10 Best JavaScript MySQL Query Builder Libraries

knex

A query builder for PostgreSQL, MySQL, CockroachDB, SQL Server, SQLite3 and Oracle, designed to be flexible, portable, and fun to use.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.4K
Weekly Downloads
957K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
26
Top Feedback
19Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
13Performant

objection

An SQL-friendly ORM for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.5K
Weekly Downloads
120K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
3.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant

@syncfusion/ej2-querybuilder

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
7.8K
Last Commit
6d ago

@moccacoders/node-obremap

Laravel's Eloquent ORM for nodejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
126
Last Commit
4mos ago

knex-node-firebird

A query builder for PostgreSQL, MySQL, CockroachDB, SQL Server, SQLite3 and Oracle, designed to be flexible, portable, and fun to use.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4d ago
mu

mysql-utilities

Query builder for node-mysql with introspection, etc.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
940
Last Commit
7mos ago
red

redentities

Simple & fast ORM and query builder to write queries without any sql syntax

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
2mos ago

fxsql

Node.js Functional SQL Query Builder & ORM

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
70
Last Commit
8mos ago
nq

node-querybuilder

Node QueryBuilder Adapter for Node.js (tags: nodejs, node, mysql, active record, activerecord, querybuilder, query builder)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
145
Last Commit
2yrs ago
mj

my-jsql

Easy to use SQL query module for passing JavaScript objects instead of manually writing SQL

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
65
Last Commit
3yrs ago
fm

fluent-mysql

MySQL query builder to perform database operations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8mos ago

sqorn-mysql

A Javascript library for building SQL queries

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
3yrs ago

mql-mysql

Build sql dynamically

GPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
3yrs ago
mmb

mjs-mysql-builder

Mysql query builder

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
aqb

active-query-builder

🐸 Simple and flexible way to write your next MySQL queries.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ts

tag-sql

💥Build sql queries for mysqljs in a safe and comfortable way

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3yrs ago
dqb

db-query-builder

NodeJS Express framework mysql query builder and executor library. Inspired by laravel framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nq

node-qsb

Node.js Database Query String Builder (QSB) for Mysql/MariaDB

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
mq

mysql-qb

MySQL query builder

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
sb

sequel-builder

Ported query library from php yii2 to nodejs. currently only supporting mysql.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
qoo

qoop

An OOP style Mysql query builder.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
dab

dabs

MySQL Query Builder

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
sm

sql-mysql

Complex queries can be written with normal SQL, including the values needs to be bound and prefixed with the `sql` tag.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago

qbuilder

Query builder for mysql

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago