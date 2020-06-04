openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Machine Vision Libraries

opencv4nodejs

Nodejs bindings to OpenCV 3 and OpenCV 4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
ope

opencv

OpenCV Bindings for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
607
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
clm

clmtrackr

Javascript library for precise tracking of facial features via Constrained Local Models

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.4K
Weekly Downloads
133
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback

@google-cloud/vision

Node.js client for Google Cloud Vision: Derive insight from images.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
452
Weekly Downloads
45.4K
Last Commit
10d ago

azure-cognitiveservices-vision

Azure SDK for Node.js - Documentation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
19d ago
ict

image-classifier-ts

📷 Command line tool to auto-classify images, renaming them with appropriate address and labels. Uses Node.js and the Google Geocoding and Vision APIs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
16d ago
wdc

watson-developer-cloud-async

Client library to use the IBM Watson Services and AlchemyAPI

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
vis

visionappster

VisionAppster Engine client API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
ncv

node-cloud-vision-api

Node client for Google Cloud Vision API

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
6yrs ago

@codait/magicat

🧙😺 magicat - Deep learning magic.. with the convenience of cat!

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago
mcv

microsoft-computer-vision

A simple NodeJS wrapper package for Microsoft Computer Vision APIs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
wha

whatami

😎 Find Whatsoever in image with the convenience of Machine learning at CLI!

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago