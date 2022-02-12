openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Misc Visual Effects Libraries

tsp

tsparticles

tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
34.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
4Performant
rt

react-tsparticles

tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
14.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
np

ng-particles

tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
pv

particles.vue

tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

lottie-web

Render After Effects animations natively on Web, Android and iOS, and React Native. http://airbnb.io/lottie/

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
26.3K
Weekly Downloads
812K
Last Commit
22d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
77
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
6Performant

mo-js

The motion graphics toolbelt for the web

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17.4K
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
6
Top Feedback
pe

proton-engine

Javascript particle animation library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
rc

react-confetti

Confetti without the cleanup.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
792
Weekly Downloads
118K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
pj

particles.js

A lightweight JavaScript library for creating particles

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25.4K
Weekly Downloads
11.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
69
Top Feedback
2Poor Documentation
2Buggy
2Abandoned
rns

react-native-shimmer

Simple shimmering effect for any view in React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
563
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
fre

fluent-reveal-effect

Fluent Reveal Effect JavaScript library for web

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
pp

preact-particles

tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
501
Last Commit
3d ago
ip

inferno-particles

tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
441
Last Commit
3d ago
spa

sparticles

JavaScript Particles in Canvas ~~ Fast, Lightweight, High Performance.

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
116
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
2.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Abandoned
2Unwelcoming Community
1Great Documentation
rpj

react-particles-js

Particles.js for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago

@progress/kendo-react-ripple

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
na

ngx-acuw

Angular Components using WebGL

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
1mo ago
vp

vue-particles

Vue.js component for particles backgrounds

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
User Rating
1.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Poor Documentation
2Hard to Use
2Slow
rnc

react-native-confetti-cannon

React Native confetti explosion and fall like iOS does.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12K
Last Commit
rpa

react-particle-animation

✨Canvas-based particle animation for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
1yr ago
nd

ngx-debounce

An Angular directive that adds a debounce to your input fields.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
356
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rmp

react-mouse-particles

A mouse particle effect react component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
10mos ago
ap

angular-particle

Particle.js rewritted for Angular2/4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
286
Last Commit
3yrs ago
np

ng-particle

Particle.js rewritted for Angular7

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
1Slow
at

angular-tilt

An Angular Directive for tilt effect

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
178
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rj

reactparticles.js

Independently configurable react component for particles.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
1yr ago
ar

angular-ripple

A standalone AngularJS implementation of the Google Material Design ripple effect.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
137
Last Commit
4yrs ago
are

angular-ripple-effect-lib

*Import the AngularRippleModule from node_modules package*

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
cnj

canvas-nest.js

♋ Interactive Particle / Nest System With JavaScript and Canvas, no jQuery.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
2yrs ago
st

sc-thanos

Angular, algorithms and technology examples. AI, CGI, Algorithms

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3mos ago
rpi

react-particle-image

Render images as interactive particles

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
343
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vtc

vue-transitions-css

A lightweight CSS library for adding transitions to Vue components ✨ 💚

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rp

react-particles

Unjquerified Customizable Interactive Particles Animation

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
75
Last Commit
6yrs ago
smo

@bijection/smoke

Small but good javascript smoke effect 🌬💨

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
225
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vce

vue-canvas-effect

🎉 vue canvas动效库

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
4yrs ago
at

angular-typewriter

AngularJS directive that simulates the effect of typing on a text editor

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ef

edge-flow

A GPU based particle system React Component for showing data flow

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
2yrs ago
mj

magnifier.js

Javascript library enabling magnifying glass effect on an images

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
792
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
7yrs ago
nib

ngx-icon-blur

An Angular component that can be used to create frosted glass effect of icons.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago
rd

react-dipper

An reactifed version of particle.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
10mos ago
ate

angular-typewriter-effect

Angular typing effect component

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
vs

vue-sticker

Vue component, that helps to make sticky effects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
193
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vpe

vue-particle-effect-buttons

A bursting particles effects buttons component ✨💥❄️🌋

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
238
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
1yr ago
rpb

react-particle-backgrounds

Simple and customisable animated particle backgrounds for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
2yrs ago
par

partican

Particle System Canvas

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rsp

react-snow-particle

React 雪花组件

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nst

ngx-sbz-type-delete

An infinite animation of typing and deleting text in Angular 10

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
1yr ago
nrm

ng-ripple-module

A Ripple Module for Angular Apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@blackbox-vision/react-particles

🎉Blazing fast ParticlesJS wrapper for ReactJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rs

react-snow

React Component for snowy effect

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago