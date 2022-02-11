Categories
10 Best JavaScript MySQL ORM Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
prisma
Next-generation ORM for Node.js & TypeScript | PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, SQL Server, SQLite & MongoDB (Preview)
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20.6K
Weekly Downloads
347K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
10
Great Documentation
7
Easy to Use
6
Responsive Maintainers
@prisma/client
Next-generation ORM for Node.js & TypeScript | PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, SQL Server, SQLite & MongoDB (Preview)
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20.6K
Weekly Downloads
350K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
12
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
7
Easy to Use
2
Poor Documentation
sequelize
An easy-to-use and promise-based multi SQL dialects ORM tool for Node.js | Postgres, MySQL, MariaDB, SQLite, Microsoft SQL Server & DB2
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.3M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
142
Top Feedback
23
Performant
22
Easy to Use
14
Highly Customizable
typeorm
ORM for TypeScript and JavaScript (ES7, ES6, ES5). Supports MySQL, PostgreSQL, MariaDB, SQLite, MS SQL Server, Oracle, SAP Hana, WebSQL databases. Works in NodeJS, Browser, Ionic, Cordova and Electron platforms.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27.2K
Weekly Downloads
853K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
98
Top Feedback
12
Poor Documentation
11
Easy to Use
7
Performant
knex
A query builder for PostgreSQL, MySQL, CockroachDB, SQL Server, SQLite3 and Oracle, designed to be flexible, portable, and fun to use.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.4K
Weekly Downloads
957K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
26
Top Feedback
19
Great Documentation
14
Easy to Use
13
Performant
mikro-orm
TypeScript ORM for Node.js based on Data Mapper, Unit of Work and Identity Map patterns. Supports MongoDB, MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL and SQLite databases.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Responsive Maintainers
2
Great Documentation
1
Performant
objection
An SQL-friendly ORM for Node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.5K
Weekly Downloads
120K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
bookshelf
A simple Node.js ORM for PostgreSQL, MySQL and SQLite3 built on top of Knex.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.3K
Weekly Downloads
78.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
jug
jugglingdb
Multi-database ORM for nodejs: redis, mongodb, mysql, sqlite3, postgresql, arango, in-memory...
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
@mikro-orm/core
TypeScript ORM for Node.js based on Data Mapper, Unit of Work and Identity Map patterns. Supports MongoDB, MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL and SQLite databases.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
35K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@mikro-orm/mysql
TypeScript ORM for Node.js based on Data Mapper, Unit of Work and Identity Map patterns. Supports MongoDB, MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL and SQLite databases.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
12.8K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wetland
A Node.js ORM, mapping-based. Works with MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQLite and more.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
260
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
leo
leoric
👑 JavaScript ORM for MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQLite.
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
237
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
waterline
An adapter-based ORM for Node.js with support for mysql, mongo, postgres, mssql (SQL Server), and more
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
35.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
orm
orm
Object Relational Mapping
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lm
like-mysql
Simple and intuitive ORM for MySQL
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
116
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hs
hapi-sequelize
Hapi plugin for the Sequelize ORM
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
86
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@simplenodeorm/simplenodeorm
Node ORM for MySQL, Oracle and PostgreSQL
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mo
mysql-orm
ORM frontend for MySQL, uses JSON schema to define tables and relationships. This supports automatic table re-generation with indexes, default values, foreign keys, reference options, query logging and more.
GPL-2.0-only
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
