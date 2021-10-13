morphmorph
😱 Isomorphic transformations. Map, transform, filter, and morph your objects
promise-streams
A collection of streams that work well with promises (through, map, reduce)
pipe-iterators
Like underscore for Node streams. Functions for iterating over object mode streams: forEach, map, mapKey, reduce, filter, fromArray, toArray, fromAsync, devnull, pipe, head, tail, through, thru, writable, readable, duplex, pipeline.
map-filter-reduce
A functional query engine, that operates over streams of js objects, and can be optimized via database indexes.
algolia-index-transform
Transform an index using map, reduce or filter and push to a brand new index.
s3-lambda
Lambda functions over S3 objects with concurrency control (each, map, reduce, filter)
map-reduce
async map-reduce functions for nodejs
typed-morph
High order functions (map, reduce, filter) to work with Javascript typed arrays.
couch-incarnate
CouchDB views in DB-form; for chaining map-reduce operations.
functify
Functional methods like map, reduce, filter, etc. for ES6 Iterators.
