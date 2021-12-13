openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript NLP Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

com

compromise

modest natural-language processing

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.1K
Weekly Downloads
17.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

natural

general natural language facilities for node

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.7K
Weekly Downloads
90.3K
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
sen

sentiment

AFINN-based sentiment analysis for Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
14.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
fra

franc

Natural language detection

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
22.1K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
2.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Buggy

node-nlp

An NLP library for building bots, with entity extraction, sentiment analysis, automatic language identify, and so more

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
sn

spacy-nlp

Expose Spacy nlp text parsing to Nodejs (and other languages) via socketIO

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
75
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant

@jnv/node-nlp

An NLP library for building bots, with entity extraction, sentiment analysis, automatic language identify, and so more

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
90
Last Commit
3d ago
tal

talisman

Straightforward fuzzy matching, information retrieval and NLP building blocks for JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
627
Weekly Downloads
14.9K
Last Commit
9mos ago

wink-nlp-utils

NLP Functions for amplifying negations, managing elisions, creating ngrams, stems, phonetic codes to tokens and more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
6mos ago
bra

bravey

A simple JavaScript NLP-like library to help you creating your own bot.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
330
Last Commit
4yrs ago
lda

lda

LDA topic modeling for node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
265
Weekly Downloads
263
Last Commit
4yrs ago