sweetalert2

A beautiful, responsive, highly customizable and accessible (WAI-ARIA) replacement for JavaScript's popup boxes. Zero dependencies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.2K
Weekly Downloads
378K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
39
Top Feedback
9Great Documentation
7Highly Customizable
6Easy to Use
react-toastify

React notification made easy 🚀 !

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.4K
Weekly Downloads
937K
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
33
Top Feedback
26Great Documentation
20Easy to Use
14Highly Customizable

react-native-onesignal

React Native Library for OneSignal Push Notifications Service

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
26K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-native-push-notification

React Native Local and Remote Notifications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.3K
Weekly Downloads
78.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Performant

onesignal-cordova-plugin

OneSignal is a free push notification service for mobile apps. This plugin makes it easy to integrate your Ionic, PhoneGap CLI, PhoneGap Build, Cordova, or Sencha Touch app with OneSignal. Supports Android, iOS, and Amazon's Fire OS platforms. https://onesignal.com

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
11.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
rc-notification

React Notification

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
314
Weekly Downloads
635K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
notistack

Highly customizable notification snackbars (toasts) that can be stacked on top of each other

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
342K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
react-toast-notifications

🍞 A toast notification system for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
294K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vue-toastification

Vue notifications made easy!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
37.8K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
react-native-notifications

React Native Notifications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
15.5K
Last Commit
22d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback