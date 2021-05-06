Categories
9 Best JavaScript Netflix API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
falcor
A JavaScript library for efficient data fetching
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
zeebe-node
Node.js client library for Zeebe Microservices Orchestration Engine
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
net
netflix2
A client library to access the not-so-public Netflix Shakti API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nod
nodeflix
Netflix API client for node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nua
netflix-unofficial-api
🎥 Netflix Movie, TV Shows & Doc Database 🍿 Powered by Searchablelist.com
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nn
node-netflix
An implementation of the Netflix API for Node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nra
node-remote-api-netflix
Netflix plugin for NodeRemoteApi
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nr
netflix-roulette
Node.js wrapper for the NetflixRoulette API
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nl
netflix-login
Login in to Netflix and provide cookies
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
