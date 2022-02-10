openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Pagination Libraries

bt

bootstrap-table

An extended table to integration with some of the most widely used CSS frameworks. (Supports Bootstrap, Semantic UI, Bulma, Material Design, Foundation, Vue.js)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
75.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

gridjs

Advanced table plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
19d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rsa

react-select-async-paginate

Wrapper above react-select that supports pagination on menu scroll

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
203
Weekly Downloads
43.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

rc-pagination

React Pagination

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
564
Weekly Downloads
687K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
3.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant
rp

react-paginate

A ReactJS component that creates a pagination

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
267K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
3.2/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Poor Documentation
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
vp2

vue-pagination-2

Vue.js 2 pagination component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
179
Weekly Downloads
18.2K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
vp

vuejs-paginate

A Vue.js(v2.x+) component for creating pagination.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
35.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rjp

react-js-pagination

Simple, easy to use component for pagination. Compatible with bootstrap paginator stylesheets

CC0-1.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
328
Weekly Downloads
136K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Slow
mp

mongoose-paginate

Mongoose.js (Node.js & MongoDB) Document Query Pagination

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
982
Weekly Downloads
23K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
np

ngx-pagination

Pagination for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
87.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Buggy
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

@angular-material-extensions/pages

Open source library for angular apps to illustrate custom material pages content with steps (ideal for tutorials and explanations purposes)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@google-cloud/paginator

A result paging utility used by Google node.js modules

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
2.2M
Last Commit
9d ago

@clayui/pagination

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
634
Last Commit
3d ago

@clayui/pagination-bar

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
471
Last Commit
3d ago
rph

react-pagination-hook

A React hook to render and control a paginator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
vp

violet-paginator

Display, paginate, sort, filter, and update items from the server. violet-paginator is a complete list management library for react/redux applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
65
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@zendeskgarden/react-pagination

🌱 garden React components

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
986
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
4d ago

@commercetools-uikit/pagination

Component library 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
vsp

vue-sliding-pagination

A sliding pagination vue component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
868
Last Commit
16d ago

@zendeskgarden/container-pagination

🌱 garden React (no-UI) containers

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
12d ago

@times-components/pagination

A collection of reusable components used by The Times

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
269
Last Commit
4d ago

@availity/pagination

React components using Availity UIKit and Bootstrap 4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
3d ago
vp

@vuesimple/vs-pagination

🌈 A Simple collection of tiny vue packages. Perfect for all your daily coding scenarios.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
241
Last Commit
12d ago
muf

material-ui-flat-pagination

A pagination component for Material-UI using Button component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
7mos ago

@workday/canvas-kit-labs-react-pagination

Development kits to implement UI following the Workday Canvas Design System (https://design.workday.com). See our Component Storybook -

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
3d ago

@ui-grid/pagination

UI Grid: an Angular Data Grid

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.4K
Weekly Downloads
215
Last Commit
11d ago
hap

helium-animated-pages

A light spiritual succesor to neon-animated-pages using only css animations

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
6d ago

@welcome-ui/pagination

Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
230
Last Commit
4d ago

react-native-animated-pagination-dot

react-native simple animated pagination dot

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
22d ago
pgr

@simonsinclair/pgr

A tiny pagination range creator for your pagination UI.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
178
Last Commit
8mos ago

next-pagination

The best damn pagination component. For Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
684
Last Commit
3d ago

gatsby-awesome-pagination

An opinionated, more awesome approach to pagination in Gatsby

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
107
Weekly Downloads
9.1K
Last Commit
10mos ago

@melonthierry/ng-bootstrap

Angular powered Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.9K
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
12d ago
ap

angular-paginator

📖 Pagination Component for Angular applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
247
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
rnp

react-native-pagination

Animated Pagination For React Native's ListView, FlatList, and SectionList

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
360
Weekly Downloads
297
Last Commit
1mo ago
np

ng2-pagination

Pagination for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
887
Last Commit
3d ago
pfr

pagination-for-reactjs-component

A simple pagination component to use inside your react projects

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
6mos ago
rb4

react-bootstrap-4-pagination

A React component to render and manage Bootstrap 4 pagination quickly and easily.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
266
Last Commit
8mos ago

react-ultimate-pagination

React.js pagination component based on ultimate-pagination

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
20.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

vue-lpage

Low-level Vue pagination component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
98
Last Commit
3d ago
npd

ngx-pagination-data-source

Pagination Data Source for Angular Material

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
112
Last Commit
23d ago
gp

gatsby-paginate

A simple library for paginating posts in Gatsby js.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
3d ago

sematable

ReactJS / Redux Data Table

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
157
Weekly Downloads
133
Last Commit
18d ago

@hennge/vue3-pagination

A Vue 3 component for pagination.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rhp

react-hooks-paginator

A simple react data paginator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
vp

vue-paginate

A simple vue.js plugin to paginate data

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
597
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
aup

angular-utils-pagination

A place where I will collect useful re-usable Angular components that I make

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
7.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
gpa

gatsby-plugin-advanced-pages

Gatsby plugin that allows easy creation of pages with dynamic features like pagination and custom routing.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
7mos ago
rf

reactjs-forpagination

A simple pagination component to use inside your react projects

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago

griddle-react

Simple Grid Component written in React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago