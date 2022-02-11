openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Map Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
mapbox-gl

Interactive, thoroughly customizable maps in the browser, powered by vector tiles and WebGL

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.3K
Weekly Downloads
587K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
10
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

openlayers

OpenLayers

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
8.8K
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Performant
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

leaflet

🍃 JavaScript library for mobile-friendly interactive maps

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32.9K
Weekly Downloads
552K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
126
Top Feedback
13Easy to Use
11Great Documentation
9Performant

deck.gl

WebGL2 powered visualization framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.5K
Weekly Downloads
66.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant

@react-native-mapbox-gl/maps

A Mapbox GL react native module for creating custom maps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
12K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

react-native-maps

React Native Mapview component for iOS + Android

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.9K
Weekly Downloads
118K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
15
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

react-native-map-link

🗺 Open the map app of the user's choice.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
485
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-map-gl

React friendly API wrapper around MapboxGL JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.3K
Weekly Downloads
160K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
2Poor Documentation

maptalks

A light and plugable JavaScript library for integrated 2D/3D maps.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

vue2-leaflet

Vue 2 components for Leaflet maps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
47.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rl

react-leaflet

React components for Leaflet maps

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
193K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Performant
2Highly Customizable

google-map-react

Google map library for react that allows rendering components as markers 🎉

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
226K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

mapbox

A JavaScript client to Mapbox services, supporting Node, browsers, and React Native

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
533
Weekly Downloads
15.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rsw

react-svg-worldmap

A simple, compact and free React SVG world map.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
pm

pigeon-maps

ReactJS Maps without external dependencies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

fusioncharts

FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
rgm

react-google-maps

React.js Google Maps integration component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.5K
Weekly Downloads
152K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Abandoned

@angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocomplete

Autocomplete input component and directive for google-maps built with angular and material design | ANGULAR V9 SUPPORTED

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
153
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vgm

vue2-google-maps

Google maps component for vue with 2-way data binding

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
65.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
vue

vuelayers

Web map Vue components with the power of OpenLayers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
622
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
21d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
rmg

react-mapbox-gl

A React binding of mapbox-gl-js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
35.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Unwelcoming Community
rnm

react-native-maps-directions

Directions Component for `react-native-maps`

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
990
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

google-maps-react

Companion code to the "How to Write a Google Maps React Component" Tutorial

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
57.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Abandoned

g-mapify

Flexible react google map with more options of search, pick & select.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ngm

ngmap

The Simplest AngularJS Google Maps V3 Directive

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-simple-maps

Beautiful React SVG maps with d3-geo and topojson using a declarative api.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
58.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Poor Documentation
1Abandoned
rnm

react-native-map-clustering

React Native map clustering both for Android and iOS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
547
Weekly Downloads
8.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vo

vue3-openlayers

Web map Vue 3.x components with the power of OpenLayers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
237
Weekly Downloads
138K
Last Commit
6d ago
geo

@nivo/geo

nivo provides a rich set of dataviz components, built on top of the awesome d3 and React libraries

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
9.7K
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
api

@react-google-maps/api

React Google Maps API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
164K
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
gv

gmap-vue

A wrapper component for consuming Google Maps API built on top of VueJs v2. Fork of the popular vue-google-maps plugin.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
118
Weekly Downloads
10K
Last Commit
3d ago
vym

vue-yandex-maps

Yandex Maps Component for VueJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
315
Weekly Downloads
8.9K
Last Commit
5d ago

@appbaseio/reactivemaps

Search UI components for React and Vue: powered by appbase.io / Elasticsearch

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
281
Last Commit
13d ago
rno

react-native-open-maps

🗺 A simple react-native library to perform cross-platform map actions (Google, Apple, or Yandex Maps)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
248
Weekly Downloads
10.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation

@syncfusion/ej2-maps

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
nmg

ngx-mapbox-gl

Angular binding of mapbox-gl-js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

d3-geo-projection

Extended geographic projections for d3-geo.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
947
Weekly Downloads
415K
Last Commit
8mos ago
xg

x5-gmaps

A lightweight Google Maps plugin for Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
672
Last Commit
3mos ago
em

es6-map

Map collection as specified in ECMAScript6

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
1.8M
Last Commit
8mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-maps

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
rgp

react-google-places-suggest

React component to select geolocated suggestion from Google Maps Places API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
10d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-maps

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
746
Last Commit
6d ago
rsg

react-static-google-map

Load Google Static images in your react app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago

angular-cesium

JavaScript library for creating map based web apps using Cesium and Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
164
Weekly Downloads
579
Last Commit
6mos ago
ad

agm-direction

This is the directive for @agm/core (not official)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-maps

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
364
Last Commit
6d ago
rum

react-usa-map

React component with all USA States with customizable options. No D3 needed.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Abandoned

@stratusjs/map

Web Design Platform

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6d ago
cor

@agm/core

Angular 2+ Google Maps Components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
107K
Last Commit
9mos ago
rgm

react-google-maps-api

React Google Maps API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
8d ago