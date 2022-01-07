openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Mobile Geolocation Libraries

rng

react-native-geolocation-service

React native geolocation service for iOS and android

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
56.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Performant
1Easy to Use

react-native-background-geolocation

Sophisticated, battery-conscious background-geolocation with motion-detection

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
7K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable

cordova-background-geolocation-lt

The most sophisticated background location-tracking & geofencing module with battery-conscious motion-detection intelligence for iOS and Android.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
622
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
geo

@react-native-community/geolocation

React Native Geolocation Module for iOS and Android

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
63.5K
Last Commit
rng

react-native-geocoding

A React Native module to transform a description of a location (i.e. street address, town name, etc.) into geographic coordinates (i.e. latitude and longitude) and vice versa.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
185
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rng

react-native-geocoder

geocoding services for react native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
425
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rnb

@mauron85/react-native-background-geolocation

Background and foreground geolocation plugin for React Native. Tracks user when app is running in background.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago

nativescript-geolocation

Geolocation plugin to use for getting current location, monitor movement, etc

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
136
Weekly Downloads
406
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ngm

nativescript-google-maps-sdk

Cross Platform Google Maps SDK for Nativescript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
240
Weekly Downloads
179
Last Commit
1yr ago

cordova-plugin-geolocation-ios11

Apache Cordova Plugin geolocation

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
612
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4mos ago

cordova-plugin-background-geolocation

Sophisticated Background Geolocation plugin for Cordova 3+. Tracks user when app is running in background. iOS version uses SignificantChanges API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
6yrs ago
nd

nativescript-directions

👆 👉 👇 👈 Open the Maps app to show directions to anywhere you like

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
1yr ago
rnc

react-native-cross-geolocation

React Native Geolocation complatible module that uses the new Google Location API in Android devices.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
3yrs ago
pg

pg-geolocation

Get current location in android & ios mobile app

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
cpb

@globules-io/cordova-plugin-background-geolocation

Background and foreground geolocation plugin for Cordova.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago
rna

react-native-android-geolocation

React Native Module to use Android Geolocation via Google Play API

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
6yrs ago
cpb

@laurentgoudet/cordova-plugin-background-geolocation

Background and foreground geolocation plugin for Cordova.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
544
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
cpb

cordova-plugin-background-geolocation-10

Background and foreground geolocation plugin for Cordova.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago