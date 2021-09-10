openbase logo
7 Best JavaScript Microsoft API Libraries

dwa

dynamics-web-api

DynamicsWebApi is a Microsoft Dynamics 365 / Microsoft Dataverse (formerly known as Common Data Service) Web API helper library for JavaScript & TypeScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
194
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
gi

graph-interface

An package with the focus on making easy the first contact with MS Graph API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
9mos ago
cs

cognitive-services

Microsoft® Cognitive Services SDK for Node.JS

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
2yrs ago

cloudrail-si

Unified API Library for: Cloud Storage, Social Log-In, Social Interaction, Payment, Email, SMS, POIs, Video & Messaging. Included services are Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, Box, Egnyte, PayPal, Stripe, Google Places, Foursquare, Yelp, YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Line, Viber, Facebook, GitHub, Google+, LinkedIn, Slack, Twitter, Windows Live, Yahoo, Mailjet, Sendgrid, Twilio, Nexmo, Twizo.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago
mcv

microsoft-computer-vision

A simple NodeJS wrapper package for Microsoft Computer Vision APIs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
con

concept

Node.js library for accessing to the Microsoft Concept Graph API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
dav

directline-api-v3

Connect to microsoft bot framework, directline through Version 3 APIs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago