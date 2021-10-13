openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Map Reduce Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

mor

morphmorph

😱 Isomorphic transformations. Map, transform, filter, and morph your objects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
4mos ago
ps

promise-streams

A collection of streams that work well with promises (through, map, reduce)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
pi

pipe-iterators

Like underscore for Node streams. Functions for iterating over object mode streams: forEach, map, mapKey, reduce, filter, fromArray, toArray, fromAsync, devnull, pipe, head, tail, through, thru, writable, readable, duplex, pipeline.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
mfr

map-filter-reduce

A functional query engine, that operates over streams of js objects, and can be optimized via database indexes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
367
Last Commit
3yrs ago

algolia-index-transform

Transform an index using map, reduce or filter and push to a brand new index.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
223
Last Commit
4yrs ago

s3-lambda

Lambda functions over S3 objects with concurrency control (each, map, reduce, filter)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
5yrs ago
mr

map-reduce

async map-reduce functions for nodejs

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
125
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago

typed-morph

High order functions (map, reduce, filter) to work with Javascript typed arrays.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
ci

couch-incarnate

CouchDB views in DB-form; for chaining map-reduce operations.

AGPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10yrs ago
fun

functify

Functional methods like map, reduce, filter, etc. for ES6 Iterators.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago