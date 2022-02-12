typeorm
ORM for TypeScript and JavaScript (ES7, ES6, ES5). Supports MySQL, PostgreSQL, MariaDB, SQLite, MS SQL Server, Oracle, SAP Hana, WebSQL databases. Works in NodeJS, Browser, Ionic, Cordova and Electron platforms.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
mysql2
⚡ fast mysqljs/mysql compatible mysql driver for node.js
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
knex
A query builder for PostgreSQL, MySQL, CockroachDB, SQL Server, SQLite3 and Oracle, designed to be flexible, portable, and fun to use.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
mysql
A pure node.js JavaScript Client implementing the MySQL protocol.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
express-mysql-session
A MySQL session store for the express framework in node
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
msnodesqlv8
branched from node-sqlserver, SQL server driver compatible with all versions of Node
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
@mysql/xdevapi
MySQL Connector Node.JS is a MySQL Connector using the X Protocol, which was introduced with MySQL 5.7.12.
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
mysql-query-util
Utility module for mysql and nodejs
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
mysql-client
node.js mysql client
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
promise-mysql2
mysql promise
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
db-mysql
MySQL database bindings for Node.JS
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
express-admin
MySQL, MariaDB, SQLite, PostgreSQL admin for NodeJS
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
nodeadmin
A fantastically elegant interface for MySQL and Node.js/Express management. - https://www.npmjs.com/package/nodeadmin
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
mysql-plus
A MySQL client for Node.js that makes defining tables simple and automatically migrates table schemas
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
@aminadav/mysql
A pure node.js JavaScript Client implementing the MySQL protocol.
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
mysql-native
MySql protocol client for Node.Js
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
warehousejs
Warehouse.js is a data storage layer for node.js and browser providing unified API for many supported storage engines (MongoDB, MySQL, SQLite, in-memory and others).
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
express-sql-session
Express Session Store backed by a SQL database. The following sql databases are supported Postgres, MySQL, MariaDB and SQLite3
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped