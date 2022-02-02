Categories
10 Best JavaScript Logging Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
pino
🌲 super fast, all natural json logger
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.8K
Weekly Downloads
4.2M
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
8
Easy to Use
8
Performant
6
Great Documentation
winston
A logger for just about everything.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.4K
Weekly Downloads
10.4M
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
43
Top Feedback
23
Great Documentation
20
Highly Customizable
13
Performant
chalk
🖍 Terminal string styling done right
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18K
Weekly Downloads
169M
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
75
Top Feedback
31
Easy to Use
21
Great Documentation
14
Performant
log4js
A port of log4js to node.js
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.1M
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Performant
2
Highly Customizable
winston-daily-rotate-file
A transport for winston which logs to a rotating file each day.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
671
Weekly Downloads
2M
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
nl
ngx-logger
Angular logger
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
364
Weekly Downloads
58.5K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
log
loglevel
📒 Minimal lightweight logging for JavaScript, adding reliable log level methods to wrap any available console.log methods
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
10.4M
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
ew
express-winston
express.js middleware for winstonjs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
742
Weekly Downloads
274K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
morgan
HTTP request logger middleware for node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.2M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
16
Top Feedback
11
Great Documentation
8
Easy to Use
6
Highly Customizable
ftc
fetch-to-curl
Convert javascript fetch requests to curl
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
15.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
