8 Best JavaScript Nutritional Database API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ea
edamam-api
Node.js helper library for https://edamam.com
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
na
nutritionix-api
Wrapper for the Nutritionix API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nutritionix
An officially supported NodeJS client library for the Nutritionix API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sa
spoonacular_api
The_spoonacular_Nutrition_Recipe_and_Food_API_allows_you_to_access_over_380000_recipes_thousands_of_ingredients_80000_food_products_and_100000_menu_items__Our_food_ontology_and_semantic_recipe_search_engine_makes_it_possible_to_search_for_recipes_using_na
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nutritionix-api-data-utilities
Utilities to handle different data formats in Nutritionix APIs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nut
nutrition
Simple nutrition facts wrapper
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
en
edamam-node
Edamam API for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sal
spoonacular-api-library
Library to use API served from spoonacular.com
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
