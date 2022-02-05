Categories
10 Best JavaScript Multi Select Libraries
rs
react-select
The Select Component for React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.5M
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17
Great Documentation
14
Easy to Use
13
Performant
downshift
🏎 A set of primitives to build simple, flexible, WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete, combobox or select dropdown components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.3M
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9
Highly Customizable
5
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
@ng-select/ng-select
⭐ Native angular select component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
242K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
5
Highly Customizable
3
Easy to Use
select2
Select2 is a jQuery based replacement for select boxes. It supports searching, remote data sets, and infinite scrolling of results.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25.2K
Weekly Downloads
548K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
81
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
2
Highly Customizable
selectize
Selectize is the hybrid of a textbox and <select> box. It's jQuery based, and it has autocomplete and native-feeling keyboard navigation; useful for tagging, contact lists, etc.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.8K
Weekly Downloads
52.7K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
react-multi-select-component
Lightweight (~5KB gzipped) multiple selection dropdown component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
29.7K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.1
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Performant
vm
vue-multiselect
Universal select/multiselect/tagging component for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
233K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
rns
react-native-sectioned-multi-select
a multi (or single) select component with support for sub categories, search, chips.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
645
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
bootstrap-select
🚀 The jQuery plugin that brings select elements into the 21st century with intuitive multiselection, searching, and much more.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.5K
Weekly Downloads
98.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
mrd
multiselect-react-dropdown
React multiselect dropdown with search and various options
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
21.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.8
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Slow
rc-tree-select
React Tree Select
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
665K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
rnm
react-native-multi-selectbox
Platform independent (Android / iOS) Selectbox | Picker | Multi-select | Multi-picker. The idea is to bring out the common user interface & user experience on both platforms.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
143
Weekly Downloads
403
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnm
react-native-multiple-select
Simple multi-select component for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
481
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
chosen-js
Deprecated - Chosen is a library for making long, unwieldy select boxes more friendly.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22.1K
Weekly Downloads
47.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
11
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
adm
angularjs-dropdown-multiselect
AngularJS Dropdown Multiselect
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
450
Weekly Downloads
10.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rvs
react-virtualized-select
HOC that uses react-virtualized and react-select to display large lists of options in a drop-down
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
38.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rc-select
React Select
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
715
Weekly Downloads
710K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rbt
react-bootstrap-typeahead
React typeahead with Bootstrap styling
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
867
Weekly Downloads
123K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-select
Everything you wish the HTML <select> element could do, wrapped up into a lightweight, extensible Vue component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
192K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@clayui/multi-select
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
449
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mul
@vueform/multiselect
Vue 3 multiselect component with single select, multiselect and tagging options (+Tailwind CSS support).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
392
Weekly Downloads
18.6K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
teselagen-react-components
React components shared across teselagen's apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ngx-mat-select-search
Angular component providing an input field for searching / filtering MatSelect options of the Angular Material library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
490
Weekly Downloads
75.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-dropdowns
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rss
react-select-search
⚡️ Lightweight select component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
519
Weekly Downloads
17.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rfs
react-functional-select
Micro-sized & micro-optimized select component for React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
151
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rep
react-element-popper
A small React component to create a variety of elements that require Popper, such as dropdowns, modals, multi selects, and more.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-dropdowns
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
54.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
amd
angular2-multiselect-dropdown
Angular 2 Dropdown Multiselect
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
251
Weekly Downloads
23.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rds
react-dropdown-select
Customisable dropdown select for react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
277
Weekly Downloads
19.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nse
ngx-select-ex
Angular based replacement for select boxes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nsd
ngx-select-dropdown
Custom Dropdown for Angular 4+ with multiple and single selection options
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nmd
ng-multiselect-dropdown
Multiple Select Dropdown Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
47.9K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vss
vue-search-select
A Vue.js search select component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
335
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsm
react-select-material-ui
A react SELECT component based on react-select and looking like a material-ui component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rrs
react-responsive-select
A customisable, touchable, React select / multi-select form control. Built with keyboard and screen reader accessibility in mind
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ums
@rooks/use-multi-selectable-list
Essential React custom hooks ⚓ to super charge your components!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-dropdown-tree-select
Lightweight, accessible, customizable and fast Dropdown Tree Select component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
383
Weekly Downloads
22.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
njm
ng-jvx-multiselect
ng-jvx-multiselect is a select based on angular material. It handles both single and multiple selections and allows to retrieves the options via asynchronous calls.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
103
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mts
mui-tree-select
Material-UI autocomplete component for tree data structures.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
90
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
ng-selectize
Angular Selectize
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
973
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@commonapp/ng-select
⭐ Native angular 6+ select component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
220
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vt
@riophae/vue-treeselect
A multi-select component with nested options support for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
53.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aam
amo-angular-multiselect
AngularJS multiselect component based off ngOptions
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
482
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
a2d
angular-2-dropdown-multiselect
Angular 9+ Dropdown Multiselect Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
324
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-native-select-multiple
☑️ A customiseable FlatList that allows you to select multiple rows
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rms
react-multi-search-select
A fully tested Typescript React component that shows a multi select searchable dropdown
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
91
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nmm
ngx-mat-msautocomplete
Ngx Mat MultiSelect Autocomplete is a simple multiselect dropdown with master toggle and autocomplete filter, designed with angular material
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsw
react-select2-wrapper
Wrapper for Select2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rp
react-picky
Yet another React multiselect. With checkbox support instead of tags.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
