10 Best JavaScript OAuth Libraries

strapi

🚀 Open source Node.js Headless CMS to easily build customisable APIs

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43.1K
Weekly Downloads
30.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
43
Top Feedback
32Easy to Use
27Great Documentation
19Performant
na

next-auth

Authentication for Next.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.1K
Weekly Downloads
120K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.1/ 5
14
Top Feedback
5Highly Customizable
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
po

passport-oauth2

OAuth 2.0 authentication strategy for Passport and Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
516
Weekly Downloads
443K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

jsonwebtoken

JsonWebToken implementation for node.js http://self-issued.info/docs/draft-ietf-oauth-json-web-token.html

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
9.7M
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
72
Top Feedback
30Easy to Use
28Great Documentation
21Performant
aoo

angular-oauth2-oidc

Support for OAuth 2 and OpenId Connect (OIDC) in Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
108K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation

simple-oauth2

A simple Node.js client library for Oauth2

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
96.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ka

keycloak-angular

Easy Keycloak setup for Angular applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
44.7K
Last Commit
21d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
oau

oauth

OAuth wrapper for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
686K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

oidc-client

OpenID Connect (OIDC) and OAuth2 protocol support for browser-based JavaScript applications

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
213K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
3.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Poor Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Hard to Use

express-jwt

connect/express middleware that validates a JsonWebToken (JWT) and set the req.user with the attributes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
663K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
7
Top Feedback
7Easy to Use
5Performant
3Great Documentation
rfl

react-facebook-login

A Component React for Facebook Login

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
96.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
ra

react-adal

Azure Active Directory Library (ADAL) support for ReactJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
219
Weekly Downloads
8.7K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-native-google-signin

Google Sign-in for your React Native applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

msal

Microsoft Authentication Library (MSAL) for JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
688K
Last Commit
3d ago

@azure/msal-angular

Microsoft Authentication Library (MSAL) for JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
75.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
rgl

react-google-login

A React Google Login Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
227K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
12
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
4Slow
3Poor Documentation
hel

hellojs

A Javascript RESTFUL API library for connecting with OAuth2 services, such as Google+ API, Facebook Graph and Windows Live Connect

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
aao

angular-auth-oidc-client

npm package for OpenID Connect, OAuth Code Flow with PKCE, Refresh tokens, Implicit Flow

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
770
Weekly Downloads
30K
Last Commit
1mo ago

oauth-ng

AngularJS directive for the OAuth 2.0 Implicit Flow

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
369
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@auth0/nextjs-auth0

Next.js SDK for signing in with Auth0

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
187K
Last Commit
24d ago
gra

grant

OAuth Proxy

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
107K
Last Commit
7d ago

expo-google-sign-in

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
1Buggy

@oktadev/schematics

Schematics for adding Okta Auth to your projects

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
7d ago

@invertase/react-native-apple-authentication

A React Native library providing support for Apple Authentication on iOS and Android.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
980
Weekly Downloads
42.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
rll

react-linkedin-login-oauth2

Easily get Authorization Code from Linked In to log in without redirecting.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago
rsl

react-social-login

React Component for Login via Social Providers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
353
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@axa-fr/react-oidc-context

A set of react components and HOC to make Oidc (Open ID Connect) client easy. It aim to simplify OAuth authentication between multiples providers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
272
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
13d ago
oau

oauth2orize

OAuth 2.0 authorization server toolkit for Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions:
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
48.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use

ibmcloud-appid-js

Client-side javascript SDK for the IBM Cloud App ID service

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
858
Last Commit
13d ago
rml

react-microsoft-login

Microsoft services authorization with React.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
por

passport-oauth2-refresh

A passport.js add-on to provide automatic OAuth 2.0 token refreshing.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
162
Weekly Downloads
8.5K
Last Commit
8mos ago
aoc

axios-oauth-client

OAuth 2.0 client utils for axios

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
13.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
voc

vue-oidc-client

Wrapper around oidc-client-js to better work in a vue application with router integration

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago

passport-linkedin-oauth2

Passport Strategy for LinkedIn OAuth 2.0

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
15K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vgo

vue-google-oauth2

🔌 Handling Google sign-in and sign-out for Vue.js applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
171
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
10mos ago

adal-angular

The code for ADAL.js and ADAL Angular has been moved to the MSAL.js repo. Please open any issues or PRs at the link below.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
627
Weekly Downloads
36.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
ro

react-oidc

Wrapper for the OIDC JavaScript client, to be used in React projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago
o10

oauth-1.0a

OAuth 1.0a Request Authorization for Node and Browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
305
Weekly Downloads
124K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
va

vue-authenticate

Simple Vue.js authentication library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
no

ngx-oauth

Angular OAuth client which supports resource and implicit flows

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
121
Last Commit
1mo ago
rni

react-native-instagram-login

a react native instagram login component (support android & ios). Pull requests are welcome!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
151
Weekly Downloads
489
Last Commit
2mos ago
rtl

react-twitter-login

Twitter OAuth with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
no

nativescript-oauth2

OAuth 2 generic authorization plugin for NativeScript that doesn't install third party native libraries

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
322
Last Commit
4mos ago
vsa

vue-social-auth

Laravel Vue (SPA) Social Auth

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
854
Last Commit
9mos ago
aso

angular-simple-oidc

Observables all the way, expressive errors, simple API. - Code Flow, Refresh Tokens, Session Management

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
1mo ago

ngx-api-utils

ngx-api-utils is a lean library of utilities and helpers to quickly integrate any HTTP API (REST, Ajax, and any other) with Angular.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
15d ago

react-aad-msal

A React wrapper for Azure AD using the Microsoft Authentication Library (MSAL). The easiest way to integrate AzureAD with your React for authentication.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
345
Weekly Downloads
13.7K
Last Commit
9mos ago
os

oauth-signature

JavaScript OAuth 1.0a signature generator (RFC 5849) for node and the browser

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
226
Weekly Downloads
13.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ro

redux-oidc

A package for managing OpenID Connect authentication in ReactJS / Redux apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
394
Weekly Downloads
12.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation

@ngx-security/auth

Angular security module

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
3mos ago