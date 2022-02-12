openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript MySQL Libraries

typeorm

ORM for TypeScript and JavaScript (ES7, ES6, ES5). Supports MySQL, PostgreSQL, MariaDB, SQLite, MS SQL Server, Oracle, SAP Hana, WebSQL databases. Works in NodeJS, Browser, Ionic, Cordova and Electron platforms.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27.2K
Weekly Downloads
853K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
98
Top Feedback
12Poor Documentation
11Easy to Use
7Performant
mysql2

⚡ fast mysqljs/mysql compatible mysql driver for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
886K
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Great Documentation

knex

A query builder for PostgreSQL, MySQL, CockroachDB, SQL Server, SQLite3 and Oracle, designed to be flexible, portable, and fun to use.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.4K
Weekly Downloads
957K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
26
Top Feedback
19Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
13Performant

mysql

A pure node.js JavaScript Client implementing the MySQL protocol.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
802K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
84
Top Feedback
9Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
express-mysql-session

A MySQL session store for the express framework in node

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
19.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
msnodesqlv8

branched from node-sqlserver, SQL server driver compatible with all versions of Node

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
107
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
8d ago

@mysql/xdevapi

MySQL Connector Node.JS is a MySQL Connector using the X Protocol, which was introduced with MySQL 5.7.12.

GPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
mysql-query-util

Utility module for mysql and nodejs

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
6mos ago
mysql-client

node.js mysql client

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
154
Last Commit
11yrs ago
promise-mysql2

mysql promise

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
143
Last Commit
4yrs ago
db-mysql

MySQL database bindings for Node.JS

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
70
Last Commit
express-admin

MySQL, MariaDB, SQLite, PostgreSQL admin for NodeJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
2yrs ago

nodeadmin

A fantastically elegant interface for MySQL and Node.js/Express management. - https://www.npmjs.com/package/nodeadmin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
496
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
1yr ago
mysql-plus

A MySQL client for Node.js that makes defining tables simple and automatically migrates table schemas

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@aminadav/mysql

A pure node.js JavaScript Client implementing the MySQL protocol.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1yr ago
mysql-native

MySql protocol client for Node.Js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
warehousejs

Warehouse.js is a data storage layer for node.js and browser providing unified API for many supported storage engines (MongoDB, MySQL, SQLite, in-memory and others).

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8yrs ago
express-sql-session

Express Session Store backed by a SQL database. The following sql databases are supported Postgres, MySQL, MariaDB and SQLite3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago