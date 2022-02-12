mongoose
MongoDB object modeling designed to work in an asynchronous environment.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
typeorm
ORM for TypeScript and JavaScript (ES7, ES6, ES5). Supports MySQL, PostgreSQL, MariaDB, SQLite, MS SQL Server, Oracle, SAP Hana, WebSQL databases. Works in NodeJS, Browser, Ionic, Cordova and Electron platforms.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
derivejs
DeriveJS is a reactive ODM - Object Document Mapper - framework, a "wrapper" around a database, that removes all the hassle of data-persistence by handling it transparently in the background, in a DRY manner.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
lucid-mongo
Mongodb ODM for adonis framework
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
jugglingdb
Multi-database ORM for nodejs: redis, mongodb, mysql, sqlite3, postgresql, arango, in-memory...
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
tyranid
Metadata Library for node.js
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
monastery-js
⛪ A straight forward MongoDB ODM built upon MonkJS
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
node-orm
Object Relational Mapping
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
iridium
A high performance MongoDB ORM for Node.js
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
mongorito
🍹 MongoDB ODM for Node.js apps based on Redux
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
@plt4rm/odm
P4RM's ODM (Object Document Mapper) is built for NodeJS and provides transparent persistence for JavaScript objects to MongoDB database.
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
mongo-models
📦 Map JavaScript classes to MongoDB collections
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
nekodb
Tiny ODM for MongoDB/NeDB
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
marpat
A class-based ES6 ODM for Mongo-like databases.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
reactive-mongodb
An ODM for MongoDB with very strict data types/stucture. It is Based on Observable (with RxJS)
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
mongolass
Elegant MongoDB driver for Node.js.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
resistdesign-cjs
A JavaScript Database Collection Manager with Context Driven Typing and Relationship Mapping.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
mongoat
MongoDB lightweight wrapper adding hooks (pre/post), auto createdAt/updatedAt, in a native MongoDB experience
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
mongo-mongo
A ES6 class based MongoDB ODM
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped