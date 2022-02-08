express
Fast, unopinionated, minimalist web framework for node.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
fastify
Fast and low overhead web framework, for Node.js
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
koa
Expressive middleware for node.js using ES2017 async functions
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
json-server
Get a full fake REST API with zero coding in less than 30 seconds (seriously)
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
hapi
The Simple, Secure Framework Developers Trust
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
@nestjs/platform-fastify
A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient, scalable, and enterprise-grade server-side applications on top of TypeScript & JavaScript (ES6, ES7, ES8) 🚀
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
nanoexpress-pro
Professional backend framework for Node.js
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
roosevelt
🧸 MVC web framework for Node.js designed to make Express easier to use.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
@koa/cors
Cross-Origin Resource Sharing(CORS) for koa
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
flatiron
framework components for node.js and the browser
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
total.js
Node.js framework
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
goa
Tiny MVCish framework for NodeJS and Express
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
compound
MVC framework. Built on Node.JS. Works on server and browser.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
appolo
nodejs server framefork
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
geddy
Web framework for Node.js
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
controllers
Adds mvc on top of Express
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
locomotive
Powerful MVC web framework for Node.js.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
zunkernel
Framework MVC with express, sequelize, nodemailer and swig
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
express-scaffold
Simple sexy scaffold for Express
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
diet
A tiny, fast and modular node.js web framework. Good for making fast & scalable apps and apis.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
flickerjs
A Super fast and simple web framework for node.js
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
diamond.js
MVC web framework for node.js
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
trinte
TrinteJS - Javascrpt MVC Framework for Node.JS
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
coke
A full stack MVC framework that speeds up your web development.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
summer-mvc
summer-mvc github repository
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
express-go
Express GO the Node.js Express based MVC framework engine.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
appolo-express
Appolo Express is a MVC Framework for Node.js build on top expressjs 4
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
witty
Fast and frictionless MVC web framework for Node.js.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
unchained
A lightweight MVC framework based on Express.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
sleek.js
Sleek.js is an MVC wrapper Framework implemented from Node.JS, built-in with base dependency on handlebars.js, express.js. Sleek.js architecture follows common format of MVC which makes it easy to handle and build better web apps with pluggable modules &
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
simple-mvc
a light mvc framework based on express
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
swis
Small MVC framework with modest goals
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
express_mvc
MVC Framework built on node express
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
guthrie
A Node.js MVC framework built on Express.js, inspired by Microsoft's ASP.NET MVC.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped