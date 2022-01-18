Categories
4 Best JavaScript Package Release Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
semantic-release
📦🚀 Fully automated version management and package publishing
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
816K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Bleeding Edge
release-it
🚀 Automate versioning and package publishing
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
150K
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ovsx
An open-source registry for VS Code extensions
Save
EPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
585
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
mkver
Node.js access to your app's version and release metadata
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
