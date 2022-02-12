Categories
10 Best JavaScript Notification Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
sweetalert2
A beautiful, responsive, highly customizable and accessible (WAI-ARIA) replacement for JavaScript's popup boxes. Zero dependencies.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.2K
Weekly Downloads
378K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
39
Top Feedback
9
Great Documentation
7
Highly Customizable
6
Easy to Use
rt
react-toastify
React notification made easy 🚀 !
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.4K
Weekly Downloads
937K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
6.83KB
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
33
Top Feedback
26
Great Documentation
20
Easy to Use
14
Highly Customizable
react-native-onesignal
React Native Library for OneSignal Push Notifications Service
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
26K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnp
react-native-push-notification
React Native Local and Remote Notifications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.3K
Weekly Downloads
78.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Performant
onesignal-cordova-plugin
OneSignal is a free push notification service for mobile apps. This plugin makes it easy to integrate your Ionic, PhoneGap CLI, PhoneGap Build, Cordova, or Sencha Touch app with OneSignal. Supports Android, iOS, and Amazon's Fire OS platforms. https://onesignal.com
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
11.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rc-notification
React Notification
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
314
Weekly Downloads
635K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
not
notistack
Highly customizable notification snackbars (toasts) that can be stacked on top of each other
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
342K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
rtn
react-toast-notifications
🍞 A toast notification system for react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
294K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vt
vue-toastification
Vue notifications made easy!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
37.8K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
react-native-notifications
React Native Notifications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
15.5K
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
