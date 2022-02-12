Categories
10 Best JavaScript Obfuscation Libraries
javascript-obfuscator
A powerful obfuscator for JavaScript and Node.js
BSD-2-Clause
Built-In
8.5K
74.8K
2d ago
4.7
3
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Responsive Maintainers
gni
gnirts
Obfuscate string literals in JavaScript code.
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
56
596
8mos ago
obfuscator-loader
A webpack loader for obfuscating single modules using javascript-obfuscator
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
54
1.1K
2yrs ago
jo
js-obfuscator
Obfuscate JavaScript files via http://javascriptobfuscator.com. This is also a Grunt plugin. Inform me if this plugin doesn't work.
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
111
847
2yrs ago
gjo
grunt-javascript-obfuscator
Obfuscates JavaScript files using amazing javascript-obfuscator.
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
35
475
2yrs ago
obf
obfuscator
maintainer wanted → Obfuscate your node packages because your boss says so!
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
219
456
6yrs ago
baf
baffle
A tiny javascript library for obfuscating and revealing text in DOM elements. 😲
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
1.7K
337
5yrs ago
ec
express-cdn
☁️ Node module for delivering optimized, minified, mangled, gzipped assets with Express and Amazon's CDN (S3/CloudFront)
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
661
117
3yrs ago
om
obfuscator-middleware
(NodeJS) Obfuscate and serve your JS files with a middleware
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
0
2
3mos ago
emo
express-middleware-obfuscator
Express middleware plugin for obfuscation purposes.
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
4
47
5yrs ago
spe
spellfucker
Yet another text obfuscator and the biggest enemy of the spellchecker
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
279
21
3yrs ago
jfo
jfogs
JavaScript Obfuscator
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
85
9
3yrs ago
eeo
express-email-obfuscate
Express middleware to find and replace email addresses with HTML entities
ISC
DefinitelyTyped
1
2
4yrs ago
exs
exstatic
Express middleware to help with the bundling, minifying, obfuscating and versioning of static assets for delivery over a CDN.
Unknown
DefinitelyTyped
Weekly Downloads
ot
obfuscation-toolkit
Node.js obfuscation toolkit
MIT
Built-In
