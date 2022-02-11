Categories
10 Best JavaScript OAuth Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
strapi
🚀 Open source Node.js Headless CMS to easily build customisable APIs
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43.1K
Weekly Downloads
30.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
43
Top Feedback
32
Easy to Use
27
Great Documentation
19
Performant
na
next-auth
Authentication for Next.js
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.1K
Weekly Downloads
120K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.1
/ 5
14
Top Feedback
5
Highly Customizable
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
po
passport-oauth2
OAuth 2.0 authentication strategy for Passport and Node.js.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
516
Weekly Downloads
443K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
jsonwebtoken
JsonWebToken implementation for node.js http://self-issued.info/docs/draft-ietf-oauth-json-web-token.html
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
9.7M
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
72
Top Feedback
30
Easy to Use
28
Great Documentation
21
Performant
aoo
angular-oauth2-oidc
Support for OAuth 2 and OpenId Connect (OIDC) in Angular.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
108K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
simple-oauth2
A simple Node.js client library for Oauth2
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
96.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ka
keycloak-angular
Easy Keycloak setup for Angular applications.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
44.7K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
oau
oauth
OAuth wrapper for node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
686K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
oidc-client
OpenID Connect (OIDC) and OAuth2 protocol support for browser-based JavaScript applications
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
213K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Poor Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Hard to Use
express-jwt
connect/express middleware that validates a JsonWebToken (JWT) and set the req.user with the attributes
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
663K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
7
Easy to Use
5
Performant
3
Great Documentation
rfl
react-facebook-login
A Component React for Facebook Login
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
96.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
ra
react-adal
Azure Active Directory Library (ADAL) support for ReactJS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
219
Weekly Downloads
8.7K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-native-google-signin
Google Sign-in for your React Native applications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
msal
Microsoft Authentication Library (MSAL) for JS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
688K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
25.3KB
Tree-Shakeable
@azure/msal-angular
Microsoft Authentication Library (MSAL) for JS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
75.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rgl
react-google-login
A React Google Login Component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
227K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
12
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
4
Slow
3
Poor Documentation
hel
hellojs
A Javascript RESTFUL API library for connecting with OAuth2 services, such as Google+ API, Facebook Graph and Windows Live Connect
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
aao
angular-auth-oidc-client
npm package for OpenID Connect, OAuth Code Flow with PKCE, Refresh tokens, Implicit Flow
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
770
Weekly Downloads
30K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
oauth-ng
AngularJS directive for the OAuth 2.0 Implicit Flow
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
369
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@auth0/nextjs-auth0
Next.js SDK for signing in with Auth0
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
187K
Last Commit
24d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gra
grant
OAuth Proxy
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
107K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
expo-google-sign-in
An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
1
Buggy
@oktadev/schematics
Schematics for adding Okta Auth to your projects
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@invertase/react-native-apple-authentication
A React Native library providing support for Apple Authentication on iOS and Android.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
980
Weekly Downloads
42.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rll
react-linkedin-login-oauth2
Easily get Authorization Code from Linked In to log in without redirecting.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsl
react-social-login
React Component for Login via Social Providers
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
353
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@axa-fr/react-oidc-context
A set of react components and HOC to make Oidc (Open ID Connect) client easy. It aim to simplify OAuth authentication between multiples providers.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
272
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
oau
oauth2orize
OAuth 2.0 authorization server toolkit for Node.js.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
48.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
ibmcloud-appid-js
Client-side javascript SDK for the IBM Cloud App ID service
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
858
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rml
react-microsoft-login
Microsoft services authorization with React.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
por
passport-oauth2-refresh
A passport.js add-on to provide automatic OAuth 2.0 token refreshing.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
162
Weekly Downloads
8.5K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aoc
axios-oauth-client
OAuth 2.0 client utils for axios
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
13.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
voc
vue-oidc-client
Wrapper around oidc-client-js to better work in a vue application with router integration
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
passport-linkedin-oauth2
Passport Strategy for LinkedIn OAuth 2.0
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
15K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vgo
vue-google-oauth2
🔌 Handling Google sign-in and sign-out for Vue.js applications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
171
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
adal-angular
The code for ADAL.js and ADAL Angular has been moved to the MSAL.js repo. Please open any issues or PRs at the link below.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
627
Weekly Downloads
36.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ro
react-oidc
Wrapper for the OIDC JavaScript client, to be used in React projects
Save
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
o10
oauth-1.0a
OAuth 1.0a Request Authorization for Node and Browser
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
305
Weekly Downloads
124K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
va
vue-authenticate
Simple Vue.js authentication library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
no
ngx-oauth
Angular OAuth client which supports resource and implicit flows
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
121
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rni
react-native-instagram-login
a react native instagram login component (support android & ios). Pull requests are welcome!
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
151
Weekly Downloads
489
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rtl
react-twitter-login
Twitter OAuth with React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
no
nativescript-oauth2
OAuth 2 generic authorization plugin for NativeScript that doesn't install third party native libraries
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
322
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsa
vue-social-auth
Laravel Vue (SPA) Social Auth
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
854
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
aso
angular-simple-oidc
Observables all the way, expressive errors, simple API. - Code Flow, Refresh Tokens, Session Management
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngx-api-utils
ngx-api-utils is a lean library of utilities and helpers to quickly integrate any HTTP API (REST, Ajax, and any other) with Angular.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-aad-msal
A React wrapper for Azure AD using the Microsoft Authentication Library (MSAL). The easiest way to integrate AzureAD with your React for authentication.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
345
Weekly Downloads
13.7K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
os
oauth-signature
JavaScript OAuth 1.0a signature generator (RFC 5849) for node and the browser
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
226
Weekly Downloads
13.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ro
redux-oidc
A package for managing OpenID Connect authentication in ReactJS / Redux apps
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
394
Weekly Downloads
12.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
@ngx-security/auth
Angular security module
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
