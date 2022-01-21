openbase logo
Best JavaScript NSFW Detection Libraries

nsfwjs

NSFW detection on the client-side via TensorFlow.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.4K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
24d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

nsfai

A simplified wrapper around Clarifai's NSFW detection.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
4yrs ago