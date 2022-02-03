openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Mouse Events Libraries

react-use-gesture

👇Bread n butter utility for component-tied mouse/touch gestures in React and Vanilla Javascript.

TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
180K
Last Commit
11d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
react-dnd-mouse-backend

Mouse Backend for react-dnd library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
16K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-any-event

Create and handle new events for HTML elements

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ngx-selecto

Selecto.js is a component that allows you to select elements in the drag area using the mouse or touch.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
451
Last Commit
3mos ago

vue-click-outside

ClickOutside directive for Vue.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
277
Weekly Downloads
72.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-cursor-position

A React component that decorates its children with mouse and touch coordinates relative to itself.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
137
Weekly Downloads
39.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ngx-panzoom

Pan/Zoom library for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
react-scroll-wheel-handler

Simple React component for handling scroll trackpad, arrow keys, swipe gestures and mouse wheel event.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
6mos ago
react-input-position

A React component that decorates it's children with mouse/touch position tracking, a status toggle fired by click/gesture events, and more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
11.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
ngx-long-press2

Angular Library to handle long mouse clicks event for desktop and long touch events for mobile and tablets

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
1mo ago

react-mouse-aware

A tiny higher order component to track mouse state.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
react-aim

Determine the cursor aim for triggering mouse events.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
368
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
react-rotation

React rotation component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
use-mouse-action

React Hooks to listen to both mouse down or up and click events with a once called function

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vue-directive-long-press

Vue Directive for Long Press

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
930
Last Commit
3yrs ago
angular-mousewheel

An AngularJS directive for cross-browser mouse wheel support.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
783
Last Commit
6yrs ago
angular-scroll-events

Angular directives for scroll events

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
745
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ngx-mousetrap

Angular library to use mousetrap as Angular Service or Directive

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
3mos ago

react-browser-hooks

React Browser Hooks

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
128
Weekly Downloads
398
Last Commit
2yrs ago

vue-mouseover

Changes Vue component data property when mouse enters or leaves HTML element

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
8mos ago
@yst/vue-hoverable

@yst/vue-hoverable · Lightweight Vue utility for listening to mouse hover.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
vue-long-press-directive

Long press directive plugin for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
4yrs ago
react-use-mouse-move

Custom hook for capturing mouse move event easily

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
70
Last Commit
3yrs ago

ng2-mouse-select

Angular 2 directive for selecting multiple items with the mouse.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
4yrs ago
angular-rightclicktrigger

Angular 2+ material menu trigger for right mouse button

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
4yrs ago

react-event-components

🛰 A set of React components designed to handle global events (interval, keyboard, touch, mouse, etc)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
272
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ng-scroll

A simple angular directive to assist with handling mouse scroll events

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
6yrs ago
react-event-outside

A Higher Order Component for listening mouse events outside of the component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
5yrs ago
react-touch-mouse-handler

Higher Order Component for touch and mouse events control.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
use-mouse-move

React hook for listening to mouse move events

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
10mos ago
ng2-dragula-mouse

Simple drag and drop with dragula

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
v-hover

Direction-aware hover effect for Vue2.0.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
angular-mouse-tooltip

Angular directive for mouse tooltip

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vue-hover

A Vue plugin for adding dynamic hover styles to an HTML element.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vue-mousefollower

Vue plugin for moving background-position on mouse move

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vue-mouse-position

get the current mouse position

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
angular-pressmove

Pressmove directive for angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ngx-touch-trail

Angular library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
ng-horizontal-wheel-scroll

A directive to enable horizontal scrolling with a mousewheel

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago