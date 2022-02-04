Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript Minifiers Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
terser-webpack-plugin
Terser Plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
26.5M
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Performant
svgo
⚙️ Node.js tool for optimizing SVG files
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17.3K
Weekly Downloads
13.1M
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
35
Top Feedback
8
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
5
Performant
gpp
gatsby-plugin-purgecss
Gatsby plugin for purgecss. Removes unused css/sass/less/stylus. Supports tailwind, bootstrap, bulma etc.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
22.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Bleeding Edge
rpt
rollup-plugin-terser
Rollup plugin to minify generated bundle
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
557
Weekly Downloads
3.3M
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
imagemin
[Unmaintained] Minify images seamlessly
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
1.2M
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Performant
2
Poor Documentation
2
Hard to Use
gcc
gulp-clean-css
Minify css with clean-css.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
639
Weekly Downloads
219K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
gu
gulp-uglify
Minify files with UglifyJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
365K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
nm
node-minify
Light Node.js module that compress javascript, css and html files
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
432
Weekly Downloads
13K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eh
ejs-html
Embedded JavaScript HTML templates. Another implementation of EJS, focused on run-time performance, basic HTML syntax checking and outputting minified HTML.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
153
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
mcc
mini-css-class-name
Minimum size unique CSS class names generator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpm
gatsby-plugin-minify-classnames
Minify CSS Modules classnames
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpm
gatsby-plugin-mini-css-class-name
Minifying CSS class names
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
em
express-minify
Automatically minify and cache your javascript and css files.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
15.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpm
gatsby-plugin-minify
A Gatsby plugin to easily minify all result.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yuicompressor
YUI Compressor
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eum
express-uglify-middleware
UglifyJS middleware for Express.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpm
gatsby-plugin-minify-html
🚀 A Gatsby plugin for minify HTML files.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
emh
express-minify-html
Express middleware wrapper around HTML minifier
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
njm
node-json-minify
Simple minifier for JSON to remove comments and whitespace
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
385
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
noc
next-optimized-classnames
Reduce all CSS classes produced by CSS modules to the smallest form possible
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
432
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpo
gatsby-plugin-optimize-svgs
A Gatsby Plugin to minify SVGs output to the filesystem during the build.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
emh
express-minify-html-terser
Express middleware wrapper around html-minifier-terser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
797
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eb
express-beautify
HTML output beautify filter for express
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
336
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nbm
next-babel-minify
Next.js plugin to replace UglifyJS for BabelMinify
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
254
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
em
express-minifier
Automatically minify CSS, JS and HTML files!
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eb
express-browserify
Thin browserify middleware for express.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gph
gatsby-plugin-html-minifier
A Gatsby plugin to easily minify HTML file
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
um
uglifyjs-middleware
The no-thought-necessary JavaScript minification middleware for connect and express.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpj
gatsby-plugin-jss-provider
Provides drop-in support for JSS wrapping your Root element into a react-jss JssProvider. Custom config allows you to pass custom props to the JssProvider. Minify option allows you to enable csso minifier to compress css for SSR.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
min
minifyjs
A node-package for minifying javascript.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nu
node-uglifier
Fully auto merging and obfuscating (uglify) a whole NodeJs project into one file with external files option. Thieves lose the module name and structure information, code runs faster. Makes deployement super easy! It can also separate a project's original files based on the dependency tree.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
173
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ehm
express-html-minify
minify-html
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
min
minimonster
Nodejs css/js minification middleware for connect/express with in-memory caching support
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cr
coral-reef
A Next.js Setup with so many features out of the 📦
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sa
serve-assets
An easy to use minifing assets-server as connect-middleware
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eh
express-hbsmin
Be careful if you use this: https://github.com/kangax/html-minifier .
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
res
resmin
All-in-one minifier/merger/compressor middleware for connect/express
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
min
mineverything
Middleware for ExpressJS, uses uglify-js and uglifycss from NPM. Implements a caching mechanism. Super efficient all-in-one minifying for NodeJS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package