10 Best JavaScript Multi Select Libraries

react-select

The Select Component for React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.5M
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
13Performant

downshift

🏎 A set of primitives to build simple, flexible, WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete, combobox or select dropdown components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.3M
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9Highly Customizable
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use

@ng-select/ng-select

⭐ Native angular select component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
242K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
5Highly Customizable
3Easy to Use

select2

Select2 is a jQuery based replacement for select boxes. It supports searching, remote data sets, and infinite scrolling of results.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25.2K
Weekly Downloads
548K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
81
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
2Highly Customizable

selectize

Selectize is the hybrid of a textbox and <select> box. It's jQuery based, and it has autocomplete and native-feeling keyboard navigation; useful for tagging, contact lists, etc.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.8K
Weekly Downloads
52.7K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use

react-multi-select-component

Lightweight (~5KB gzipped) multiple selection dropdown component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
29.7K
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
4.1/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
vue-multiselect

Universal select/multiselect/tagging component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
233K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
react-native-sectioned-multi-select

a multi (or single) select component with support for sub categories, search, chips.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
645
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

bootstrap-select

🚀 The jQuery plugin that brings select elements into the 21st century with intuitive multiselection, searching, and much more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.5K
Weekly Downloads
98.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
multiselect-react-dropdown

React multiselect dropdown with search and various options

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
21.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
3.8/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Slow

rc-tree-select

React Tree Select

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
665K
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
react-native-multi-selectbox

Platform independent (Android / iOS) Selectbox | Picker | Multi-select | Multi-picker. The idea is to bring out the common user interface & user experience on both platforms.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
143
Weekly Downloads
403
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-native-multiple-select

Simple multi-select component for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
481
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

chosen-js

Deprecated - Chosen is a library for making long, unwieldy select boxes more friendly.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22.1K
Weekly Downloads
47.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
11
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
angularjs-dropdown-multiselect

AngularJS Dropdown Multiselect

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
450
Weekly Downloads
10.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-virtualized-select

HOC that uses react-virtualized and react-select to display large lists of options in a drop-down

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
38.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

rc-select

React Select

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
715
Weekly Downloads
710K
Last Commit
20d ago
react-bootstrap-typeahead

React typeahead with Bootstrap styling

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
867
Weekly Downloads
123K
Last Commit
3d ago
vue-select

Everything you wish the HTML <select> element could do, wrapped up into a lightweight, extensible Vue component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
192K
Last Commit
4mos ago

@clayui/multi-select

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
449
Last Commit
3d ago
@vueform/multiselect

Vue 3 multiselect component with single select, multiselect and tagging options (+Tailwind CSS support).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
392
Weekly Downloads
18.6K
Last Commit
8d ago

teselagen-react-components

React components shared across teselagen's apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3d ago

ngx-mat-select-search

Angular component providing an input field for searching / filtering MatSelect options of the Angular Material library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
490
Weekly Downloads
75.9K
Last Commit
3d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-dropdowns

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
react-select-search

⚡️ Lightweight select component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
519
Weekly Downloads
17.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
react-functional-select

Micro-sized & micro-optimized select component for React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
151
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
10mos ago
react-element-popper

A small React component to create a variety of elements that require Popper, such as dropdowns, modals, multi selects, and more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago

@progress/kendo-react-dropdowns

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
54.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
angular2-multiselect-dropdown

Angular 2 Dropdown Multiselect

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
251
Weekly Downloads
23.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
react-dropdown-select

Customisable dropdown select for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
277
Weekly Downloads
19.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
ngx-select-ex

Angular based replacement for select boxes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
25d ago
ngx-select-dropdown

Custom Dropdown for Angular 4+ with multiple and single selection options

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
9mos ago
ng-multiselect-dropdown

Multiple Select Dropdown Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
47.9K
Last Commit
20d ago
vue-search-select

A Vue.js search select component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
335
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
5mos ago
react-select-material-ui

A react SELECT component based on react-select and looking like a material-ui component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
react-responsive-select

A customisable, touchable, React select / multi-select form control. Built with keyboard and screen reader accessibility in mind

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
@rooks/use-multi-selectable-list

Essential React custom hooks ⚓ to super charge your components!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4d ago

react-dropdown-tree-select

Lightweight, accessible, customizable and fast Dropdown Tree Select component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
383
Weekly Downloads
22.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
ng-jvx-multiselect

ng-jvx-multiselect is a select based on angular material. It handles both single and multiple selections and allows to retrieves the options via asynchronous calls.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
103
Last Commit
4d ago
mui-tree-select

Material-UI autocomplete component for tree data structures.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
90
Last Commit
4mos ago
ng-selectize

Angular Selectize

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
973
Last Commit
4d ago

@commonapp/ng-select

⭐ Native angular 6+ select component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
220
Last Commit
10mos ago
@riophae/vue-treeselect

A multi-select component with nested options support for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
53.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
amo-angular-multiselect

AngularJS multiselect component based off ngOptions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
482
Last Commit
23d ago
angular-2-dropdown-multiselect

Angular 9+ Dropdown Multiselect Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
324
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago

react-native-select-multiple

☑️ A customiseable FlatList that allows you to select multiple rows

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
8mos ago
react-multi-search-select

A fully tested Typescript React component that shows a multi select searchable dropdown

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
91
Last Commit
1mo ago
ngx-mat-msautocomplete

Ngx Mat MultiSelect Autocomplete is a simple multiselect dropdown with master toggle and autocomplete filter, designed with angular material

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
8mos ago
react-select2-wrapper

Wrapper for Select2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-picky

Yet another React multiselect. With checkbox support instead of tags.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago