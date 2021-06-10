openbase logo
8 Best JavaScript Nutritional Database API Libraries

ea

edamam-api

Node.js helper library for https://edamam.com

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
8mos ago
na

nutritionix-api

Wrapper for the Nutritionix API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
2yrs ago

nutritionix

An officially supported NodeJS client library for the Nutritionix API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
7yrs ago
sa

spoonacular_api

The_spoonacular_Nutrition_Recipe_and_Food_API_allows_you_to_access_over_380000_recipes_thousands_of_ingredients_80000_food_products_and_100000_menu_items__Our_food_ontology_and_semantic_recipe_search_engine_makes_it_possible_to_search_for_recipes_using_na

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit

nutritionix-api-data-utilities

Utilities to handle different data formats in Nutritionix APIs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
nut

nutrition

Simple nutrition facts wrapper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago
en

edamam-node

Edamam API for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
sal

spoonacular-api-library

Library to use API served from spoonacular.com

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit