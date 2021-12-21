openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Menus Libraries

rhs

react-horizontal-scrolling-menu

Horizontal scrolling menu component for React.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
475
Weekly Downloads
29.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
rbm

react-burger-menu

🍔 An off-canvas sidebar component with a collection of effects and styles using CSS transitions and SVG path animations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
42.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
rnm

react-native-modalize

A highly customizable modal/bottom sheet that loves scrolling content.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
32.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vsc

vue-simple-context-menu

📌 Simple context-menu component built for Vue. Works well with both left and right clicks. Nothing too fancy, just works and is simple to use.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
164
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vdm

vue-dock-menu

⚓Dockable Menu bar for Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
238
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@ag-grid-enterprise/menu

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
85.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
rbs

reanimated-bottom-sheet

Highly configurable bottom sheet component made with react-native-reanimated and react-native-gesture-handler

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
30.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback

@chakra-ui/menu

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
230K
Last Commit
9d ago
rvs

react-virtualized-select

HOC that uses react-virtualized and react-select to display large lists of options in a drop-down

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
38.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

@react-stately/menu

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
99.8K
Last Commit
3d ago

rc-menu

React Menu

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
588
Weekly Downloads
849K
Last Commit
16d ago

@teambit/compositions.ui.compositions-menu-bar

A tool for component-driven application development.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
260
Last Commit
3d ago

@react-spectrum/menu

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
mn

markdown-navbar

Best markdown navigation bar for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

rc-drawer

React Drawer

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
313
Weekly Downloads
666K
Last Commit
3mos ago
men

@react-md/menu

React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
14d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-navigations

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
61.5K
Last Commit
6d ago

teselagen-react-components

React components shared across teselagen's apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3d ago

druxt-menu

The Fully Decoupled Drupal Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
142
Last Commit
4d ago

material-ui-popup-state

boilerplate for common Material-UI Menu, Popover and Popper use cases

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
263
Weekly Downloads
90.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
vcc

vue-custom-context-menu

A Vue.js plugin for building custom 🖱️ Context Menus. Automatically adjusts position and supports nested Context Menus out of the box

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-navigations

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Unwelcoming Community
vdl

vue-drawer-layout

A simple DrawerLayout component for Vue.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
398
Weekly Downloads
101
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@syncfusion/ej2-react-navigations

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
vsm

vue-sidebar-menu

A Vue.js Sidebar Menu Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
489
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
14d ago

@progress/kendo-react-layout

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
16.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-navigations

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
nmd

ng2-material-dropdown

Angular 2 Material-like Dropdown Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
41.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@workday/canvas-kit-labs-react-menu

Development kits to implement UI following the Workday Canvas Design System (https://design.workday.com). See our Component Storybook -

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
3d ago

@teambit/ui.compositions-menu-bar

A tool for component-driven application development.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3d ago
hr

hamburger-react

Animated hamburger menu icons for React (1.5 KB) 🍔

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
537
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago

react-foundation

Foundation as React components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
593
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
jf

jqwidgets-framework

Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago

@angular-material-extensions/fab-menu

Angular Component that represents a menu of buttons triggered by a floating action button | built with material design

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
753
Last Commit
1mo ago
gnm

gl-ng-menus-frontend

Common code and components designed for Angular 2+ to be used among web front-end development.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
4mos ago
vfm

vue-float-menu

🎈Customizable floating menu for Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
409
Weekly Downloads
126
Last Commit
7d ago
rc

react-contextmenu

Project is no longer maintained

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
50.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vft

vue-file-toolbar-menu

🖥️ UI file/toolbar menus for Vue apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
450
Last Commit
7d ago
dm

@atlaskit/dropdown-menu

A dropdown menu displays a list of actions or options to a user.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
26.7K
Last Commit
nmm

ng-material-multilevel-menu

📄 Material Multi-Level Menu for Angular Projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
10mos ago

v-dropdown-menu

Dropdown menu plugin for vuejs, supported ssr.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
481
Last Commit
1yr ago
rc

react-contexify

Add a context menu to your react app with ease

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
742
Weekly Downloads
22.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago

@conectate/ct-menu

LitElement Web Components

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
7d ago
vcm

@imengyu/vue3-context-menu

A very simple context menu component for Vue3 一个简洁美观简单的Vue3右键菜单组件

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
1mo ago
kam

@progress/kendo-angular-menu

Kendo UI Angular Menu component

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12.4K
Last Commit
men

@atlaskit/menu

A collection of composable menu components that can be used anywhere.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
rdm

react-dd-menu

React Dropdown Menu

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
7.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vcm

vue-context-menu

A context menu component for vue js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
289
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
9mos ago
rhm

react-hamburger-menu

Built for React, handy menu icon.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vjp

vue-js-popover

🍡 Vue.js 2 library for dropdowns / popovers / tooltips

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
425
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago