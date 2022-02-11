Categories
10 Best JavaScript Map Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
mapbox-gl
Interactive, thoroughly customizable maps in the browser, powered by vector tiles and WebGL
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.3K
Weekly Downloads
587K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
2
Highly Customizable
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
openlayers
OpenLayers
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
8.8K
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Performant
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
leaflet
🍃 JavaScript library for mobile-friendly interactive maps
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32.9K
Weekly Downloads
552K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
126
Top Feedback
13
Easy to Use
11
Great Documentation
9
Performant
deck.gl
WebGL2 powered visualization framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.5K
Weekly Downloads
66.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@react-native-mapbox-gl/maps
A Mapbox GL react native module for creating custom maps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
12K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
react-native-maps
React Native Mapview component for iOS + Android
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.9K
Weekly Downloads
118K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
15
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
react-native-map-link
🗺 Open the map app of the user's choice.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
485
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-map-gl
React friendly API wrapper around MapboxGL JS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.3K
Weekly Downloads
160K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
2
Poor Documentation
maptalks
A light and plugable JavaScript library for integrated 2D/3D maps.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vue2-leaflet
Vue 2 components for Leaflet maps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
47.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rl
react-leaflet
React components for Leaflet maps
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
193K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Performant
2
Highly Customizable
google-map-react
Google map library for react that allows rendering components as markers 🎉
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
226K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
mapbox
A JavaScript client to Mapbox services, supporting Node, browsers, and React Native
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
533
Weekly Downloads
15.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rsw
react-svg-worldmap
A simple, compact and free React SVG world map.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
pm
pigeon-maps
ReactJS Maps without external dependencies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
fusioncharts
FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Highly Customizable
rgm
react-google-maps
React.js Google Maps integration component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.5K
Weekly Downloads
152K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Abandoned
@angular-material-extensions/google-maps-autocomplete
Autocomplete input component and directive for google-maps built with angular and material design | ANGULAR V9 SUPPORTED
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
153
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vgm
vue2-google-maps
Google maps component for vue with 2-way data binding
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
65.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
vue
vuelayers
Web map Vue components with the power of OpenLayers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
622
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
rmg
react-mapbox-gl
A React binding of mapbox-gl-js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
35.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Unwelcoming Community
rnm
react-native-maps-directions
Directions Component for `react-native-maps`
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
990
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
google-maps-react
Companion code to the "How to Write a Google Maps React Component" Tutorial
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
57.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Abandoned
g-mapify
Flexible react google map with more options of search, pick & select.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
ngm
ngmap
The Simplest AngularJS Google Maps V3 Directive
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-simple-maps
Beautiful React SVG maps with d3-geo and topojson using a declarative api.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
58.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3
Poor Documentation
1
Abandoned
rnm
react-native-map-clustering
React Native map clustering both for Android and iOS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
547
Weekly Downloads
8.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vo
vue3-openlayers
Web map Vue 3.x components with the power of OpenLayers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
237
Weekly Downloads
138K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
geo
@nivo/geo
nivo provides a rich set of dataviz components, built on top of the awesome d3 and React libraries
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
9.7K
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
api
@react-google-maps/api
React Google Maps API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
164K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Hard to Use
gv
gmap-vue
A wrapper component for consuming Google Maps API built on top of VueJs v2. Fork of the popular vue-google-maps plugin.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
118
Weekly Downloads
10K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vym
vue-yandex-maps
Yandex Maps Component for VueJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
315
Weekly Downloads
8.9K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@appbaseio/reactivemaps
Search UI components for React and Vue: powered by appbase.io / Elasticsearch
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
281
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rno
react-native-open-maps
🗺 A simple react-native library to perform cross-platform map actions (Google, Apple, or Yandex Maps)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
248
Weekly Downloads
10.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
@syncfusion/ej2-maps
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nmg
ngx-mapbox-gl
Angular binding of mapbox-gl-js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
d3-geo-projection
Extended geographic projections for d3-geo.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
947
Weekly Downloads
415K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
xg
x5-gmaps
A lightweight Google Maps plugin for Vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
672
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
em
es6-map
Map collection as specified in ECMAScript6
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
1.8M
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-maps
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rgp
react-google-places-suggest
React component to select geolocated suggestion from Google Maps Places API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-maps
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
746
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsg
react-static-google-map
Load Google Static images in your react app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-cesium
JavaScript library for creating map based web apps using Cesium and Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
164
Weekly Downloads
579
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ad
agm-direction
This is the directive for @agm/core (not official)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-maps
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
364
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rum
react-usa-map
React component with all USA States with customizable options. No D3 needed.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Abandoned
@stratusjs/map
Web Design Platform
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cor
@agm/core
Angular 2+ Google Maps Components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
107K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rgm
react-google-maps-api
React Google Maps API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
