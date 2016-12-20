Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript Maps API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
goo
googlemaps
A simple way to query the Google Maps API from Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
555
Weekly Downloads
13.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
mapbox-gl-leaflet
binding from Mapbox GL JS to the Leaflet API
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
459
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ngl
node-geometry-library
Node JS/Javascript Geometry Library provides utility functions for the computation of geometric data on the surface of the Earth. Code ported from Google Maps Android API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gm
google-maps
Async loader for google maps api
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
278
Weekly Downloads
67.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gma
google-maps-api-loader
A promise wrapper for loading the Google Maps API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
22.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gdm
google-distance-matrix
A Node.js wrapper for Goople Maps Distance Matrix API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
google-maps-api
Get up and running with the google maps API quickly
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gd
google-distance
Easily get distance data between locations
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
378
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
nh
node-heremaps
Here Maps API wrapper for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
165
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
her
heremap
A framework to simplify the use of HERE Maps, which a bunch of higher level functions. In addition, it brings geocoding and routing functions to Node.js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
map
mapwrap
Simple Google Maps API Wrapper with async/await in Javascript
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package