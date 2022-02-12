Categories
10 Best JavaScript Misc Visual Effects Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
tsp
tsparticles
tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
34.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
4
Performant
rt
react-tsparticles
tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
14.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
np
ng-particles
tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
pv
particles.vue
tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
lottie-web
Render After Effects animations natively on Web, Android and iOS, and React Native. http://airbnb.io/lottie/
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
26.3K
Weekly Downloads
812K
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
77
Top Feedback
6
Great Documentation
6
Easy to Use
6
Performant
mo-js
The motion graphics toolbelt for the web
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17.4K
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
pe
proton-engine
Javascript particle animation library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
rc
react-confetti
Confetti without the cleanup.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
792
Weekly Downloads
118K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
pj
particles.js
A lightweight JavaScript library for creating particles
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25.4K
Weekly Downloads
11.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
69
Top Feedback
2
Poor Documentation
2
Buggy
2
Abandoned
rns
react-native-shimmer
Simple shimmering effect for any view in React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
563
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
fre
fluent-reveal-effect
Fluent Reveal Effect JavaScript library for web
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
pp
preact-particles
tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
501
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ip
inferno-particles
tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
441
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
spa
sparticles
JavaScript Particles in Canvas ~~ Fast, Lightweight, High Performance.
Save
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
116
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Abandoned
2
Unwelcoming Community
1
Great Documentation
rpj
react-particles-js
Particles.js for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-ripple
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
na
ngx-acuw
Angular Components using WebGL
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vp
vue-particles
Vue.js component for particles backgrounds
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Poor Documentation
2
Hard to Use
2
Slow
rnc
react-native-confetti-cannon
React Native confetti explosion and fall like iOS does.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpa
react-particle-animation
✨Canvas-based particle animation for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nd
ngx-debounce
An Angular directive that adds a debounce to your input fields.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
356
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rmp
react-mouse-particles
A mouse particle effect react component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ap
angular-particle
Particle.js rewritted for Angular2/4
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
286
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
np
ng-particle
Particle.js rewritted for Angular7
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
1
Slow
at
angular-tilt
An Angular Directive for tilt effect
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
178
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rj
reactparticles.js
Independently configurable react component for particles.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ar
angular-ripple
A standalone AngularJS implementation of the Google Material Design ripple effect.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
137
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
are
angular-ripple-effect-lib
*Import the AngularRippleModule from node_modules package*
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cnj
canvas-nest.js
♋ Interactive Particle / Nest System With JavaScript and Canvas, no jQuery.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
st
sc-thanos
Angular, algorithms and technology examples. AI, CGI, Algorithms
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rpi
react-particle-image
Render images as interactive particles
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
343
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vtc
vue-transitions-css
A lightweight CSS library for adding transitions to Vue components ✨ 💚
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rp
react-particles
Unjquerified Customizable Interactive Particles Animation
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
75
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
smo
@bijection/smoke
Small but good javascript smoke effect 🌬💨
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
225
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vce
vue-canvas-effect
🎉 vue canvas动效库
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
at
angular-typewriter
AngularJS directive that simulates the effect of typing on a text editor
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ef
edge-flow
A GPU based particle system React Component for showing data flow
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mj
magnifier.js
Javascript library enabling magnifying glass effect on an images
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
792
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nib
ngx-icon-blur
An Angular component that can be used to create frosted glass effect of icons.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rd
react-dipper
An reactifed version of particle.js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ate
angular-typewriter-effect
Angular typing effect component
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-sticker
Vue component, that helps to make sticky effects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
193
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vpe
vue-particle-effect-buttons
A bursting particles effects buttons component ✨💥❄️🌋
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
238
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpb
react-particle-backgrounds
Simple and customisable animated particle backgrounds for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
par
partican
Particle System Canvas
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsp
react-snow-particle
React 雪花组件
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nst
ngx-sbz-type-delete
An infinite animation of typing and deleting text in Angular 10
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nrm
ng-ripple-module
A Ripple Module for Angular Apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@blackbox-vision/react-particles
🎉Blazing fast ParticlesJS wrapper for ReactJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-snow
React Component for snowy effect
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
