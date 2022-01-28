openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript NFT Libraries

@metaplex/js

Metaplex JavaScript SDK

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
@venly/connect

A platform for easy integration of ARKANE into 3rd party services

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
2mos ago

opensea-js

JavaScript SDK for the OpenSea marketplace. Let your users buy or sell cryptogoods on your own site!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
4d ago

@zoralabs/nft-components

NFT Rendering Components

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
226
Last Commit
2mos ago
os

opensea-scraper

Scrapes nft floor prices and additional information from opensea. Used for https://nftfloorprice.info

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
765
Last Commit
3d ago

mintbase

Powerful open-source library for doing all things NFTs on the NEAR protocol.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
285
Last Commit
12d ago

use-nft

🍮 React hook to fetch metadata from any NFT.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
335
Weekly Downloads
287
Last Commit
1d ago

@tqtezos/minter-contracts

A set of tools and libraries to bring creation, management, and sales of NFTs to any application.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
1mo ago
nc

@tatumio/nft-connector

NFT Connector for Tatum API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
1mo ago

@kalwalt/jsartoolkit-nft

jsartolkitNFT is a smaller version of jsartoolkit5 with only NFT support

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
54
Last Commit
1mo ago

@charged-particles/protocol-subgraph

Subgraph for the Charged Particles Universe

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
10d ago

@webarkit/jsartoolkit-nft

jsartolkitNFT is a smaller version of jsartoolkit5 with only NFT support

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
1mo ago

@onflow/freshmint

The minty fresh way to launch an NFT project.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
7d ago

whalestreet-js

Javsacript library for Whalestreet

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
88
Last Commit
2mos ago

@renft/sdk

A library to make your life easier. Helps you interact with ReNFT contract with ease.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
118
Last Commit
7d ago

@jbx-protocol/contracts

⚙️ Juicebox core V2 contracts.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
7d ago

@tqtezos/minter-sdk

A set of tools and libraries to bring creation, management, and sales of NFTs to any application.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1mo ago

@1001-digital/erc721-extensions

A set of composable extension contracts for the OpenZeppelin ERC721 base contracts.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
80
Last Commit
1mo ago

nft-dapps

🛠 Common modules for dApps

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
4d ago

@0xsequence/niftyswap

Niftyswap - decentralized swap protocol for ERC-1155 tokens, inspired by Uniswap

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
322
Last Commit
2d ago

@protokol/nft-base-crypto

Digital Assets (NFT) Creation And Exchange Support For Any ARK Core Bridgechain

CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3mos ago

@protokol/nft-exchange-transactions

Digital Assets (NFT) Creation And Exchange Support For Any ARK Core Bridgechain

CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3mos ago

@protokol/nft-base-transactions

Digital Assets (NFT) Creation And Exchange Support For Any ARK Core Bridgechain

CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3mos ago

@playerself/sdk

Playerself SDK for frontend and backend development.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
20d ago

@protokol/nft-exchange-crypto

Digital Assets (NFT) Creation And Exchange Support For Any ARK Core Bridgechain

CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3mos ago

nft-image-proxy

Image Proxy for use with Wallets

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
18d ago

@protokol/core-nft-crypto

Digital Assets (NFT) Creation And Exchange Support For Any ARK Core Bridgechain

CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3mos ago

@protokol/nft-indexer-api

Digital Assets (NFT) Creation And Exchange Support For Any ARK Core Bridgechain

CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3mos ago

nft20

NFT20 SDK for easily trading NFT

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
7mos ago

@protokol/utils

A Set Of Common Packages Used Across Protokol Projects.

CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
4mos ago
snt

@primenums/solana-nft-tools

Collection of helper functions for interacting with Solana NFTs.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
7d ago

xeta-js

A serverless blockchain for Metaverse, Gaming, and NFT applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2d ago

@protokol/nft-exchange-api

Digital Assets (NFT) Creation And Exchange Support For Any ARK Core Bridgechain

CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3mos ago

@protokol/nft-base-api

Digital Assets (NFT) Creation And Exchange Support For Any ARK Core Bridgechain

CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3mos ago
nw

nft-wallet

WholeLot NFT and Wallet Libraries, Connect multiple Wallets with React Component

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
2mos ago

@protokol/nft-examples

Digital Assets (NFT) Creation And Exchange Support For Any ARK Core Bridgechain

CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3mos ago
nec

@nervina/nft-extension-core

The extension of Nervos CKB NFT

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3mos ago
per

permaweb

Set of tools to interact with metadata for NFTs

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
4mos ago

@protokol/client

A Set Of Common Packages Used Across Protokol Projects.

CC-BY-NC-SA-4.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4mos ago
ato

atomicassets

js module to fetch data from the atomicassets NFT standard

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit

@protokol/cli

A Set Of Common Packages Used Across Protokol Projects.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4mos ago
em

elven-mint

Script for automating minting NFTs on the Elrond blockchain

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
9d ago
ind

@tezos-dappetizer/indexer

Tezos Dappetizer.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
688
Last Commit
uti

@tezos-dappetizer/utils

Utilities for Tezos Dappetizer.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
614
Last Commit
sbs

simple-bch-slp

Simple SLP is a package written in nodejs to deal with bitcoin-cash slp and bch transaction

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
7mos ago
dat

@tezos-dappetizer/database

Database support for Tezos Dappetizer.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
533
Last Commit
cli

@tezos-dappetizer/cli

Command line interface for Tezos Dappetizer to run it just from a config file.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
523
Last Commit
ng

nft-guard

Prevent downloads of your NFTs with the <nft-guard> component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3mos ago
eh

ethblockart-humanizer

The main goal of this project is to show the Ethereum blocks metadata in humanized view. Also, it has minimum, maximum, median, average, summary for gas and values in block's transaction.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3mos ago
nft

@arcblock/nft

Utility to create standard asset on forge powered blockchain

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
304
Last Commit