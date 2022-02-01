next-seo
Next SEO is a plug in that makes managing your SEO easier in Next.js projects.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
vue-page-title
Vue.js html/page title manager
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
url-metadata
Request an http url and scrape its metadata.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
metascraper
Easily scrape data from websites using Open Graph, HTML metadata & fallbacks.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
metax
A ready-to-use React Helmet component for SEO, SMO and semantic web.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
metafetch
NodeJS package that fetches a given URL's title, description, images, links etc.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
react-meta-tags
Handle document meta/head tags in isomorphic react with ease.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
metaget
A Node.js module to fetch HTML meta tags (including Open Graph) from a remote URL
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
headful
Set document title and meta tags with JavaScript
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
lets-get-meta
Extract meta tags from an HTML string in Node.js (not browsers)
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
react-seo-meta-tags
SEO metatags for React apps, mainly to be used with Gatsby + react-helmet
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
node-metainspector
Node npm for web scraping purposes. It scrapes a given URL, and returns you its title, meta description, meta keywords, an array with all the links, all the images in it, etc. Inspired by the metainspector Ruby gem
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
react-seomatic
React helper components for Craft’s SEOmatic plugin.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
metatags-generator
SEO meta tags generator for Node.js applications. Written in TypeScript. Zero dependencies.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
metalsmith-tags
A metalsmith plugin to create dedicated pages for tags in posts or pages.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
seo-csv
The simple seo module for set up meta tags from csv file on Node. https://www.npmjs.com/package/seo-csv
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
html-meta-tags
Generate HTML meta tags from JSON data.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
html-inject-meta
Stream meta tags into html
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
@blitzjs/meta
React component for generating Open Graph/etc meta tags for Blitz pages and sites. Designed for Next.js but framework-agnostic.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
express-metatag
ExpressJS metatag injection middleware
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
url-metatags
Request an http url and scrape its metadata.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
metainspector
Node npm for web scraping purposes. It scrapes a given URL, and returns you its title, meta description, meta keywords, an array with all the links, all the images in it, etc. Inspired by the metainspector Ruby gem
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
url-metadata2
Request an http url and scrape its metadata.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
express-meta-tags
ExpressJS middleware that uses redis to store and manage meta tag data for websites.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped