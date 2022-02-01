openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Meta Tags Libraries

next-seo

Next SEO is a plug in that makes managing your SEO easier in Next.js projects.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
200K
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
vue-page-title

Vue.js html/page title manager

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

url-metadata

Request an http url and scrape its metadata.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
metascraper

Easily scrape data from websites using Open Graph, HTML metadata & fallbacks.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
23.4K
Last Commit
13d ago

metax

A ready-to-use React Helmet component for SEO, SMO and semantic web.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
17d ago
metafetch

NodeJS package that fetches a given URL's title, description, images, links etc.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
556
Last Commit
4mos ago
react-meta-tags

Handle document meta/head tags in isomorphic react with ease.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
194
Weekly Downloads
29.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
metaget

A Node.js module to fetch HTML meta tags (including Open Graph) from a remote URL

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
128
Last Commit
6mos ago
headful

Set document title and meta tags with JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
lets-get-meta

Extract meta tags from an HTML string in Node.js (not browsers)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
349
Last Commit
5yrs ago
react-seo-meta-tags

SEO metatags for React apps, mainly to be used with Gatsby + react-helmet

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
210
Last Commit
1yr ago
node-metainspector

Node npm for web scraping purposes. It scrapes a given URL, and returns you its title, meta description, meta keywords, an array with all the links, all the images in it, etc. Inspired by the metainspector Ruby gem

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
123
Weekly Downloads
193
Last Commit
3yrs ago
react-seomatic

React helper components for Craft’s SEOmatic plugin.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
1yr ago
metatags-generator

SEO meta tags generator for Node.js applications. Written in TypeScript. Zero dependencies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
1yr ago
metalsmith-tags

A metalsmith plugin to create dedicated pages for tags in posts or pages.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
2yrs ago
seo-csv

The simple seo module for set up meta tags from csv file on Node. https://www.npmjs.com/package/seo-csv

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8mos ago
html-meta-tags

Generate HTML meta tags from JSON data.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
2yrs ago
html-inject-meta

Stream meta tags into html

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5yrs ago
@blitzjs/meta

React component for generating Open Graph/etc meta tags for Blitz pages and sites. Designed for Next.js but framework-agnostic.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
express-metatag

ExpressJS metatag injection middleware

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago

url-metatags

Request an http url and scrape its metadata.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago
metainspector

Node npm for web scraping purposes. It scrapes a given URL, and returns you its title, meta description, meta keywords, an array with all the links, all the images in it, etc. Inspired by the metainspector Ruby gem

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
url-metadata2

Request an http url and scrape its metadata.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
express-meta-tags

ExpressJS middleware that uses redis to store and manage meta tag data for websites.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8yrs ago