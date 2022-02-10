Categories
10 Best JavaScript Pagination Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
bt
bootstrap-table
An extended table to integration with some of the most widely used CSS frameworks. (Supports Bootstrap, Semantic UI, Bulma, Material Design, Foundation, Vue.js)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
75.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
gridjs
Advanced table plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Highly Customizable
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
rsa
react-select-async-paginate
Wrapper above react-select that supports pagination on menu scroll
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
203
Weekly Downloads
43.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
rc-pagination
React Pagination
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
564
Weekly Downloads
687K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
rp
react-paginate
A ReactJS component that creates a pagination
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
267K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.2
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5
Poor Documentation
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
vp2
vue-pagination-2
Vue.js 2 pagination component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
179
Weekly Downloads
18.2K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
vp
vuejs-paginate
A Vue.js(v2.x+) component for creating pagination.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
35.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rjp
react-js-pagination
Simple, easy to use component for pagination. Compatible with bootstrap paginator stylesheets
Save
CC0-1.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
328
Weekly Downloads
136K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Slow
mp
mongoose-paginate
Mongoose.js (Node.js & MongoDB) Document Query Pagination
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
982
Weekly Downloads
23K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
np
ngx-pagination
Pagination for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
87.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Buggy
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
@angular-material-extensions/pages
Open source library for angular apps to illustrate custom material pages content with steps (ideal for tutorials and explanations purposes)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@google-cloud/paginator
A result paging utility used by Google node.js modules
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
2.2M
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@clayui/pagination
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
634
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@clayui/pagination-bar
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
471
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rph
react-pagination-hook
A React hook to render and control a paginator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
vp
violet-paginator
Display, paginate, sort, filter, and update items from the server. violet-paginator is a complete list management library for react/redux applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
65
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@zendeskgarden/react-pagination
🌱 garden React components
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
986
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@commercetools-uikit/pagination
Component library 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vsp
vue-sliding-pagination
A sliding pagination vue component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
868
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@zendeskgarden/container-pagination
🌱 garden React (no-UI) containers
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@times-components/pagination
A collection of reusable components used by The Times
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
269
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@availity/pagination
React components using Availity UIKit and Bootstrap 4
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vp
@vuesimple/vs-pagination
🌈 A Simple collection of tiny vue packages. Perfect for all your daily coding scenarios.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
241
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
muf
material-ui-flat-pagination
A pagination component for Material-UI using Button component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@workday/canvas-kit-labs-react-pagination
Development kits to implement UI following the Workday Canvas Design System (https://design.workday.com). See our Component Storybook -
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ui-grid/pagination
UI Grid: an Angular Data Grid
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.4K
Weekly Downloads
215
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hap
helium-animated-pages
A light spiritual succesor to neon-animated-pages using only css animations
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@welcome-ui/pagination
Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
230
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-native-animated-pagination-dot
react-native simple animated pagination dot
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
pgr
@simonsinclair/pgr
A tiny pagination range creator for your pagination UI.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
178
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
next-pagination
The best damn pagination component. For Next.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
684
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-awesome-pagination
An opinionated, more awesome approach to pagination in Gatsby
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
107
Weekly Downloads
9.1K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@melonthierry/ng-bootstrap
Angular powered Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.9K
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ap
angular-paginator
📖 Pagination Component for Angular applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
247
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
rnp
react-native-pagination
Animated Pagination For React Native's ListView, FlatList, and SectionList
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
360
Weekly Downloads
297
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
np
ng2-pagination
Pagination for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
887
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pfr
pagination-for-reactjs-component
A simple pagination component to use inside your react projects
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rb4
react-bootstrap-4-pagination
A React component to render and manage Bootstrap 4 pagination quickly and easily.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
266
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-ultimate-pagination
React.js pagination component based on ultimate-pagination
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
20.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-lpage
Low-level Vue pagination component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
98
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
npd
ngx-pagination-data-source
Pagination Data Source for Angular Material
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
112
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gp
gatsby-paginate
A simple library for paginating posts in Gatsby js.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sematable
ReactJS / Redux Data Table
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
157
Weekly Downloads
133
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@hennge/vue3-pagination
A Vue 3 component for pagination.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rhp
react-hooks-paginator
A simple react data paginator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vp
vue-paginate
A simple vue.js plugin to paginate data
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
597
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aup
angular-utils-pagination
A place where I will collect useful re-usable Angular components that I make
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
7.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpa
gatsby-plugin-advanced-pages
Gatsby plugin that allows easy creation of pages with dynamic features like pagination and custom routing.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rf
reactjs-forpagination
A simple pagination component to use inside your react projects
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
griddle-react
Simple Grid Component written in React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
