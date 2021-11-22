openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript localStorage Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

rp

redux-persist

persist and rehydrate a redux store

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.9K
Weekly Downloads
648K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Poor Documentation
3Hard to Use
2Slow
low

lowdb

Simple to use local JSON database. Powered by plain JavaScript (supports Node, Electron and the browser)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17.2K
Weekly Downloads
372K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
17
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use

realm

Realm is a mobile database: an alternative to SQLite & key-value stores

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.7K
Weekly Downloads
18.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
uls

use-local-storage-state

React hook that persists data in localStorage

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
644
Weekly Downloads
26.8K
Last Commit
25d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
vp

vuex-persistedstate

💾 Persist and rehydrate your Vuex state between page reloads.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
158K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

localforage

💾 Offline storage, improved. Wraps IndexedDB, WebSQL, or localStorage using a simple but powerful API.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
20
Top Feedback
vl

vue-ls

💥 Vue plugin for work with local storage, session storage and memory storage from Vue context

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
511
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
sto

stormdb

🌩️ StormDB is a tiny, lightweight, 0 dependency, easy-to-use JSON-based database for NodeJS, the browser or Electron.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
512
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
1Performant
sto

store

Cross-browser storage for all use cases, used across the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13.7K
Weekly Downloads
169K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
rns

react-native-storage

local storage wrapper for both react-native and browser. Support size controlling, auto expiring, remote data auto syncing and getting batch data in one query.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
nsl

ngrx-store-localstorage

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
49.7K
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
loc

localStorage

W3C localStorage for Node.JS

(MIT OR Apache-2.0)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
46.2K
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
mp

mobx-persist

persist mobx stores

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
557
Weekly Downloads
15.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rl

redux-localstorage

Store enhancer that syncs (a subset) of your Redux store state to localstorage.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
48.8K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

expo-secure-store

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
58.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
ls

@ngx-pwa/local-storage

Efficient local storage module for Angular apps and PWA: simple API + performance + Observables + validation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
615
Weekly Downloads
16.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
sto

store2

A better way to use localStorage and sessionStorage

(MIT OR GPL-3.0)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
3.2M
Last Commit
2mos ago
nl

node-localstorage

A drop-in substitute for the browser native localStorage API that runs on node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
373
Weekly Downloads
222K
Last Commit
3mos ago
jlm

jest-localstorage-mock

A module to mock window.localStorage and window.sessionStorage in Jest

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
407K
Last Commit
5mos ago
nl

ngx-localstorage

An Angular wrapper for localstorage/sessionstorage access.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
vs

vuejs-storage

Vue and Vuex plugin to persistence data with localStorage/sessionStorage

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
118
Weekly Downloads
467
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
es

encrypt-storage

EncryptStorage provide a little more security in frontend

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
126
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago
nw

ngx-webstorage

Localstorage and sessionstorage manager - Angular service

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
400
Weekly Downloads
44.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
cls

continuation-local-storage

implementation of https://github.com/joyent/node/issues/5243

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.4M
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nss

@larscom/ngrx-store-storagesync

Highly configurable state syncing between the @ngrx/store and localStorage/sessionStorage or any other implementation of the Storage interface

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
2mos ago

next-persist

Bridging the gap between client-side persistence and server-side rendering.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
217
Last Commit
10mos ago
vs

vue2-storage

Wrapper over browser storage for JavaScript or Vue.js app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
ds

dom-storage

W3C DOM Storage (localStorage and sessionStorage) for node.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
802K
Last Commit

ngx-store

Angular decorators to automagically keep variables in HTML5 LocalStorage, SessionStorage, cookies; injectable services for managing and listening to data changes and a bit more.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
161
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
4mos ago
nws

ngx-webstorage-service

Module for Angular that provides service wrappers for the Web Storage API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
29.7K
Last Commit
2mos ago
ups

use-persisted-state

A custom React Hook that provides a multi-instance, multi-tab/browser shared and persistent state.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
74.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rls

redux-localstorage-simple

Save and load Redux state to and from LocalStorage.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
115
Weekly Downloads
20.1K
Last Commit
8mos ago
np

node-persist

Super-easy persistent data structures in Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
645
Weekly Downloads
51K
Last Commit
1yr ago

vue-warehouse

A Cross-browser storage for Vue.js and Nuxt.js, with plugins support and easy extensibility based on Store.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
615
Last Commit
3mos ago
lsc

lscache

A localStorage-based memcache-inspired client-side caching library.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
16.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago
dc

ddata-core

DData Core module, models & services

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
7d ago
rsh

react-storage-hooks

React hooks for persistent state

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
166
Weekly Downloads
37.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ngf

ngforage

localForage bindings for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
21d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
aws

angular-webstorage-service

Module for Angular that provides service wrappers for the Web Storage API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago
loc

lockr

![Lockr logo](http://i.imgur.com/m5kPjkB.png)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
24.6K
Last Commit
sto

@angular-cool/storage

Cool libraries for angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
255
Last Commit
1mo ago
rss

redux-state-sync

A lightweight middleware to sync your redux state across browser tabs

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
14.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
mb

mock-browser

A mock browser with window, document, location, navigation, local and session storage to use for client side code tests in a node environment.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vl

vue-localstorage

Vue.js localStorage plugin with types support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
666
Weekly Downloads
9.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
loc

@react-mock/localstorage

Declarative mocks for React state and global APIs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
369
Weekly Downloads
8.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vws

vue-web-storage

Vue.js plugin for local storage and session storage (1.8 kb min+gz) 💾

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
742
Last Commit
7mos ago
rul

react-use-localstorage

(seeking maintainers) ⚓ React hook for using local storage

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
7.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago

angular-translate-storage-local

angular-translate-cookie-local bower package

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
rl

reactjs-localstorage

Easy methods for use localstorage in Reactjs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
8mos ago

asyncstorage-down

A leveldown API implementation that maps to AsyncStorage in React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago