10 Best JavaScript Machine Learning Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
lim

limdu

Machine-learning for Node.js

LGPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

gatsby-plugin-guess-js

Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
3d ago
jsm

javascript-state-machine

A javascript finite state machine library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.1K
Weekly Downloads
136K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@tmcw/ml5

Friendly machine learning for the web! 🤖

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7d ago

ml

Machine learning tools in JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
8mos ago
nrc

node-red-contrib-machine-learning

Machine learning with scikit-learn and tensorflow for node-red.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
589
Last Commit
4yrs ago

machinelearn

Machine Learning library for the web and Node.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
504
Weekly Downloads
88
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
rja

recombee-js-api-client-for-gatsby

Client-side js library for easy use of the Recombee recommendation API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit

kalimdor-ts

Machine Learning library for the web and Node.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
504
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ml

machine_learning

Machine learning library for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
724
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ml

machine-learning

TypeScript machine learning library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ml

machine.learning

Simple machine learning module for node.js & browsers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
5yrs ago
sal

salient

Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing and Sentiment Analysis Toolkit for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
234
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
6yrs ago

@jsmlt/jsmlt

🏭 JavaScript Machine Learning Toolkit

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago