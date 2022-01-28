Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript NFT Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@metaplex/js
Metaplex JavaScript SDK
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@venly/connect
A platform for easy integration of ARKANE into 3rd party services
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
opensea-js
JavaScript SDK for the OpenSea marketplace. Let your users buy or sell cryptogoods on your own site!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@zoralabs/nft-components
NFT Rendering Components
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
226
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
os
opensea-scraper
Scrapes nft floor prices and additional information from opensea. Used for https://nftfloorprice.info
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
765
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mintbase
Powerful open-source library for doing all things NFTs on the NEAR protocol.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
285
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
use-nft
🍮 React hook to fetch metadata from any NFT.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
335
Weekly Downloads
287
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@tqtezos/minter-contracts
A set of tools and libraries to bring creation, management, and sales of NFTs to any application.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nc
@tatumio/nft-connector
NFT Connector for Tatum API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@kalwalt/jsartoolkit-nft
jsartolkitNFT is a smaller version of jsartoolkit5 with only NFT support
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
54
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@charged-particles/protocol-subgraph
Subgraph for the Charged Particles Universe
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@webarkit/jsartoolkit-nft
jsartolkitNFT is a smaller version of jsartoolkit5 with only NFT support
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@onflow/freshmint
The minty fresh way to launch an NFT project.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
whalestreet-js
Javsacript library for Whalestreet
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
88
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@renft/sdk
A library to make your life easier. Helps you interact with ReNFT contract with ease.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
118
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@jbx-protocol/contracts
⚙️ Juicebox core V2 contracts.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@tqtezos/minter-sdk
A set of tools and libraries to bring creation, management, and sales of NFTs to any application.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@1001-digital/erc721-extensions
A set of composable extension contracts for the OpenZeppelin ERC721 base contracts.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
80
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nft-dapps
🛠 Common modules for dApps
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@0xsequence/niftyswap
Niftyswap - decentralized swap protocol for ERC-1155 tokens, inspired by Uniswap
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
322
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@protokol/nft-base-crypto
Digital Assets (NFT) Creation And Exchange Support For Any ARK Core Bridgechain
Save
CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@protokol/nft-exchange-transactions
Digital Assets (NFT) Creation And Exchange Support For Any ARK Core Bridgechain
Save
CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@protokol/nft-base-transactions
Digital Assets (NFT) Creation And Exchange Support For Any ARK Core Bridgechain
Save
CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@playerself/sdk
Playerself SDK for frontend and backend development.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
874.2KB
Not Tree-Shakeable
@protokol/nft-exchange-crypto
Digital Assets (NFT) Creation And Exchange Support For Any ARK Core Bridgechain
Save
CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nft-image-proxy
Image Proxy for use with Wallets
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@protokol/core-nft-crypto
Digital Assets (NFT) Creation And Exchange Support For Any ARK Core Bridgechain
Save
CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@protokol/nft-indexer-api
Digital Assets (NFT) Creation And Exchange Support For Any ARK Core Bridgechain
Save
CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nft20
NFT20 SDK for easily trading NFT
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@protokol/utils
A Set Of Common Packages Used Across Protokol Projects.
Save
CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
snt
@primenums/solana-nft-tools
Collection of helper functions for interacting with Solana NFTs.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
xeta-js
A serverless blockchain for Metaverse, Gaming, and NFT applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@protokol/nft-exchange-api
Digital Assets (NFT) Creation And Exchange Support For Any ARK Core Bridgechain
Save
CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@protokol/nft-base-api
Digital Assets (NFT) Creation And Exchange Support For Any ARK Core Bridgechain
Save
CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nw
nft-wallet
WholeLot NFT and Wallet Libraries, Connect multiple Wallets with React Component
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@protokol/nft-examples
Digital Assets (NFT) Creation And Exchange Support For Any ARK Core Bridgechain
Save
CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nec
@nervina/nft-extension-core
The extension of Nervos CKB NFT
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
per
permaweb
Set of tools to interact with metadata for NFTs
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
156.8KB
Not Tree-Shakeable
@protokol/client
A Set Of Common Packages Used Across Protokol Projects.
Save
CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ato
atomicassets
js module to fetch data from the atomicassets NFT standard
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@protokol/cli
A Set Of Common Packages Used Across Protokol Projects.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
em
elven-mint
Script for automating minting NFTs on the Elrond blockchain
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ind
@tezos-dappetizer/indexer
Tezos Dappetizer.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
688
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
uti
@tezos-dappetizer/utils
Utilities for Tezos Dappetizer.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
614
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sbs
simple-bch-slp
Simple SLP is a package written in nodejs to deal with bitcoin-cash slp and bch transaction
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dat
@tezos-dappetizer/database
Database support for Tezos Dappetizer.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
533
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cli
@tezos-dappetizer/cli
Command line interface for Tezos Dappetizer to run it just from a config file.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
523
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng
nft-guard
Prevent downloads of your NFTs with the <nft-guard> component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eh
ethblockart-humanizer
The main goal of this project is to show the Ethereum blocks metadata in humanized view. Also, it has minimum, maximum, median, average, summary for gas and values in block's transaction.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nft
@arcblock/nft
Utility to create standard asset on forge powered blockchain
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
304
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package