10 Best JavaScript Maps API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
goo

googlemaps

A simple way to query the Google Maps API from Node.js

MIT
DefinitelyTyped
555
13.4K
5yrs ago
5.0/ 5
2
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

mapbox-gl-leaflet

binding from Mapbox GL JS to the Leaflet API

ISC
DefinitelyTyped
459
7.9K
3mos ago
4.0/ 5
1
ngl

node-geometry-library

Node JS/Javascript Geometry Library provides utility functions for the computation of geometric data on the surface of the Earth. Code ported from Google Maps Android API.

MIT
Built-In
13
2.5K
1mo ago
gm

google-maps

Async loader for google maps api

MIT
Built-In
278
67.4K
1yr ago
gma

google-maps-api-loader

A promise wrapper for loading the Google Maps API

MIT
DefinitelyTyped
41
22.2K
1yr ago
gdm

google-distance-matrix

A Node.js wrapper for Goople Maps Distance Matrix API

MIT
DefinitelyTyped
48
2.5K
4yrs ago

google-maps-api

Get up and running with the google maps API quickly

MIT
DefinitelyTyped
33
2.1K
6yrs ago
gd

google-distance

Easily get distance data between locations

MIT
DefinitelyTyped
378
1.7K
7yrs ago
1Poor Documentation
nh

node-heremaps

Here Maps API wrapper for Node.js

MIT
DefinitelyTyped
7
165
2yrs ago
her

heremap

A framework to simplify the use of HERE Maps, which a bunch of higher level functions. In addition, it brings geocoding and routing functions to Node.js

ISC
DefinitelyTyped
8
71
2yrs ago
map

mapwrap

Simple Google Maps API Wrapper with async/await in Javascript

ISC
Built-In
0
1
2yrs ago