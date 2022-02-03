Categories
10 Best JavaScript Mouse Events Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-use-gesture
👇Bread n butter utility for component-tied mouse/touch gestures in React and Vanilla Javascript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
180K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rdm
react-dnd-mouse-backend
Mouse Backend for react-dnd library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
16K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rae
react-any-event
Create and handle new events for HTML elements
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
ns
ngx-selecto
Selecto.js is a component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
451
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-click-outside
ClickOutside directive for Vue.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
277
Weekly Downloads
72.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcp
react-cursor-position
A React component that decorates its children with mouse and touch coordinates relative to itself.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
137
Weekly Downloads
39.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
np
ngx-panzoom
Pan/Zoom library for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsw
react-scroll-wheel-handler
Simple React component for handling scroll trackpad, arrow keys, swipe gestures and mouse wheel event.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rip
react-input-position
A React component that decorates it's children with mouse/touch position tracking, a status toggle fired by click/gesture events, and more.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
11.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nlp
ngx-long-press2
Angular Library to handle long mouse clicks event for desktop and long touch events for mobile and tablets
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-mouse-aware
A tiny higher order component to track mouse state.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ra
react-aim
Determine the cursor aim for triggering mouse events.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
368
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rr
react-rotation
React rotation component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
uma
use-mouse-action
React Hooks to listen to both mouse down or up and click events with a once called function
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vdl
vue-directive-long-press
Vue Directive for Long Press
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
930
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
am
angular-mousewheel
An AngularJS directive for cross-browser mouse wheel support.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
783
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ase
angular-scroll-events
Angular directives for scroll events
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
745
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nm
ngx-mousetrap
Angular library to use mousetrap as Angular Service or Directive
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-browser-hooks
React Browser Hooks
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
128
Weekly Downloads
398
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-mouseover
Changes Vue component data property when mouse enters or leaves HTML element
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vh
@yst/vue-hoverable
@yst/vue-hoverable · Lightweight Vue utility for listening to mouse hover.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vlp
vue-long-press-directive
Long press directive plugin for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rum
react-use-mouse-move
Custom hook for capturing mouse move event easily
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
70
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ng2-mouse-select
Angular 2 directive for selecting multiple items with the mouse.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ar
angular-rightclicktrigger
Angular 2+ material menu trigger for right mouse button
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-event-components
🛰 A set of React components designed to handle global events (interval, keyboard, touch, mouse, etc)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
272
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
ng-scroll
A simple angular directive to assist with handling mouse scroll events
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
reo
react-event-outside
A Higher Order Component for listening mouse events outside of the component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rtm
react-touch-mouse-handler
Higher Order Component for touch and mouse events control.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
umm
use-mouse-move
React hook for listening to mouse move events
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ndm
ng2-dragula-mouse
Simple drag and drop with dragula
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vh
v-hover
Direction-aware hover effect for Vue2.0.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
amt
angular-mouse-tooltip
Angular directive for mouse tooltip
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vh
vue-hover
A Vue plugin for adding dynamic hover styles to an HTML element.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vm
vue-mousefollower
Vue plugin for moving background-position on mouse move
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vmp
vue-mouse-position
get the current mouse position
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ap
angular-pressmove
Pressmove directive for angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ntt
ngx-touch-trail
Angular library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nhw
ng-horizontal-wheel-scroll
A directive to enable horizontal scrolling with a mousewheel
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
