10 Best JavaScript Marquee Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rt
react-ticker
React Ticker is a lightweight, performant React component, that moves text, images and videos infinitely like a newsticker.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
13.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vm
vue3-marquee
A simple marquee component with ZERO dependencies for Vue 3.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
129
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rms
react-marquee-slider
The marquee slider of your deepest dreams. Only for React.js ⛺
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
180
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rfm
react-fast-marquee
A lightweight React component that utilizes the power of CSS animations to create silky smooth marquees.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
224
Weekly Downloads
28K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dm
dynamic-marquee
A small library for creating marquees.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-text-ticker
React Native Text Ticker/Marquee Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
324
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vmt
vue-marquee-text-component
[CSS GPU Animation] Marquee Text for vuejs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
326
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nna
ngx-newsticker-albe
News Ticker component to help you accentuate posts and messages.
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
534
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vtm
vue-text-marquee
A Vue component to Marquee. Just used CSS3 animation.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
93
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mrd
marquee-react-dwyer
A Globally Designed Marquee Component For React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Slow
jm
jquery.marquee
jQuery plugin to scroll the text like the old traditional marquee
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
910
Weekly Downloads
752
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nm
ngx-marquee
Alternative component to HTML marquee tag with support for data synchronization.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
80
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mar
marquee3000
Marquees for the new millenium
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
359
Weekly Downloads
393
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rdm
react-double-marquee
A smooth-scrolling React <marquee> component that loops content.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmm
react-marquee-master
React component to allow you to create a vertically scrolling marquee
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
187
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsm
react-simple-marquee
Marquee build with React and CSS animation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jsm
jsmarquee
Javascript Marquee without dependencies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcm
react-css-marquee
Marquee element in React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsm
react-smooth-marquee
Another implementation of a marquee tag in React, designed to avoid stuttering issues
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnm
react-native-marquee
React Native Marquee Text Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
982
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vdm
vue-dynamic-marquee
Marquee component for Vue - repeatedly translate content across wrapper. Completely responsive to after-render changes with many options to customize.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
266
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nm
ng-marquee
Angular 2+ Component For Marquee Text
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
558
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@vanillawc/wc-marquee
A vanilla web component marquee banner with party mode
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rna
react-native-auto-scrolling
Auto horizontal scrolling any component
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
402
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vmc
vue-marquee-component
Vue跑马灯组件,支持四个方向滚动
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
270
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rtm
react-text-marquee
A <marquee> component for react.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
204
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rm
react-marquee
A <marquee> component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
172
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
webticker
A jQuery web ticker
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
172
Weekly Downloads
101
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mar
@egstad/marquee
A lightweight Javascript Marquee that uses RequestAnimationFrame and CSS Transforms
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
95
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vmh
vue-marquee-ho
A marquee component for use with Vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
81
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmt
react-marquee-text-component
A react component about marquee text https://pubdreamcc.github.io/react-marquee-text-component/
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmd
react-marquee-double
react-marquee-double component
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rm
react-malarquee
A flexible marquee react component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vmt
vue-marquee-tips
基于Vue的横向跑马灯提示
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rna
react-native-awesome-marquee
A simple vertical marquee 👽
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rm
@seberm/react-marquee
React Marquee using GSAP
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nt
ng-ticker
angular ticker/marquee library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mi
marquee-infinite
∞ JS Library for creating infinite/wrapping scrolling marquee-like elements
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mo
marquee-overflow
An AngularJS directive that automatically scrolls the content of an element when it overflows
Save
GPL-2.0-only
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jt
jquery-ticker
A lightweight jQuery plugin for animating a simple news ticker
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jquery.simplemarquee
A jQuery plugin that aims to provide a scrolling marquee similar to the good old winamp player
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
end
endlessRiver
A jQuery content endless scroller!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ml
marquee-lottery
Marquee lottery jQuery plugin.Can help for you to create marquee more conviently.You absolutely didn't need to care about how JS code, you just need to know the param what mean.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sma
smarquee
Smart scrolling marquee for audio players and other text tickers.
Save
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sm
simple-marquee
marquee component for react
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
bak
bakan
Javascript Marquee / Ticker implementation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
er
endless-river
A jQuery content endless scroller!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kum
ks-unlimited-marquee
🐞 A unidirectional scrollable React component. （React无限滚动组件）
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
om
overflow-marquee
Angular directive to animates long elements to a marquee only if it overflows
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rml
react-marquee-line
A react component for running item(s) of an array automatically, infinitely within one line, with configurable gap, running speed, styles.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
