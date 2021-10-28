Categories
10 Best JavaScript Parallax Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-native-sticky-parallax-header
A simple React Native library, enabling to create a fully custom header for your iOS and Android apps.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
locomotive-scroll
🛤 Detection of elements in viewport & smooth scrolling with parallax.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.5K
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
1
Performant
lj
lax.js
Simple & lightweight (<4kb gzipped) vanilla JavaScript library to create smooth & beautiful animations when you scroll.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.4K
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
scr
scrollmagic
The javascript library for magical scroll interactions.
Save
(MIT OR GPL-3.0+)
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
30.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
rp
react-parallax
A React Component for parallax effect
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
677
Weekly Downloads
14.7K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
pj
parallax-js
Parallax Engine that reacts to the orientation of a smart device
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.6K
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
29
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
rellax
Lightweight, vanilla javascript parallax library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.4K
Weekly Downloads
18.2K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
tj
tilt.js
A tiny 60+fps parallax tilt hover effect for jQuery.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rp
rfx-parallax
Collection of packages useful for website development in angular 2+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rsp
react-scroll-parallax
🔮 React hooks and components to create parallax scroll effects for banners, images or any other DOM elements.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
21.6K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
rpt
react-parallax-tilt
👀 Easily apply tilt hover effect on React components - lightweight/zero dependencies (3kB)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
428
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnp
react-native-parallax-scroll-view
A ScrollView-like component with parallax and sticky header support.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@react-spring/parallax
✌️ A spring physics based React animation library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
22.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
jar
jarallax
Parallax scrolling for modern browsers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
17.3K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rc-scroll-anim
Animate Scroll React Component
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
294
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Buggy
atr
atropos
Stunning touch-friendly 3D parallax hover effects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
620
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rp
react-plx
React parallax component, powerful and lightweight
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
531
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
9hrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vk
vue-kinesis
Easily create complex interactive animations with Vue.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
up
universal-parallax
Easy parallax plugin using pure javascript. Also works on mobile platforms. Cross browser support.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ihp
ionic-header-parallax
This directive enables parallax effect on `ion-header` elements to display a cover photo while on top of the page and transition it to the normal navbar when content is scrolled down.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
223
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rph
react-parallax-hover
Parallax Hover React Component
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
242
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
spj
simple-parallax-js
Simple and tiny JavaScript library that adds parallax animations on any images
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rt
react-tilt
Tilt for react.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vr
vue-rellax
A plugin of Vue that adds a directive for parallax effect by rellax.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
lre
lc-react-essentials
It is a small set of reusable components created to implement web UIs consistently.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
lj
luxy.js
Inertia scroll and parallax effect plugin in Vanilla.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
163
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vf
vue-flux
Image slider which comes with 20 cool transitions
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
427
Weekly Downloads
369
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
par
@dreamsparkx/parallax
Apple TV parallax effect for react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vp
vue-parallaxy
🌌 Vue.js component for parallax image scroll effects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
598
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@monterosa/react-native-parallax-scroll
Parallax scroll view for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
452
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
np
@yoozly/ngx-parallax
Use parallax effect with angular 11-12
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Poor Documentation
pj
paroller.js
Parallax scrolling jQuery plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
563
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vpj
vue-parallax-js
Tiny vue component that adds a directive for parallax effect on elements.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
jquery-parallax.js
Simple parallax scrolling effect inspired by Spotify.com implemented as a jQuery plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rbu
react-bubble-ui
A highly configurable Bubble UI React.js component, similar to the iconic Apple Watch app layout.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
356
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@stickyroll/utils
A react implementation of stickyroll (original)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
805
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@stickyroll/stickyroll
A react implementation of stickyroll (original)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
794
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ns
ngx-scrollspy
Angular ScrollSpy Service
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
688
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rbs
react-basic-scroll
React wrapper component for basicScroll
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
670
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnp
react-native-parallax-header
A react native scroll view component with Parallax header :p
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
510
Weekly Downloads
590
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsp
react-springy-parallax
🌊 A springy, composable parallax-scroller for React - deprecated
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
523
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rlh
react-lazy-hero
⚡️ A hero component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
143
Weekly Downloads
510
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-parallax
Scrolls a image slower than the window to create a neat optical effect.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
494
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
np
ngx-parallax
A parallax plugin/directive for Angular 2+. Learn more at:
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
425
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpm
react-parallax-mousemove
A layered component for parallax background elements inspired by react-springy-parallax.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
396
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpc
react-parallax-component
Easiest way to add scroll parallax effect on the component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
152
Weekly Downloads
391
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vp
vue-prlx
🔮 Vue.js parallax directive you were looking for (can animate translate & background-position)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
154
Weekly Downloads
385
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rr
react-rellax
React Parallax component using Rellax.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
295
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnp
react-native-parallax-header-view
Parallax and Elastic view for vertical scrollview with a header image and header content
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ngui/parallax-scroll
Angular2 parallax background scroll directive
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
174
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
