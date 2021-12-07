openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Multi Factor Authentication API Libraries

messagebird

The open source Node.js client for MessageBird's REST API

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
21.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@vonage/server-sdk

Vonage API client for Node.js. API support for SMS, Voice, Text-to-Speech, Numbers, Verify (2FA) and more.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
330
Weekly Downloads
12.7K
Last Commit
9mos ago

sms77-client

Official JavaScript API Client for the sms77.io SMS Gateway

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
280
Last Commit
6d ago

@duosecurity/duo_api

Duo API SDK for Node.js applications

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
24d ago

nexmo

Nexmo REST API client for Node.js. API support for SMS, Voice, Text-to-Speech, Numbers, Verify (2FA) and more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
49.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
aut

authy

authy.com api client for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

everify

Node client for the Everify API - secure SMS verification made simple

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
1yr ago
get

getsmscode

API client for getsmscode.com

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
2yrs ago

botdelivejs

A Node.js library of BotDelive API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rap

rapid2fa

This Node library enables you to communicate with Rapid2FA API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5yrs ago

two-auth

Implement two-factor SMS authentication with the Twilio API in three lines of code.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago
sdk

@twofactor/sdk

A NodeJS wrapper for https://2factor.in/

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
sc

saaspass-client

SAASPASS REST API client in node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago

docunify-authy

authy.com api client for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
tok

tokenchannel

README.md

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit