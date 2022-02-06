Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript Onboarding Tour Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
intro.js
Lightweight, user-friendly onboarding tour library
Save
AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
60.8K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
22
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
1
Performant
rj
react-joyride
Create guided tours in your apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
140K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
vue-tour
Vue Tour is a lightweight, simple and customizable guided tour plugin for use with Vue.js. It provides a quick and easy way to guide your users through your application.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
24.4K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
4
Performant
3
Easy to Use
nut
ngx-ui-tour-core
✈️ UI tour for Angular 9+ apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
bt
bootstrap-tour
Quick and easy product tours with Twitter Bootstrap Popovers
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
11.3K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rt
rn-tourguide
🚩Make an interactive step by step tour guide for your react-native app (a rewrite of react-native-copilot)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
419
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
24d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rno
react-native-onboarding-swiper
🛳 Delightful onboarding for your React-Native app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
729
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
bdc-walkthrough
An Angular Material library for displaying walk-through pop-ups and dialogs using a declarative way.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
274
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nj
ngx-joyride
[![npm version](https://badge.fury.io/js/ngx-joyride.svg)](https://badge.fury.io/js/ngx-joyride) [![Build Status](https://travis-ci.org/tnicola/ngx-joyride.svg?branch=master)](https://travis-ci.org/tnicola/ngx-joyride) [![codecov](https://codecov.io/gh/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
nj
@boxmeglobal/ngx-joyride
Angular Joyride/Tour library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
185
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@salamander.be/vue-tour
A VueJs tour component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
angular-shepherd
An Angular wrapper for the site tour library Shepherd
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rea
reactour
Tourist Guide into your React Components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
49.1K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-shepherd
A React wrapper for the site tour library Shepherd
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
268
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ijr
intro.js-react
Intro.js React Wrapper
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@covalent/guided-tour
Teradata UI Platform built on Angular Material
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
346
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-shepherd
A Vue wrapper for the site tour library Shepherd
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vt
v3-tour
Vue Tour is a lightweight, simple and customizable guided tour plugin for use with Vue.js. It provides a quick and easy way to guide your users through your application.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
438
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rna
react-native-app-tour
React Native: Native App Tour Library
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
543
Weekly Downloads
153
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Poor Documentation
react-ui-tour
Tours system for retail-ui
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
151
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@rosen-group/ngx-onboarding
Onboarding module for Angular applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
146
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
wal
walktour
Guided tour/walkthrough component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
119
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ntn
ngx-tour-ng-bootstrap
Product Tour Built in Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
231
Weekly Downloads
620
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rr
react-rtg
Interactive tutorial through react application
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
act
angular-custom-tour
Custom tour hints
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
254
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
tourguidejs
A simple, lightweight, clean and small library for creating guided product tours for your web app.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
251
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngx-guided-tour
Guided tour for your Angular6+ applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
tc
tour-component
A vuejs and reactjs tour component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vtc
vue-tour-component
A vuejs and reactjs tour component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
tou
@reactour/tour
<p align="center"> <a href="reactour.js.org"> <img alt="Reactour" title="Reactour" src="../../logo.svg" width="250"></a> </p> <p align="center" style="margin-top: 40px;margin-bottom: 40px;"> <strong>Tourist Guide</strong> into your React Components </
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-copilot
Step-by-step walkthrough for your react native app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-tour-ice6
Vue Tour is a lightweight, simple and customizable guided tour plugin for use with Vue.js. It provides a quick and easy way to guide your users through your application.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rtc
react-tour-component
A vuejs and reactjs tour component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aij
angular-intro.js
AngularJS directives for intro.js
Save
AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
506
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aut
angular-ui-tour
Product tour using Angular UI Bootstrap Tooltips
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
717
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bt
bootstrap-tourist
Quick and easy way to build your product tours with Bootstrap Popovers for Bootstrap 3 and 4. Based on Bootstrap-Tour, but with many fixes and features added.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
378
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-user-tour
Give your user a guided tour around your application
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
206
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
telemachy
Easy guided tours for Angular apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
tou
tour
Touring and on-boarding for javascript applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
170
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@lexmarkets/reactour-lex
Tourist Guide into your React Components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
163
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-native-tips
[UNMAINTAINED] React-Native Tour Guide Helper.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
200
Weekly Downloads
152
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rj
react-journey
Create a delightful journey with React components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rno
react-native-onboarding-screens
🛳 Delightful onboarding for your React-Native app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
729
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
nt
ng2-tour
Product Tour Built in Angular
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
231
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
at
angular-tour
AngularJS directive for giving an interactive tour of your website.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
616
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@rocketsoftware/walktour
Guided tour/walkthrough component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nt
@p1n2o/ng-tour
A simple, minimalistic tour/on-boarding library for Angular (2+)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
abt
angular-bootstrap-tour
AngularJS wrapper around Bootstrap Tour
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ei
ember-introjs
An Ember Component for intro.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vpg
vue-page-guide
<p align="center"> <img width="460" height="300" src="./src/assets/vue-page-guide-hidden.png"> </p> <p align="center"> <img width="460" height="300" src="./src/assets/vue-page-guide-show.png"> </p>
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package