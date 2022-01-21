Categories
Best JavaScript NSFW Detection Libraries
nsfwjs
NSFW detection on the client-side via TensorFlow.js
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
5.4K
2.9K
24d ago
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
1
Great Documentation
nsfai
A simplified wrapper around Clarifai's NSFW detection.
MIT
DefinitelyTyped
13
44
4yrs ago
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
