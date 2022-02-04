openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Minifiers Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
terser-webpack-plugin

Terser Plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
26.5M
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Performant

svgo

⚙️ Node.js tool for optimizing SVG files

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17.3K
Weekly Downloads
13.1M
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
35
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
5Performant
gpp

gatsby-plugin-purgecss

Gatsby plugin for purgecss. Removes unused css/sass/less/stylus. Supports tailwind, bootstrap, bulma etc.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
22.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
rpt

rollup-plugin-terser

Rollup plugin to minify generated bundle

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
557
Weekly Downloads
3.3M
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

imagemin

[Unmaintained] Minify images seamlessly

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
1.2M
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Performant
2Poor Documentation
2Hard to Use
gcc

gulp-clean-css

Minify css with clean-css.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
639
Weekly Downloads
219K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
gu

gulp-uglify

Minify files with UglifyJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
365K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
nm

node-minify

Light Node.js module that compress javascript, css and html files

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
432
Weekly Downloads
13K
Last Commit
1mo ago
eh

ejs-html

Embedded JavaScript HTML templates. Another implementation of EJS, focused on run-time performance, basic HTML syntax checking and outputting minified HTML.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
153
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
mcc

mini-css-class-name

Minimum size unique CSS class names generator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
gpm

gatsby-plugin-minify-classnames

Minify CSS Modules classnames

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
17d ago
gpm

gatsby-plugin-mini-css-class-name

Minifying CSS class names

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
em

express-minify

Automatically minify and cache your javascript and css files.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
15.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
gpm

gatsby-plugin-minify

A Gatsby plugin to easily minify all result.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
10mos ago

yuicompressor

YUI Compressor

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
eum

express-uglify-middleware

UglifyJS middleware for Express.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
gpm

gatsby-plugin-minify-html

🚀 A Gatsby plugin for minify HTML files.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
emh

express-minify-html

Express middleware wrapper around HTML minifier

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
njm

node-json-minify

Simple minifier for JSON to remove comments and whitespace

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
385
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
noc

next-optimized-classnames

Reduce all CSS classes produced by CSS modules to the smallest form possible

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
432
Last Commit
3mos ago
gpo

gatsby-plugin-optimize-svgs

A Gatsby Plugin to minify SVGs output to the filesystem during the build.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
emh

express-minify-html-terser

Express middleware wrapper around html-minifier-terser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
797
Last Commit
1yr ago
eb

express-beautify

HTML output beautify filter for express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
336
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nbm

next-babel-minify

Next.js plugin to replace UglifyJS for BabelMinify

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
254
Last Commit
2yrs ago
em

express-minifier

Automatically minify CSS, JS and HTML files!

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago
eb

express-browserify

Thin browserify middleware for express.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
gph

gatsby-plugin-html-minifier

A Gatsby plugin to easily minify HTML file

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
3yrs ago
um

uglifyjs-middleware

The no-thought-necessary JavaScript minification middleware for connect and express.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
8yrs ago
gpj

gatsby-plugin-jss-provider

Provides drop-in support for JSS wrapping your Root element into a react-jss JssProvider. Custom config allows you to pass custom props to the JssProvider. Minify option allows you to enable csso minifier to compress css for SSR.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
min

minifyjs

A node-package for minifying javascript.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
9yrs ago
nu

node-uglifier

Fully auto merging and obfuscating (uglify) a whole NodeJs project into one file with external files option. Thieves lose the module name and structure information, code runs faster. Makes deployement super easy! It can also separate a project's original files based on the dependency tree.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
173
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ehm

express-html-minify

minify-html

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
6yrs ago
min

minimonster

Nodejs css/js minification middleware for connect/express with in-memory caching support

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
7yrs ago
cr

coral-reef

A Next.js Setup with so many features out of the 📦

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
sa

serve-assets

An easy to use minifing assets-server as connect-middleware

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
eh

express-hbsmin

Be careful if you use this: https://github.com/kangax/html-minifier .

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
res

resmin

All-in-one minifier/merger/compressor middleware for connect/express

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10yrs ago
min

mineverything

Middleware for ExpressJS, uses uglify-js and uglifycss from NPM. Implements a caching mechanism. Super efficient all-in-one minifying for NodeJS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit