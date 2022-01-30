Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript Localization Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
i18
i18n
Lightweight simple translation module for node.js / express.js with dynamic json storage. Uses common __('...') syntax in app and templates.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
274K
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
globalize
A JavaScript library for internationalization and localization that leverages the official Unicode CLDR JSON data
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
191K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ng
node-gettext
A JavaScript implementation of gettext, a localization framework.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
177
Weekly Downloads
102K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ttag
📙 simple approach for javascript localization
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
287
Weekly Downloads
10.5K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tra
@aminnairi/translation
Multi-lingual translation library.
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-theme-i18n-react-i18next
This is a repo for Gatsby's official themes.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
345
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@zyda/next-localization
Localization for Next.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
101
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
18.4KB
Not Tree-Shakeable
cou
counterpart
A translation and localization library for Node.js and the browser.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
239
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
i18n-abide
Node.js express connect module for i18n and l10n support
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
144
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gatsby-theme-i18n-lingui
This is a repo for Gatsby's official themes.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
web
webl10n
Client-side internationalization / localization library
Save
WTFPL
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
et
express-tongue
Express middleware to handle sites in multiple languages
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
in
i18n-nodejs
I18n module for node, out of frustration with over complicated modules for translation & localization I created this module with simplicity in mind.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
685
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
persianjs
A simple library for Persian language localization.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
328
Weekly Downloads
488
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ge
globalize-express
The globalize middleware for the express framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
109
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpt
gatsby-plugin-translate
A Gatsby plugin to translate source nodes from other plugins automatically using Google Api
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
97
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pol
polyglot
i18n module for express
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
95
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gtl
gatsby-theme-localization
Opionated solution for Gatsby localization
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ix
i18n-x
Simple i18n middleware for Express node framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
express-mw-lang
Language-helper middleware for Express web server.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lj
l10n.js
Passive localization JavaScript library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
loc
Full featured localization module for express.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ind
indigojs
IndigoJS is an open source, JavaScript/NodeJS localization framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
codinglizards-localizer
A really super simple localization library
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package