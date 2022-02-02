openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Logging Libraries

pino

🌲 super fast, all natural json logger

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.8K
Weekly Downloads
4.2M
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
9
Top Feedback
8Easy to Use
8Performant
6Great Documentation

winston

A logger for just about everything.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.4K
Weekly Downloads
10.4M
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
43
Top Feedback
23Great Documentation
20Highly Customizable
13Performant

chalk

🖍 Terminal string styling done right

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18K
Weekly Downloads
169M
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
75
Top Feedback
31Easy to Use
21Great Documentation
14Performant

log4js

A port of log4js to node.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.1M
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Performant
2Highly Customizable

winston-daily-rotate-file

A transport for winston which logs to a rotating file each day.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
671
Weekly Downloads
2M
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ngx-logger

Angular logger

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
364
Weekly Downloads
58.5K
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
loglevel

📒 Minimal lightweight logging for JavaScript, adding reliable log level methods to wrap any available console.log methods

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
10.4M
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
express-winston

express.js middleware for winstonjs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
742
Weekly Downloads
274K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

morgan

HTTP request logger middleware for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.2M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
16
Top Feedback
11Great Documentation
8Easy to Use
6Highly Customizable
fetch-to-curl

Convert javascript fetch requests to curl

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
15.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback