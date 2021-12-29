openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Marquee Libraries

rt

react-ticker

React Ticker is a lightweight, performant React component, that moves text, images and videos infinitely like a newsticker.

212
13.2K
2mos ago
5.0/ 5
1
vm

vue3-marquee

A simple marquee component with ZERO dependencies for Vue 3.

30
129
23d ago
5.0/ 5
1
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rms

react-marquee-slider

The marquee slider of your deepest dreams. Only for React.js ⛺

180
6.2K
7mos ago
5.0/ 5
1
rfm

react-fast-marquee

A lightweight React component that utilizes the power of CSS animations to create silky smooth marquees.

224
28K
1mo ago
dm

dynamic-marquee

A small library for creating marquees.

46
73
4d ago
rnt

react-native-text-ticker

React Native Text Ticker/Marquee Component

324
4K
6mos ago
vmt

vue-marquee-text-component

[CSS GPU Animation] Marquee Text for vuejs

326
4.2K
5mos ago
nna

ngx-newsticker-albe

News Ticker component to help you accentuate posts and messages.

6
534
7mos ago
vtm

vue-text-marquee

A Vue component to Marquee. Just used CSS3 animation.

24
93
4d ago
mrd

marquee-react-dwyer

A Globally Designed Marquee Component For React

8
15
2yrs ago
2.0/ 5
1
1Easy to Use
1Slow
jm

jquery.marquee

jQuery plugin to scroll the text like the old traditional marquee

910
752
1yr ago
nm

ngx-marquee

Alternative component to HTML marquee tag with support for data synchronization.

0
80
17d ago
mar

marquee3000

Marquees for the new millenium

359
393
10mos ago
rdm

react-double-marquee

A smooth-scrolling React <marquee> component that loops content.

3.4K
rmm

react-marquee-master

React component to allow you to create a vertically scrolling marquee

13
187
1yr ago
rsm

react-simple-marquee

Marquee build with React and CSS animation

10
32
9mos ago
jsm

jsmarquee

Javascript Marquee without dependencies

7
72
6mos ago
rcm

react-css-marquee

Marquee element in React

4
20
18d ago
rsm

react-smooth-marquee

Another implementation of a marquee tag in React, designed to avoid stuttering issues

1K
rnm

react-native-marquee

React Native Marquee Text Component

99
982
3yrs ago
vdm

vue-dynamic-marquee

Marquee component for Vue - repeatedly translate content across wrapper. Completely responsive to after-render changes with many options to customize.

95
266
1yr ago
nm

ng-marquee

Angular 2+ Component For Marquee Text

2
558
2yrs ago

@vanillawc/wc-marquee

A vanilla web component marquee banner with party mode

9
12
9mos ago
rna

react-native-auto-scrolling

Auto horizontal scrolling any component

402
vmc

vue-marquee-component

Vue跑马灯组件,支持四个方向滚动

44
270
1yr ago
rtm

react-text-marquee

A <marquee> component for react.

8
204
5yrs ago
rm

react-marquee

A <marquee> component for React

79
172
3yrs ago

webticker

A jQuery web ticker

172
101
5yrs ago
mar

@egstad/marquee

A lightweight Javascript Marquee that uses RequestAnimationFrame and CSS Transforms

2
95
1yr ago
vmh

vue-marquee-ho

A marquee component for use with Vue

25
81
5yrs ago
rmt

react-marquee-text-component

A react component about marquee text https://pubdreamcc.github.io/react-marquee-text-component/

6
39
2yrs ago
rmd

react-marquee-double

react-marquee-double component

10
38
3yrs ago
rm

react-malarquee

A flexible marquee react component

13
27
4yrs ago
vmt

vue-marquee-tips

基于Vue的横向跑马灯提示

77
21
2yrs ago
rna

react-native-awesome-marquee

A simple vertical marquee 👽

3
16
3yrs ago
rm

@seberm/react-marquee

React Marquee using GSAP

1
15
2yrs ago
nt

ng-ticker

angular ticker/marquee library

3
11
1yr ago
mi

marquee-infinite

∞ JS Library for creating infinite/wrapping scrolling marquee-like elements

1
10
4yrs ago
mo

marquee-overflow

An AngularJS directive that automatically scrolls the content of an element when it overflows

9
jt

jquery-ticker

A lightweight jQuery plugin for animating a simple news ticker

9
jquery.simplemarquee

A jQuery plugin that aims to provide a scrolling marquee similar to the good old winamp player

1
8
3yrs ago
end

endlessRiver

A jQuery content endless scroller!

19
3
3yrs ago
ml

marquee-lottery

Marquee lottery jQuery plugin.Can help for you to create marquee more conviently.You absolutely didn't need to care about how JS code, you just need to know the param what mean.

1
3
5yrs ago
sma

smarquee

Smart scrolling marquee for audio players and other text tickers.

15
2
3yrs ago
sm

simple-marquee

marquee component for react

0
2
1yr ago
bak

bakan

Javascript Marquee / Ticker implementation

0
2
5yrs ago
er

endless-river

A jQuery content endless scroller!

19
0
3yrs ago
kum

ks-unlimited-marquee

🐞 A unidirectional scrollable React component. （React无限滚动组件）

17
0
2yrs ago
om

overflow-marquee

Angular directive to animates long elements to a marquee only if it overflows

5
0
4yrs ago
rml

react-marquee-line

A react component for running item(s) of an array automatically, infinitely within one line, with configurable gap, running speed, styles.

0
1
2yrs ago