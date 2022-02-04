openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Mock Server Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

nock

HTTP server mocking and expectations library for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.2M
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

pretender

A mock server library with a nice routing DSL

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
279K
Last Commit
6mos ago
ob

openapi-backend

Build, Validate, Route, Authenticate and Mock using OpenAPI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
326
Weekly Downloads
14.4K
Last Commit
8d ago

@mocks-server/core

Mocks Server core. For programmatic usage only.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@mocks-server/main

Main distribution of Mocks Server

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
ma

mocker-api

mocker-api that creates mocks for REST APIs. It will be helpful when you try to test your application without the actual REST API server.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
408
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
19d ago
ome

openapi-mock-express-middleware

Generates express mock-servers from OpenAPI specs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
743
Last Commit
14d ago
fau

fauxauth

Helper application for testing OAuth clients

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
8d ago

mock-http-server

Mock an HTTP server with JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
10.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
tfb

the-fake-backend

Build a fake backend by providing the content of files or JavaScript objects through configurable routes.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
116
Last Commit
18d ago

egg-mock

Mock library for egg testing.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
29.7K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@mswjs/http-middleware

Spawn an HTTP server from your request handlers or apply them to an existing server using a middleware.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
stu

stubby

A configurable server for mocking/stubbing external systems during development.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
248
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
stu

stubsy

A mock server that ships with a UI to allow configuration during runtime.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
1mo ago

drakov

Mock Server that implements the API Blueprint specification

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
473
Weekly Downloads
639
Last Commit
4mos ago

http-server-mock

Powerful friendly HTTP mock server & proxy

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
512
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4d ago

swagger-express-middleware

Swagger 2.0 middlware and mocks for Express.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
565
Weekly Downloads
11.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

ldap-server-mock

Really simple basic mock for LDAP server

AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
133
Last Commit
7d ago
cts

create-test-server

Creates a minimal Express server for testing

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
api

apimocker

node.js module to run a simple http server for mock service responses.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nms

node-mock-server

File based Node REST API mock server

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
236
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
hoc

hock

An HTTP mocking server with an API based on Nock.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

easymock

A simple but powerful mock server in nodejs

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
273
Weekly Downloads
109
Last Commit
3yrs ago
gms

gulp-mock-server

to be the most simple gulp mock tool in the world

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
5yrs ago
mc

mock-couch

A node.js module designed to mock a CouchDB server, mostly for unit testing purposes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
65
Last Commit
4yrs ago

highwind

Mock API express server

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
3yrs ago
low

lowserver

Easy to apply a mock server into express app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
3yrs ago
cc

copy-cat

A standalone server to mock various communications services for push messaging, email, and sms.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
6yrs ago

veggie

Mock server with response set switching

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
2yrs ago
mok

moky

⚡ [npm] A proxy server with mock

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago

hot-mock-server

An HTTP Server for Mock Data.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
hmm

hot-mock-middleware

A express middleware that creates mock service simply, support for real-time refresh

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
emb

express-mock-backend

Express mock rest api server for testing

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit

mock-n-roll

configurable rest service system mock

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ems

express-mock-server-router

An express routing middleware for easily build up a mock restful API server.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
el

express-leaf

Leaf mock server for Express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
em

express-mocker

NodeJS Multipurpose Mockup Server

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
rs

raml-server

run a mocked server JUST based on a RAML API's definition .. zero coding

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
157
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
msc

mockjs-server-cli

An express server that relies on mockjs to simulate the CLI of interface data

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago