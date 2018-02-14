openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Operating System Libraries

iw

is-windows

Returns true if the platform is Windows (and Cygwin or MSYS/MinGW for unit tests)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
20.3M
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

getmac

Get the mac address of the current machine you are on via Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
283
Weekly Downloads
30.6K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
on

os-name

Get the name of the current operating system. Example: macOS Sierra

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
3.1M
Last Commit
3mos ago

osenv

Look up environment settings specific to different operating systems.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
136
Weekly Downloads
7.6M
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nou

node-os-utils

OS Utils - An operating system utility library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
14.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
cd

current-device

The easiest way to write conditional CSS and/or JavaScript based on device operating system (iOS, Android, Blackberry, Windows, Firefox OS, MeeGo), orientation (Portrait vs. Landscape), and type (Tablet vs. Mobile).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
14.9K
Last Commit
6mos ago
of

os-family

Guess what? It gives you OS family. Whoa!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
243K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

os-service

Run Node.JS programs as native Operating System Services.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
171
Weekly Downloads
507
Last Commit
1yr ago
co

check-os

> Check if the current operating system is what you need

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
2yrs ago
aou

async-os-utils

OS Utils - An operating system utility library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2yrs ago