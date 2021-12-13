compromise
modest natural-language processing
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
natural
general natural language facilities for node
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
sentiment
AFINN-based sentiment analysis for Node.js.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
franc
Natural language detection
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
node-nlp
An NLP library for building bots, with entity extraction, sentiment analysis, automatic language identify, and so more
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
spacy-nlp
Expose Spacy nlp text parsing to Nodejs (and other languages) via socketIO
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
@jnv/node-nlp
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
talisman
Straightforward fuzzy matching, information retrieval and NLP building blocks for JavaScript.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
wink-nlp-utils
NLP Functions for amplifying negations, managing elisions, creating ngrams, stems, phonetic codes to tokens and more.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
bravey
A simple JavaScript NLP-like library to help you creating your own bot.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
lda
LDA topic modeling for node.js
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped