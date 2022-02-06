openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Onboarding Tour Libraries

intro.js

Lightweight, user-friendly onboarding tour library

AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
60.8K
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
22
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Performant
react-joyride

Create guided tours in your apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
140K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

vue-tour

Vue Tour is a lightweight, simple and customizable guided tour plugin for use with Vue.js. It provides a quick and easy way to guide your users through your application.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
24.4K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Performant
3Easy to Use
ngx-ui-tour-core

✈️ UI tour for Angular 9+ apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
bootstrap-tour

Quick and easy product tours with Twitter Bootstrap Popovers

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
11.3K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rn-tourguide

🚩Make an interactive step by step tour guide for your react-native app (a rewrite of react-native-copilot)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
419
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
24d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-native-onboarding-swiper

🛳 Delightful onboarding for your React-Native app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
729
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

bdc-walkthrough

An Angular Material library for displaying walk-through pop-ups and dialogs using a declarative way.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
274
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ngx-joyride

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
@boxmeglobal/ngx-joyride

Angular Joyride/Tour library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
185
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@salamander.be/vue-tour

A VueJs tour component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

angular-shepherd

An Angular wrapper for the site tour library Shepherd

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
reactour

Tourist Guide into your React Components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
49.1K
Last Commit
11d ago

react-shepherd

A React wrapper for the site tour library Shepherd

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
268
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
5d ago
intro.js-react

Intro.js React Wrapper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
6mos ago

@covalent/guided-tour

Teradata UI Platform built on Angular Material

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
346
Last Commit
11d ago

vue-shepherd

A Vue wrapper for the site tour library Shepherd

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
12d ago
v3-tour

Vue Tour is a lightweight, simple and customizable guided tour plugin for use with Vue.js. It provides a quick and easy way to guide your users through your application.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
438
Last Commit
2mos ago
react-native-app-tour

React Native: Native App Tour Library

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
543
Weekly Downloads
153
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Poor Documentation

react-ui-tour

Tours system for retail-ui

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
151
Last Commit
2mos ago

@rosen-group/ngx-onboarding

Onboarding module for Angular applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
146
Last Commit
3d ago
walktour

Guided tour/walkthrough component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
119
Last Commit
2mos ago
ngx-tour-ng-bootstrap

Product Tour Built in Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
231
Weekly Downloads
620
Last Commit
10mos ago
react-rtg

Interactive tutorial through react application

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
8mos ago
angular-custom-tour

Custom tour hints

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
254
Last Commit
3mos ago

tourguidejs

A simple, lightweight, clean and small library for creating guided product tours for your web app.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
251
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
23d ago

ngx-guided-tour

Guided tour for your Angular6+ applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
8mos ago
tour-component

A vuejs and reactjs tour component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
5mos ago
vue-tour-component

A vuejs and reactjs tour component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
5mos ago
@reactour/tour

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
react-native-copilot

Step-by-step walkthrough for your react native app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago

vue-tour-ice6

Vue Tour is a lightweight, simple and customizable guided tour plugin for use with Vue.js. It provides a quick and easy way to guide your users through your application.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
10mos ago
react-tour-component

A vuejs and reactjs tour component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5mos ago
angular-intro.js

AngularJS directives for intro.js

AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
506
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
angular-ui-tour

Product tour using Angular UI Bootstrap Tooltips

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
717
Last Commit
3yrs ago
bootstrap-tourist

Quick and easy way to build your product tours with Bootstrap Popovers for Bootstrap 3 and 4. Based on Bootstrap-Tour, but with many fixes and features added.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
378
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-user-tour

Give your user a guided tour around your application

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
206
Last Commit
1yr ago

telemachy

Easy guided tours for Angular apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
1yr ago
tour

Touring and on-boarding for javascript applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
170
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@lexmarkets/reactour-lex

Tourist Guide into your React Components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
163
Last Commit
1yr ago

react-native-tips

[UNMAINTAINED] React-Native Tour Guide Helper.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
200
Weekly Downloads
152
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-journey

Create a delightful journey with React components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
6mos ago
react-native-onboarding-screens

🛳 Delightful onboarding for your React-Native app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
729
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
ng2-tour

Product Tour Built in Angular

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
231
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10mos ago
angular-tour

AngularJS directive for giving an interactive tour of your website.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
616
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit
5yrs ago

@rocketsoftware/walktour

Guided tour/walkthrough component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
2yrs ago
@p1n2o/ng-tour

A simple, minimalistic tour/on-boarding library for Angular (2+)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
2yrs ago
angular-bootstrap-tour

AngularJS wrapper around Bootstrap Tour

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ember-introjs

An Ember Component for intro.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
1yr ago
vue-page-guide

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit