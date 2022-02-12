openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript MongoDB ODM Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
mongoose

MongoDB object modeling designed to work in an asynchronous environment.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.8M
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
257
Top Feedback
72Great Documentation
67Easy to Use
60Performant

typeorm

ORM for TypeScript and JavaScript (ES7, ES6, ES5). Supports MySQL, PostgreSQL, MariaDB, SQLite, MS SQL Server, Oracle, SAP Hana, WebSQL databases. Works in NodeJS, Browser, Ionic, Cordova and Electron platforms.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27.2K
Weekly Downloads
853K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
98
Top Feedback
12Poor Documentation
11Easy to Use
7Performant
der

derivejs

DeriveJS is a reactive ODM - Object Document Mapper - framework, a "wrapper" around a database, that removes all the hassle of data-persistence by handling it transparently in the background, in a DRY manner.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
lm

lucid-mongo

Mongodb ODM for adonis framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
319
Weekly Downloads
718
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
jug

jugglingdb

Multi-database ORM for nodejs: redis, mongodb, mysql, sqlite3, postgresql, arango, in-memory...

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable

tyranid

Metadata Library for node.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
279
Last Commit
22d ago
mj

monastery-js

⛪ A straight forward MongoDB ODM built upon MonkJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
4d ago
no

node-orm

Object Relational Mapping

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
88
Last Commit
21d ago

iridium

A high performance MongoDB ORM for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
569
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
6mos ago
mon

mongorito

🍹 MongoDB ODM for Node.js apps based on Redux

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
389
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@plt4rm/odm

P4RM's ODM (Object Document Mapper) is built for NodeJS and provides transparent persistence for JavaScript objects to MongoDB database.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1d ago
mm

mongo-models

📦 Map JavaScript classes to MongoDB collections

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
223
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nek

nekodb

Tiny ODM for MongoDB/NeDB

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
10mos ago
mar

marpat

A class-based ES6 ODM for Mongo-like databases.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
113
Last Commit
1yr ago
rm

reactive-mongodb

An ODM for MongoDB with very strict data types/stucture. It is Based on Observable (with RxJS)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
5yrs ago
mon

mongolass

Elegant MongoDB driver for Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
427
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
1yr ago
rc

resistdesign-cjs

A JavaScript Database Collection Manager with Context Driven Typing and Relationship Mapping.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago

mongoat

MongoDB lightweight wrapper adding hooks (pre/post), auto createdAt/updatedAt, in a native MongoDB experience

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
mm

mongo-mongo

A ES6 class based MongoDB ODM

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago