react-tilt

Tilt for react.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
vr

vue-rellax

A plugin of Vue that adds a directive for parallax effect by rellax.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
lre

lc-react-essentials

It is a small set of reusable components created to implement web UIs consistently.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
lj

luxy.js

Inertia scroll and parallax effect plugin in Vanilla.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
163
Last Commit
9mos ago
vf

vue-flux

Image slider which comes with 20 cool transitions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
427
Weekly Downloads
369
Last Commit
4mos ago
par

@dreamsparkx/parallax

Apple TV parallax effect for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
7mos ago
vp

vue-parallaxy

🌌 Vue.js component for parallax image scroll effects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
598
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@monterosa/react-native-parallax-scroll

Parallax scroll view for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
452
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
np

@yoozly/ngx-parallax

Use parallax effect with angular 11-12

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Poor Documentation
pj

paroller.js

Parallax scrolling jQuery plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
563
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vpj

vue-parallax-js

Tiny vue component that adds a directive for parallax effect on elements.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

jquery-parallax.js

Simple parallax scrolling effect inspired by Spotify.com implemented as a jQuery plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rbu

react-bubble-ui

A highly configurable Bubble UI React.js component, similar to the iconic Apple Watch app layout.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
356
Last Commit
9mos ago

@stickyroll/utils

A react implementation of stickyroll (original)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
805
Last Commit
1yr ago

@stickyroll/stickyroll

A react implementation of stickyroll (original)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
794
Last Commit
1yr ago
ns

ngx-scrollspy

Angular ScrollSpy Service

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
688
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rbs

react-basic-scroll

React wrapper component for basicScroll

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
670
Last Commit
rnp

react-native-parallax-header

A react native scroll view component with Parallax header :p

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
510
Weekly Downloads
590
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rsp

react-springy-parallax

🌊 A springy, composable parallax-scroller for React - deprecated

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
523
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rlh

react-lazy-hero

⚡️ A hero component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
143
Weekly Downloads
510
Last Commit
3yrs ago

vue-parallax

Scrolls a image slower than the window to create a neat optical effect.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
494
Last Commit
5yrs ago
np

ngx-parallax

A parallax plugin/directive for Angular 2+. Learn more at:

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
425
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rpm

react-parallax-mousemove

A layered component for parallax background elements inspired by react-springy-parallax.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
396
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rpc

react-parallax-component

Easiest way to add scroll parallax effect on the component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
152
Weekly Downloads
391
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vp

vue-prlx

🔮 Vue.js parallax directive you were looking for (can animate translate & background-position)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
154
Weekly Downloads
385
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rr

react-rellax

React Parallax component using Rellax.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
295
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rnp

react-native-parallax-header-view

Parallax and Elastic view for vertical scrollview with a header image and header content

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
7mos ago

@ngui/parallax-scroll

Angular2 parallax background scroll directive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
174
Last Commit
4yrs ago