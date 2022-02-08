openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript MVC Framework Libraries

express

Fast, unopinionated, minimalist web framework for node.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55.9K
Weekly Downloads
22.8M
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
1,074
Top Feedback
104Easy to Use
102Great Documentation
76Performant

fastify

Fast and low overhead web framework, for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
22.1K
Weekly Downloads
395K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
69
Top Feedback
25Performant
19Great Documentation
18Easy to Use

koa

Expressive middleware for node.js using ES2017 async functions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.3M
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
102
Top Feedback
14Great Documentation
14Performant
11Easy to Use
json-server

Get a full fake REST API with zero coding in less than 30 seconds (seriously)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59.5K
Weekly Downloads
180K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
369
Top Feedback
16Easy to Use
12Great Documentation
10Performant

hapi

The Simple, Secure Framework Developers Trust

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
13.7K
Weekly Downloads
96.8K
Last Commit
22d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
22
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable

@nestjs/platform-fastify

A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient, scalable, and enterprise-grade server-side applications on top of TypeScript & JavaScript (ES6, ES7, ES8) 🚀

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
44.5K
Weekly Downloads
94.5K
Last Commit
3d ago

nanoexpress-pro

Professional backend framework for Node.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
405
Weekly Downloads
97
Last Commit
4d ago

roosevelt

🧸 MVC web framework for Node.js designed to make Express easier to use.

CC-BY-4.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
75
Last Commit
12d ago

@koa/cors

Cross-Origin Resource Sharing(CORS) for koa

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
672
Weekly Downloads
343K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

flatiron

framework components for node.js and the browser

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
183K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
total.js

Node.js framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
325
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Great Documentation
goa

goa

Tiny MVCish framework for NodeJS and Express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit
2mos ago
compound

MVC framework. Built on Node.JS. Works on server and browser.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
215
Last Commit
5yrs ago
appolo

nodejs server framefork

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
6mos ago

geddy

Web framework for Node.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
1yr ago
controllers

Adds mvc on top of Express

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
10yrs ago
locomotive

Powerful MVC web framework for Node.js.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
891
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
4yrs ago
zunkernel

Framework MVC with express, sequelize, nodemailer and swig

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
3yrs ago
express-scaffold

Simple sexy scaffold for Express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
7yrs ago
diet

A tiny, fast and modular node.js web framework. Good for making fast & scalable apps and apis.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
397
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
2yrs ago
flickerjs

A Super fast and simple web framework for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
5yrs ago
diamond.js

MVC web framework for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
7yrs ago
trinte

TrinteJS - Javascrpt MVC Framework for Node.JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago

coke

A full stack MVC framework that speeds up your web development.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7yrs ago
summer-mvc

summer-mvc github repository

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago

express-go

Express GO the Node.js Express based MVC framework engine.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago
appolo-express

Appolo Express is a MVC Framework for Node.js build on top expressjs 4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
witty

Fast and frictionless MVC web framework for Node.js.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
unchained

A lightweight MVC framework based on Express.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
sleek.js

Sleek.js is an MVC wrapper Framework implemented from Node.JS, built-in with base dependency on handlebars.js, express.js. Sleek.js architecture follows common format of MVC which makes it easy to handle and build better web apps with pluggable modules &

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
simple-mvc

a light mvc framework based on express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
swis

Small MVC framework with modest goals

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit

express_mvc

MVC Framework built on node express

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
guthrie

A Node.js MVC framework built on Express.js, inspired by Microsoft's ASP.NET MVC.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago