10 Best JavaScript Menus Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rhs
react-horizontal-scrolling-menu
Horizontal scrolling menu component for React.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
475
Weekly Downloads
29.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
rbm
react-burger-menu
🍔 An off-canvas sidebar component with a collection of effects and styles using CSS transitions and SVG path animations
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
42.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
rnm
react-native-modalize
A highly customizable modal/bottom sheet that loves scrolling content.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
32.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vsc
vue-simple-context-menu
📌 Simple context-menu component built for Vue. Works well with both left and right clicks. Nothing too fancy, just works and is simple to use.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
164
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vdm
vue-dock-menu
⚓Dockable Menu bar for Vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
238
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@ag-grid-enterprise/menu
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
85.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rbs
reanimated-bottom-sheet
Highly configurable bottom sheet component made with react-native-reanimated and react-native-gesture-handler
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
30.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@chakra-ui/menu
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
230K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rvs
react-virtualized-select
HOC that uses react-virtualized and react-select to display large lists of options in a drop-down
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
38.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@react-stately/menu
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
99.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc-menu
React Menu
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
588
Weekly Downloads
849K
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@teambit/compositions.ui.compositions-menu-bar
A tool for component-driven application development.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
260
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@react-spectrum/menu
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mn
markdown-navbar
Best markdown navigation bar for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
rc-drawer
React Drawer
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
313
Weekly Downloads
666K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
men
@react-md/menu
React material design - An accessible
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-navigations
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
61.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
teselagen-react-components
React components shared across teselagen's apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
druxt-menu
The Fully Decoupled Drupal Framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
142
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
material-ui-popup-state
boilerplate for common Material-UI Menu, Popover and Popper use cases
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
263
Weekly Downloads
90.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vcc
vue-custom-context-menu
A Vue.js plugin for building custom 🖱️ Context Menus. Automatically adjusts position and supports nested Context Menus out of the box
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-navigations
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Unwelcoming Community
vdl
vue-drawer-layout
A simple DrawerLayout component for Vue.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
398
Weekly Downloads
101
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@syncfusion/ej2-react-navigations
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vsm
vue-sidebar-menu
A Vue.js Sidebar Menu Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
489
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-layout
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
16.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-navigations
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nmd
ng2-material-dropdown
Angular 2 Material-like Dropdown Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
41.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@workday/canvas-kit-labs-react-menu
Development kits to implement UI following the Workday Canvas Design System (https://design.workday.com). See our Component Storybook -
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@teambit/ui.compositions-menu-bar
A tool for component-driven application development.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hr
hamburger-react
Animated hamburger menu icons for React (1.5 KB) 🍔
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
537
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-foundation
Foundation as React components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
593
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jf
jqwidgets-framework
Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@angular-material-extensions/fab-menu
Angular Component that represents a menu of buttons triggered by a floating action button | built with material design
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
753
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gnm
gl-ng-menus-frontend
Common code and components designed for Angular 2+ to be used among web front-end development.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vfm
vue-float-menu
🎈Customizable floating menu for Vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
409
Weekly Downloads
126
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc
react-contextmenu
Project is no longer maintained
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
50.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vft
vue-file-toolbar-menu
🖥️ UI file/toolbar menus for Vue apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
450
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dm
@atlaskit/dropdown-menu
A dropdown menu displays a list of actions or options to a user.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
26.7K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nmm
ng-material-multilevel-menu
📄 Material Multi-Level Menu for Angular Projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
v-dropdown-menu
Dropdown menu plugin for vuejs, supported ssr.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
481
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc
react-contexify
Add a context menu to your react app with ease
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
742
Weekly Downloads
22.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@conectate/ct-menu
LitElement Web Components
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vcm
@imengyu/vue3-context-menu
A very simple context menu component for Vue3 一个简洁美观简单的Vue3右键菜单组件
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kam
@progress/kendo-angular-menu
Kendo UI Angular Menu component
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12.4K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
men
@atlaskit/menu
A collection of composable menu components that can be used anywhere.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rdm
react-dd-menu
React Dropdown Menu
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
7.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vcm
vue-context-menu
A context menu component for vue js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
289
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rhm
react-hamburger-menu
Built for React, handy menu icon.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vjp
vue-js-popover
🍡 Vue.js 2 library for dropdowns / popovers / tooltips
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
425
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
