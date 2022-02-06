openbase logo
Best JavaScript NFC Libraries

react-native-nfc-manager

React Native NFC module for Android & iOS

867
5.4K
8d ago
4.7/ 5
3Great Documentation
3Performant
2Easy to Use

react-native-nfc

This project has the goal of making it easy (or easier) to scan NFC tags and read the NDEF records they contain.

76
152
4yrs ago

@smartractechnology/react-native-rfid-nfc

This project has the goal of making it easy (or easier) to scan NFC tags and read the NDEF records they contain.

18
13
4yrs ago