10 Best JavaScript Movie Database API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nt
node-themoviedb
A Node.JS wrapper for The Movie DB API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
197
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
gst
gatsby-source-tmdb
🎬 Source from The Movie Database (TMDb) in Gatsby
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ia
imdb-api
Queries unofficial imdb APIs to get movie and television information from imdb
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
emn
ez-movie-node
A TMDb API wrapper
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tj
tmdb-js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
omd
open-movie-database-api
OMDb API client for node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jus
justwatch
Unofficial API wrapper for Justwatch.com
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
oc
omdb-client
A node.js and browser client for the http://www.omdbapi.com API.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nm
node-movie
Node Movie API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pav
pavie
Node.js SDK for Plex Media Server API 📟
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tc
tmdb-client
the movie database api for client
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
the
themoviedbclient
A simple node module to make calls to TheMovieDB API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tmd
tmdblib
The movie database library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nua
netflix-unofficial-api
🎥 Netflix Movie, TV Shows & Doc Database 🍿 Powered by Searchablelist.com
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mo
machinepack-omdb
Use the Open Movie Database API via Node Machines
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tn
tmdb-node
Wrapper for The Movie Database api
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
