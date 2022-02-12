openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Obfuscation Libraries

javascript-obfuscator

A powerful obfuscator for JavaScript and Node.js

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.5K
Weekly Downloads
74.8K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers
gni

gnirts

Obfuscate string literals in JavaScript code.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
596
Last Commit
8mos ago

obfuscator-loader

A webpack loader for obfuscating single modules using javascript-obfuscator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
jo

js-obfuscator

Obfuscate JavaScript files via http://javascriptobfuscator.com. This is also a Grunt plugin. Inform me if this plugin doesn't work.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
111
Weekly Downloads
847
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gjo

grunt-javascript-obfuscator

Obfuscates JavaScript files using amazing javascript-obfuscator.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
475
Last Commit
2yrs ago
obf

obfuscator

maintainer wanted → Obfuscate your node packages because your boss says so!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
219
Weekly Downloads
456
Last Commit
6yrs ago
baf

baffle

A tiny javascript library for obfuscating and revealing text in DOM elements. 😲

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
337
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ec

express-cdn

☁️ Node module for delivering optimized, minified, mangled, gzipped assets with Express and Amazon's CDN (S3/CloudFront)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
661
Weekly Downloads
117
Last Commit
3yrs ago
om

obfuscator-middleware

(NodeJS) Obfuscate and serve your JS files with a middleware

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3mos ago
emo

express-middleware-obfuscator

Express middleware plugin for obfuscation purposes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
5yrs ago
spe

spellfucker

Yet another text obfuscator and the biggest enemy of the spellchecker

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
279
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
3yrs ago
jfo

jfogs

JavaScript Obfuscator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago
eeo

express-email-obfuscate

Express middleware to find and replace email addresses with HTML entities

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
exs

exstatic

Express middleware to help with the bundling, minifying, obfuscating and versioning of static assets for delivery over a CDN.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
ot

obfuscation-toolkit

Node.js obfuscation toolkit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit