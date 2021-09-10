Categories
7 Best JavaScript Microsoft API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
dwa
dynamics-web-api
DynamicsWebApi is a Microsoft Dynamics 365 / Microsoft Dataverse (formerly known as Common Data Service) Web API helper library for JavaScript & TypeScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
194
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gi
graph-interface
An package with the focus on making easy the first contact with MS Graph API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cs
cognitive-services
Microsoft® Cognitive Services SDK for Node.JS
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cloudrail-si
Unified API Library for: Cloud Storage, Social Log-In, Social Interaction, Payment, Email, SMS, POIs, Video & Messaging. Included services are Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, Box, Egnyte, PayPal, Stripe, Google Places, Foursquare, Yelp, YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Line, Viber, Facebook, GitHub, Google+, LinkedIn, Slack, Twitter, Windows Live, Yahoo, Mailjet, Sendgrid, Twilio, Nexmo, Twizo.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mcv
microsoft-computer-vision
A simple NodeJS wrapper package for Microsoft Computer Vision APIs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
con
concept
Node.js library for accessing to the Microsoft Concept Graph API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dav
directline-api-v3
Connect to microsoft bot framework, directline through Version 3 APIs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
