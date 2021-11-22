Categories
10 Best JavaScript localStorage Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rp
redux-persist
persist and rehydrate a redux store
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.9K
Weekly Downloads
648K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3
Poor Documentation
3
Hard to Use
2
Slow
low
lowdb
Simple to use local JSON database. Powered by plain JavaScript (supports Node, Electron and the browser)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17.2K
Weekly Downloads
372K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
17
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
realm
Realm is a mobile database: an alternative to SQLite & key-value stores
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.7K
Weekly Downloads
18.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
1
Great Documentation
uls
use-local-storage-state
React hook that persists data in localStorage
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
644
Weekly Downloads
26.8K
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
vp
vuex-persistedstate
💾 Persist and rehydrate your Vuex state between page reloads.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
158K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
localforage
💾 Offline storage, improved. Wraps IndexedDB, WebSQL, or localStorage using a simple but powerful API.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
20
Top Feedback
vl
vue-ls
💥 Vue plugin for work with local storage, session storage and memory storage from Vue context
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
511
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
sto
stormdb
🌩️ StormDB is a tiny, lightweight, 0 dependency, easy-to-use JSON-based database for NodeJS, the browser or Electron.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
512
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
1
Performant
sto
store
Cross-browser storage for all use cases, used across the web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13.7K
Weekly Downloads
169K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
rns
react-native-storage
local storage wrapper for both react-native and browser. Support size controlling, auto expiring, remote data auto syncing and getting batch data in one query.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
nsl
ngrx-store-localstorage
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
49.7K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
loc
localStorage
W3C localStorage for Node.JS
Save
(MIT OR Apache-2.0)
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
46.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
mp
mobx-persist
persist mobx stores
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
557
Weekly Downloads
15.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rl
redux-localstorage
Store enhancer that syncs (a subset) of your Redux store state to localstorage.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
48.8K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
expo-secure-store
An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
58.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ls
@ngx-pwa/local-storage
Efficient local storage module for Angular apps and PWA: simple API + performance + Observables + validation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
615
Weekly Downloads
16.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sto
store2
A better way to use localStorage and sessionStorage
Save
(MIT OR GPL-3.0)
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
3.2M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nl
node-localstorage
A drop-in substitute for the browser native localStorage API that runs on node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
373
Weekly Downloads
222K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jlm
jest-localstorage-mock
A module to mock window.localStorage and window.sessionStorage in Jest
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
407K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nl
ngx-localstorage
An Angular wrapper for localstorage/sessionstorage access.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
vs
vuejs-storage
Vue and Vuex plugin to persistence data with localStorage/sessionStorage
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
118
Weekly Downloads
467
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
es
encrypt-storage
EncryptStorage provide a little more security in frontend
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
126
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nw
ngx-webstorage
Localstorage and sessionstorage manager - Angular service
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
400
Weekly Downloads
44.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cls
continuation-local-storage
implementation of https://github.com/joyent/node/issues/5243
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.4M
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nss
@larscom/ngrx-store-storagesync
Highly configurable state syncing between the @ngrx/store and localStorage/sessionStorage or any other implementation of the Storage interface
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
next-persist
Bridging the gap between client-side persistence and server-side rendering.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
217
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue2-storage
Wrapper over browser storage for JavaScript or Vue.js app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ds
dom-storage
W3C DOM Storage (localStorage and sessionStorage) for node.js
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
802K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngx-store
Angular decorators to automagically keep variables in HTML5 LocalStorage, SessionStorage, cookies; injectable services for managing and listening to data changes and a bit more.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
161
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nws
ngx-webstorage-service
Module for Angular that provides service wrappers for the Web Storage API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
29.7K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ups
use-persisted-state
A custom React Hook that provides a multi-instance, multi-tab/browser shared and persistent state.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
74.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rls
redux-localstorage-simple
Save and load Redux state to and from LocalStorage.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
115
Weekly Downloads
20.1K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
np
node-persist
Super-easy persistent data structures in Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
645
Weekly Downloads
51K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-warehouse
A Cross-browser storage for Vue.js and Nuxt.js, with plugins support and easy extensibility based on Store.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
615
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
lsc
lscache
A localStorage-based memcache-inspired client-side caching library.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
16.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dc
ddata-core
DData Core module, models & services
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rsh
react-storage-hooks
React hooks for persistent state
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
166
Weekly Downloads
37.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngf
ngforage
localForage bindings for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
aws
angular-webstorage-service
Module for Angular that provides service wrappers for the Web Storage API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
loc
lockr
![Lockr logo](http://i.imgur.com/m5kPjkB.png)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
24.6K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sto
@angular-cool/storage
Cool libraries for angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
255
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rss
redux-state-sync
A lightweight middleware to sync your redux state across browser tabs
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
14.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mb
mock-browser
A mock browser with window, document, location, navigation, local and session storage to use for client side code tests in a node environment.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vl
vue-localstorage
Vue.js localStorage plugin with types support
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
666
Weekly Downloads
9.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
loc
@react-mock/localstorage
Declarative mocks for React state and global APIs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
369
Weekly Downloads
8.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vws
vue-web-storage
Vue.js plugin for local storage and session storage (1.8 kb min+gz) 💾
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
742
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rul
react-use-localstorage
(seeking maintainers) ⚓ React hook for using local storage
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
7.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-translate-storage-local
angular-translate-cookie-local bower package
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rl
reactjs-localstorage
Easy methods for use localstorage in Reactjs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
asyncstorage-down
A leveldown API implementation that maps to AsyncStorage in React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
