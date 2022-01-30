openbase logo
Lightweight simple translation module for node.js / express.js with dynamic json storage. Uses common __('...') syntax in app and templates.

2.9K
274K
15d ago
4.6/ 5
2Performant

globalize

A JavaScript library for internationalization and localization that leverages the official Unicode CLDR JSON data

4.6K
191K
2mos ago
5.0/ 5
node-gettext

A JavaScript implementation of gettext, a localization framework.

177
102K
8mos ago

ttag

📙 simple approach for javascript localization

287
10.5K
8d ago
@aminnairi/translation

Multi-lingual translation library.

0
14
10mos ago

gatsby-theme-i18n-react-i18next

This is a repo for Gatsby's official themes.

124
345
2mos ago

@zyda/next-localization

Localization for Next.js

3
101
9mos ago
counterpart

A translation and localization library for Node.js and the browser.

239
8.4K
4yrs ago
1Great Documentation

i18n-abide

Node.js express connect module for i18n and l10n support

144
3K
3yrs ago

gatsby-theme-i18n-lingui

This is a repo for Gatsby's official themes.

124
28
2mos ago
webl10n

Client-side internationalization / localization library

271
1.3K
6yrs ago
express-tongue

Express middleware to handle sites in multiple languages

0
18
3mos ago
i18n-nodejs

I18n module for node, out of frustration with over complicated modules for translation & localization I created this module with simplicity in mind.

12
685
5yrs ago

persianjs

A simple library for Persian language localization.

328
488
1yr ago
globalize-express

The globalize middleware for the express framework

1
109
6yrs ago
gatsby-plugin-translate

A Gatsby plugin to translate source nodes from other plugins automatically using Google Api

2
97
1yr ago
polyglot

i18n module for express

95
gatsby-theme-localization

Opionated solution for Gatsby localization

10
73
2yrs ago
i18n-x

Simple i18n middleware for Express node framework

5
8
4yrs ago

express-mw-lang

Language-helper middleware for Express web server.

0
3
4yrs ago
l10n.js

Passive localization JavaScript library

1
3
6yrs ago

loc

Full featured localization module for express.js

5
2
7yrs ago
indigojs

IndigoJS is an open source, JavaScript/NodeJS localization framework

2
1
4yrs ago

codinglizards-localizer

A really super simple localization library

0
0
7yrs ago